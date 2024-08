August 09, 2024 at 03:57 am EDT

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's warship unit Marine Systems (TKMS) and German peer NVL are planning to form a joint venture to build frigates, according to Germany's cartel office.

TKMS was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)