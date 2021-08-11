Log in
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/11 06:06:19 am
8.286 EUR   -7.00%
Thyssenkrupp flags $1.8 billion cash gap as restructuring drags on

08/11/2021 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp AG annual shareholders meeting in Bochum

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Thyssenkrupp on Wednesday flagged a negative free cash flow of up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in its current fiscal year, citing restructuring costs as the German conglomerate tries to simplify its sprawling set-up.

Shares of the steel-to-submarines group fell as much as 7.4% on the outlook for free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions (M&A), which is now expected to be a negative 1.2-1.5 billion euros in the year to September.

It had previously forecast the measure to narrow towards negative 1 billion euros from negative 5.5 billion last year.

Thyssenkrupp is trying to streamline its structure after years of underperformance. It sold its elevators division, its most profitable business, to private equity last year in a bid to survive, and more recently disposed of two smaller units.

The cash flow outlook overshadowed operational improvements, which showed Thyssenkrupp swung to an operating profit in its third-quarter on the back of high materials prices and automotive demand.

In the April-June period, adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 266 million euros, compared with a 693 million loss last year when the pandemic took its toll on the group.

At Thyssenkrupp's steel division, which could be spun off next year, adjusted EBIT was 19 million euros in the quarter, compared with a 309 million loss a year earlier.

"This is a good thing, but our long-term contract structures mean there is a delay in increased raw material and steel prices feeding through to our revenues and earnings," finance chief Klaus Keysberg said.

Long-term steel contracts mean market developments take about half a year before showing up in Thyssenkrupp's accounts, separating it from peers such as Salzgitter, which on Wednesday posted its highest first-half pre-tax profit in 13 years.

($1 = 0.8539 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Kirsti Knolle, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 34 271 M 40 147 M 40 147 M
Net income 2021 -162 M -190 M -190 M
Net cash 2021 3 742 M 4 384 M 4 384 M
P/E ratio 2021 -43,5x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 5 547 M 6 503 M 6 498 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 102 306
Free-Float 61,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8,91 €
Average target price 13,75 €
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG9.68%6 503
ARCELORMITTAL61.33%35 120
NUCOR CORPORATION122.03%31 654
TATA STEEL LIMITED113.43%22 840
POSCO24.08%22 279
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION60.77%17 664