ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The steel and industrial group Thyssenkrupp will present its balance sheet for the 2022/23 financial year that ended in Essen on Wednesday (07:00). The new CEO Miguel López will present the figures for the first time. He took over the management of the Group from Martina Merz at the beginning of June.

In addition to the business figures, statements on the future of the steel division are also expected. The EPH Group, owned by Czech energy billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, has recently been under discussion. The development of the hydrogen subsidiary Nucera, which was floated on the stock exchange at the end of July, is also likely to be a topic of discussion.

At the end of June, the Group, which is listed on the MDAX, employed around 98,600 people, almost 1,500 more than a year earlier./tob/DP/ngu