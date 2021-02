The projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

"Thyssenkrupp AG has now approved the funds for important investments in our production network," said Bernhard Osburg, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe.

"This is a strong signal for the steel business and a strong mark of confidence in difficult times."

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)