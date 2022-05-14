Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Thyssenkrupp AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/13 11:35:03 am EDT
8.204 EUR   +4.01%
06:40aThyssenkrupp warship unit eyes German shipyard industry consolidation -Welt am Sonntag
RE
05/13THYSSENKRUPP : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/12THYSSENKRUPP : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thyssenkrupp warship unit eyes German shipyard industry consolidation -Welt am Sonntag

05/14/2022 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's second-largest defence group Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) wants to play a leading role in consolidating the German and European shipyard industry, its new Chief Executive Officer told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"If the road to a European giant is still too difficult, a German champion could be formed first," Oliver Burkhard was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Burkhard said a merger, for example, could be formed with smaller German rivals Luerssen and German Naval Yards (GNYK).

The company has been building up additional capacity since the German government's announcement of a 100 billion euro special fund for the military after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Burkhard added.

"We are also actively looking for new production sites. There are a number of possibilities," he said, adding that the company was interested in buying parts of cruise ship builder MV Werften, which filed for insolvency in January this year.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about THYSSENKRUPP AG
06:40aThyssenkrupp warship unit eyes German shipyard industry consolidation -Welt am Sonntag
RE
05/13THYSSENKRUPP : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/12THYSSENKRUPP : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/12THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
05/12COURT OF APPEAL : One Incident Of Sexual Harassment May Warrant Summary Termination
AQ
05/12Thyssenkrupp Considers Automotive JV with Japan's NSK
MT
05/12THYSSENKRUPP : Charts Telefonkonferenz 2. Quartal 2021/2022 (nur in englischer Sprache)
PU
05/12Germany's Thyssenkrupp, Japan's NSK mull automotive JV
RE
05/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Coinbase, Roblox, Apple, EA, Hasbro...
05/11THYSSENKRUPP : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THYSSENKRUPP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 40 019 M 41 656 M 41 656 M
Net income 2022 1 196 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
Net cash 2022 3 815 M 3 971 M 3 971 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,03x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 5 107 M 5 316 M 5 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 97 542
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
Duration : Period :
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,20 €
Average target price 13,36 €
Spread / Average Target 62,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-15.28%5 316
NUCOR8.45%32 936
ARCELORMITTAL-6.04%24 581
TATA STEEL LIMITED-1.35%17 293
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.2.19%16 548
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION10.51%14 794