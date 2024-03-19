ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The planned spin-off of the TKMS marine business of industrial group Thyssenkrupp is taking shape. The company is examining a cooperation with the US financial investor Carlyle, Thyssenkrupp announced in Essen on Tuesday. An in-depth audit had been agreed, at the end of which a possible partial sale of TKMS could take place. The news agency Bloomberg had previously reported on a possible majority sale to Carlyle.

A possible sale of shares is one of several possibilities, Thyssenkrupp confirmed. The examination of further capital market options is continuing. At the same time, talks are reportedly continuing with the German government regarding the state's participation in Thyssenkrupp's marine business. Last year, the Supervisory Board gave the green light for the spin-off of TKMS./nas/jha/