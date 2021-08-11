Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Thyssenkrupp AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thyssenkrupp : swings to Q3 profit, asks for time on steel

08/11/2021 | 01:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ThyssenKrupp AG steel plant in Duisburg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Wednesday swung to an operating profit in the third-quarter on the back of high materials prices and demand from the car sector, but cautioned the positive impact on its steel division, Europe's second-largest, would be delayed.

In the April-June period, adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 266 million euros ($312 million), from a year-earlier loss of 693 million when the corona pandemic took a toll on the German conglomerate.

At the group's steel division, which could be spun off next year, adjusted EBIT reached 19 million euros in the third-quarter, compared with a 309 million loss in the same period last year.

"This is a good thing, but our long-term contract structures mean there is a delay in increased raw material and steel prices feeding through to our revenues and earnings," Chief Financial Officer Klaus Keysberg said.

"The positive effect on earnings will come. We'll just see it later than our competitors."

The German submarines-to-car parts group is currently trying to simplify its structure after years of underperformance and recently agreed to sell two units in a bid to rid itself of businesses it no longer wants to own.

($1 = 0.8532 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THYSSENKRUPP AG
01:18aTHYSSENKRUPP : swings to Q3 profit, asks for time on steel
RE
08/10KLÖCKNER : Kloeckner & Co CEO says idea of Thyssenkrupp tie up 'can't be more de..
RE
08/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Pirelli, Nintendo, Novavax, Amazon, HelloFresh
08/06THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/06THYSSENKRUPP : Selling Infrastructure Business to FMC Beteiligungs
MT
08/05THYSSENKRUPP : sells infrastructure unit to German investment firm
RE
08/05FMC Beteiligungs KG agreed to acquire Infrastructure business of thyssenkrupp..
CI
08/05FMC Beteiligungs KG agreed to acquire Thyssenkrupp Infrastructure Unit from t..
CI
08/02THYSSENKRUPP : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
07/30PRESS RELEASE : EcoGraf Limited: QUARTERLY -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THYSSENKRUPP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 34 271 M 40 158 M 40 158 M
Net income 2021 -162 M -190 M -190 M
Net cash 2021 3 742 M 4 385 M 4 385 M
P/E ratio 2021 -43,5x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 5 547 M 6 503 M 6 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 102 306
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8,91 €
Average target price 13,75 €
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG9.68%6 503
ARCELORMITTAL61.33%35 120
NUCOR CORPORATION122.03%31 654
TATA STEEL LIMITED113.43%22 840
POSCO24.08%22 279
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION60.77%17 664