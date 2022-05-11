Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Thyssenkrupp AG
  News
  Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/11 02:40:11 am EDT
7.348 EUR   +4.40%
02:28aThyssenkrupp raises sales forecast, cuts free cash flow outlook
RE
01:22aTHYSSENKRUPP : Charts 2. Quartal 2021/2022 (nur in englischer Sprache)
PU
01:22aTHYSSENKRUPP : Interim report 1st half 2021/2022
PU
Thyssenkrupp raises sales forecast, cuts free cash flow outlook

05/11/2022 | 02:28am EDT
Logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp at Haus Rheinberg near Lorch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Wednesday raised its outlook for sales and operating profit for 2022 but cut its free cash flow forecast, reflecting a rise in both selling prices and commodity costs.

The submarines-to-car parts group expects its free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions to be in negative triple-digit million euros, compared with its previous forecast for a break-even.

"The dynamic movements in commodity and materials prices are weighing on our cash flow at present. However, we expect that there will be sequential improvements for us in the subsequent quarters," Chief Financial Officer Klaus Keysberg said.

The group said it aims to return to paying dividends and generate positive cash flows, adding Russia's invasion of Ukraine made "it more difficult to predict when precisely we will achieve these goals".

The company, however, benefited from higher selling prices for steel and materials, it said, adding it now expected sales to rise in low double-digit percentage, compared with a mid single-digit percentage increase expected previously.

Shares in the company were indicated to open 7.3% higher in premarket trade.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are now forecast to grow to at least 2.0 billion euros ($2.1 billion), Thyssenkrupp said. It previously expected adjusted EBIT of 1.5 billion to 1.8 billion euros.

In the second quarter, adjusted EBIT nearly quadrupled to 802 million euros, while sales increased by nearly a quarter to 10.6 billion as order intake jumped 57%.

($1 = 0.9491 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jane Merriman and Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 36 544 M 38 491 M 38 491 M
Net income 2022 1 074 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
Net cash 2022 3 688 M 3 884 M 3 884 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,01x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 4 381 M 4 615 M 4 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 100 386
Free-Float 71,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 7,04 €
Average target price 12,97 €
Spread / Average Target 84,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-27.32%4 615
NUCOR13.47%34 588
ARCELORMITTAL-7.78%24 411
TATA STEEL LIMITED4.85%19 744
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.0.55%16 632
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.24.13%14 635