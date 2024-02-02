BOCHUM (dpa-AFX) - The shareholders of the industrial group Thyssenkrupp will meet on Friday (10 a.m.) in Bochum for their annual general meeting. It is the first shareholders' meeting with the new CEO Miguel López, who took over the helm from his predecessor Martina Merz in June last year. It is also the traditional company's first in-person Annual General Meeting since the coronavirus pandemic.

The traditional company with around 100,000 employees is undergoing radical change. For example, there are plans to make the two large divisions of steel and naval shipbuilding independent. López has also prescribed a program for the Group to increase its performance. In the speech to shareholders published in advance, he said that he had set out to get the Group "back on track" so that "we can grow profitably".

IG Metall accuses López of not involving the union enough in shaping the future strategy. On Thursday, the deputy head of IG Metall, Jürgen Kerner, appealed to the Executive Board to once again work "at eye level" with the employee side when developing the strategy. The relationship between IG Metall and López is considered strained after the Supervisory Board added two new positions to the Management Board at the end of November against all the votes of the employee side.

In a leaflet that IG Metall intends to distribute to shareholders on Friday, the union accuses the management of "aimlessness". A lack of investment and unclear strategies are jeopardizing the future of Thyssenkrupp.

In the 2022/23 financial year, which ended in September, billions in write-downs on the steel business pushed the Group deep into the red. The bottom line was a loss of around two billion euros. Shareholders will nevertheless receive an unchanged dividend of EUR 0.15 per share thanks to a significant improvement in cash inflow. Turnover fell by nine percent to 37.5 billion euros