Thyssenkrupp nucera: Next Company Reserves Electrolyzer Production Capacity in the High Multi Hundred MW Range for Green Hydrogen

Supply of standardized 20 MW electrolysis modules "scalum" from thyssenkrupp nucera secured for North American project.

Reserved production capacity for water electrolyzers from thyssenkrupp nucera installed in the high multi-hundred megawatt range.

The second company takes advantage of the new supply agreement option to ensure the supply chain early.

The company will use highly efficient alkaline water electrolyzers to implement a green hydrogen growth strategy as planned.

Dortmund, June 21, 2023 - Another company has signed a reservation agreement with thyssenkrupp nucera for production capacities for its high-efficiency water electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen. For a North American project, a company has contractually secured the supply of the standardized 20 MW "scalum" electrolysis modules with a total installed capacity in the high multi-hundred megawatt range.

Green hydrogen can be produced on an industrial scale with the "scalum" modules from the supplier of world-leading technologies for highly efficient electrolysis plants. The company needs alkaline water electrolyzers to implement its growth strategy in the market for green hydrogen. The two companies have agreed not to disclose further details of the contract.

For the second time in just a few months, a company has thus decided to take advantage of the offer of a reservation agreement from thyssenkrupp nucera to secure its supply chain at an early stage. Due to the dynamically growing market for green hydrogen, demand for the climate-neutral energy carrier and thus thyssenkrupp nucera's solution to produce green hydrogen on an industrial scale is very high.

"With our reservation agreement to reserve our production capacities, we enable companies to plan with greater certainty for projects in the megawatt and gigawatt range. With this instrument, we can support our customers in realizing their expansion plans in the fast-growing green hydrogen market," says Dr. Christoph Noeres, Head of Green Hydrogen at thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA. He adds: "In North America, the hydrogen economy is picking up speed and will certainly set the global pace in the coming years. With this agreement, thyssenkrupp nucera has achieved an important milestone for its third project in this important key market."

H2 Green Steel was the first company to secure manufacturing capacity by signing a reservation agreement and later a supply agreement with thyssenkrupp nucera. The industrial start-up from Sweden is using thyssenkrupp nucera's large-scale electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen for the first commercial-scale green steel plant in Europe. With a total installed capacity of more than 700 megawatts, one of Europe's largest water electrolysis plants is also being built.

thyssenkrupp nucera already has contracted more than 3 gigawatts of the capacity of alkaline water electrolysis. These include a more than 2 GW electrolysis plant for Air Products in Saudi Arabia, making it one of the world's largest green hydrogen projects, the delivery of Shell's new 200 MW hydrogen plant in the port of Rotterdam, and H2 Green Steel's green steel plant. These reference projects prove that thyssenkrupp nucera is a world leading technology provider for the industry, ranging from multi-100 MW up to the gigawatt power range.

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy - a major step towards a climate-neutrality.

