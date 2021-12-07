Thyssenkrupp : plays leading role worldwide in climate protection

For the sixth time in a row CDP has recognized thyssenkrupp AG as one of the world's leading companies in climate protection. CDP is a not-for-profit charity that collects climate data from companies, cities, states and regions worldwide and makes it available to investors. thyssenkrupp is one of 200 international companies on CDP's "Climate Protection A-List" 2021, including 12 from Germany.

Martina Merz, Chairwoman of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG: "thyssenkrupp stands not only for advanced technological capabilities but also for a wide range of opportunities to use these technologies to drive forward the green transformation of industry. At thyssenkrupp we want to make a significant contribution to decarbonizing the economy."

For thyssenkrupp, sustainability is a key element of the mission statement and an integral part of the corporate strategy. The aim is to offer innovative products, technologies and services worldwide that contribute to the sustainable success of the Group's customers.

To achieve this, thyssenkrupp is guided by the three pillars of sustainability. Accordingly, sustainable development is ecologically compatible, socially responsible and ensures that thyssenkrupp remains economically efficient. With its sustainability strategy in the area of the environment, thyssenkrupp is helping to reduce emissions, lower climate impact and sustainably support the development of a CO2-free economy.

As a central process thyssenkrupp aims to make its own steel production climate-neutral in the future. The carbon used in steel production will be replaced by green hydrogen and used in new direct reduction plants. As early as 2030 two of these innovative plants will produce 3 million tons of CO2-reduced steel per year, at the same time saving 6 million tons of CO2. That would be almost 1 percent of Germany's total emissions.

thyssenkrupp is also enabling the expansion of renewable energies with its slewing bearings and thus contributing to climate protection. thyssenkrupp rothe erde is the world market leader in slewing bearings for the wind power industry, and the technology can be found in almost all global wind farms - offshore or onshore. With its components thyssenkrupp therefore supports the further expansion of green wind energy.

Climate-friendly mobility of the future also benefits from thyssenkrupp's technology and know-how: Coming from the classic combustion engine business, the group of companies began developing new products for electric propulsion ten years ago. Today thyssenkrupp manufactures electric components for major manufacturers - on equipment previously used to produce combustion technology.

When it comes to the energy carrier of the future - hydrogen - thyssenkrupp plays a decisive role. With technologies in the field of water electrolysis and for the production of green chemicals, thyssenkrupp is very well positioned to profit from the expected boom. As one of only a few suppliers worldwide, thyssenkrupp can already supply equipment for the production of hydrogen on an industrial scale.

CDP reviewed a total of almost 12,000 companies worldwide as part of its assessment. The rating scale ranges from A for top performance to D-. thyssenkrupp is therefore one of the two percent of companies assessed that made it into the best category. CDP carries out its annual assessment on behalf of over 590 investors with assets of more than $110 trillion.

