Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Thyssenkrupp AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:48:18 2023-03-31 am EDT
6.615 EUR   +0.81%
11:37aThyssenkrupp union says no board plans for steel business yet
RE
03/28German engineering firms 'fairly robust' even if banking shock intensifies - VDMA
RE
03/27Salzgitter: no talks with Thyssenkrupp about steel merger
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thyssenkrupp union says no board plans for steel business yet

03/31/2023 | 11:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ThyssenKrupp AG steel plant in Duisburg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's workers union is willing to consider making the company's steel division independent but there are no concrete discussions with management about the issue yet, according to an internal message to employees seen by Reuters.

The group's supervisory board met on Friday to discuss restructuring efforts, including a renewed push to divest Thyssenkrupp's steel division.

Attempts to list, spin off, sell or merge the cyclical steel division with a peer have failed in the past, mainly because of the billions of pension liabilities tied to the business that goes back more than 200 years.

The union is willing to examine a possible divestment of the steel business but the division must have the necessary financial resources, the union's letter, seen by Reuters, said.

"There is a lot of speculation in the press, but no concrete plans that we are aware of or that will be discussed with us. So nothing was decided!," the letter read.

The company declined to comment on the internal letter.

Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz is under pressure to deliver on her pledge to slim down the group and revive its languishing share price.

Merz's concept of a "group of companies" had failed, the union said, adding there had been a lack of an overall concept from the supervisory board for months.

The union called on the board to examine which businesses could be developed on their own and what partners would be needed.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
All news about THYSSENKRUPP AG
11:37aThyssenkrupp union says no board plans for steel business yet
RE
03/28German engineering firms 'fairly robust' even if banking shock intensifies - VDMA
RE
03/27Salzgitter: no talks with Thyssenkrupp about steel merger
RE
03/27Salzgitter expects weaker year - start encouraging
DP
03/27Salzgitter expects weaker year - but encouraging start to the year
DP
03/25ThyssenKrupp CEO defends steel spin-off ahead of board meeting - Spiegel
RE
03/21German Shares Close Higher as Sentiment in Financial Markets Improves
MT
03/21Speculation about steel division pushes Thyssenkrupp to MDax lead
DP
03/21Banks spur rebound in European stocks; focus on Fed meeting
RE
03/21CVC Capital Partners Expresses Interest in EUR1 Purchase of thyssenkrupp's Steel Busine..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THYSSENKRUPP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 954 M 40 298 M 40 298 M
Net income 2023 350 M 382 M 382 M
Net cash 2023 3 708 M 4 044 M 4 044 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 2,30%
Capitalization 4 085 M 4 455 M 4 455 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 96 494
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,56 €
Average target price 9,12 €
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Isolde Würz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG15.20%4 455
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer