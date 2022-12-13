Dec 13, 2022 7:00 AM

Top ranking since seven years: thyssenkrupp a global leader in climate protection

For the seventh year in a row, CDP has recognized thyssenkrupp AG as one of the world's leading companies in climate protection. With its sustainability strategy, thyssenkrupp contributes to reducing emissions, lowering climate burdens and sustainably supporting the development of a CO2-free economy. thyssenkrupp is one of 330 international companies on CDP's "Climate Protection A-List" 2022, including 15 from Germany.

Martina Merz, Chairwoman of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG: "thyssenkrupp stands not only for technological capabilities: As one of the enablers of the green transformation, we want to make a significant contribution to decarbonizing both economy and society."

For thyssenkrupp, sustainability is a key element of the mission statement and an integral part of the corporate strategy. The aim is to offer innovative products, technologies and services worldwide that contribute to the sustainable success of the Group's customers.

To achieve this, thyssenkrupp is guided by three pillars of sustainability. Accordingly, sustainable development is ecologically compatible, socially responsible and ensures that thyssenkrupp remains economically efficient. With its sustainability strategy in the area of the environment, thyssenkrupp is helping to reduce emissions, lower climate impact and sustainably support the development of a CO2-free economy.

"In the coming years, we need a comprehensive industrial renewal program to achieve global climate goals," said Martina Merz. "Within a short time, we want to make all of our fossil fuel-based global economy CO2-neutral. With our technologies for building a hydrogen economy, we support this development."

As a group of companies, thyssenkrupp is significantly involved at crucial points in the value chain. With its solutions for green steel production, thyssenkrupp Steel will use large quantities of hydrogen in the future to make a significant contribution to reducing climate-damaging emissions. With the decision from September 2022 to build a direct reduction plant, thyssenkrupp has already set the course for climate-friendly steel from Germany. In the future, this plant will produce around 2.5 million tons of green steel from 2026, saving up to 3.5 million tons of CO2. The electrolysis business thyssenkrupp nucera is one of the few suppliers worldwide to already offer technologies for the production of hydrogen on an industrial scale. The plant engineers at thyssenkrupp Uhde are experts in the construction of ammonia and methanol plants - the transport media for the import of green hydrogen. And innovative slewing bearings from thyssenkrupp rothe erde are making the boom in wind energy possible in the first place.



Electromobility also benefits from thyssenkrupp's technology and know-how: coming from the classic combustion engine business, the group of companies began developing new products for electric drives ten years ago. Today, thyssenkrupp manufactures e-components for well-known manufacturers - on equipment previously used to produce combustion technology.

CDP reviewed a total of nearly 15,000 companies worldwide as part of its assessment. The rating scale ranges from A for top performance to D-. thyssenkrupp is therefore one of the two percent of companies rated that made it into the best category. CDP conducts its annual assessment on behalf of, among others, more than 680 investors with more than $130 trillion in assets and 280 large buyers with procurement expenditures of $6.4 trillion.