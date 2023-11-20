DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Germany's largest steel manufacturer Thyssenkrupp Steel began an extensive modernization of several production facilities in Duisburg on Monday with the laying of a foundation stone. The plan is to build several plants for the further processing of crude steel. For example, a 20-year-old casting-rolling line is to be replaced by a continuous casting line and a downstream hot strip mill. Among other things, the new facilities will enable the production of thinner and stronger steels for the automotive industry, for example. All work should be completed by the beginning of 2026. The company plans to invest a total of more than 800 million euros.

"With these major projects, thyssenkrupp is sending out an impressive signal for our industrial state in difficult times," said NRW Minister of Economic Affairs Mona Neubaur (Greens). According to her, new products for the energy transition and electromobility in particular will create a global competitive advantage, strengthen NRW as a location and secure good jobs.

Thyssenkrupp Steel CEO Bernhard Osburg took the laying of the foundation stone as an opportunity to call on Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to hold a "transformation summit" following the Federal Constitutional Court's budget ruling. The federal and state governments, trade unions and companies should discuss what the next concrete steps are to ensure that the transformation does not come to a standstill.

There should not only be a political debate on financing, but the federal government must now also decide the direction in which the transformation of industry in Germany should continue. "If this doesn't succeed, Germany will end up having to write off its climate targets," said Osburg.

The construction of two new walking beam furnaces is also planned in Duisburg. In the future, the slabs, i.e. steel bars around eleven meters long and weighing around 20 tons, will be heated in these furnaces in a way that is particularly gentle on the material so that they can then be processed further. The furnaces will make it possible to produce steel with the highest surface quality.

The company had previously announced that these were the most extensive investments at the site for decades. The aim is to strengthen its position in European competition and to secure its technological and quality leadership./tob/DP/ngu