Thyssenkrupp on Friday said it would not pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of Nucera for the moment, amid a volatile market that has already delayed numerous listings.

Nucera, which plans and engineers electrolysers to produce hydrogen, is a 66-34 joint venture between ThyssenKrupp and family-controlled De Nora, itself an IPO candidate.

(Reporting by Francesco Zecchini, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing Federico Maccioni)