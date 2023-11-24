DUISBURG/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The trade unions IG Metall and IG BCE are demonstrating at several locations on Friday for higher electricity price relief in the energy-intensive industry. Around 10,000 employees from the steel, metal and chemical industries, among others, are expected to attend a rally in Duisburg. A demonstration is also planned in front of the Federal Ministry of Finance in Berlin. The day of action is being held under the heading "Bridge electricity price now!".

The trade unions are calling for a temporary reduction in electricity prices for energy-intensive industries. They consider the electricity price package presented by the traffic light coalition two weeks ago to be inadequate. Among other things, it provides for a significant reduction in the electricity tax for the manufacturing industry and an extension of the existing electricity price compensation for companies that are particularly affected by high electricity prices.

At the rally in Duisburg, IG BCE boss Michael Vassiliadis and IG Metall boss Christiane Benner will address the employees. The Labor Director of steel manufacturer Thyssenkrupp Steel will also take part in a panel discussion.

The consequences of the Federal Constitutional Court's budget ruling for the energy-intensive industry will also be discussed. As a result, the industry fears a significant deterioration in the conditions for its transformation towards climate neutrality./tob/DP/jha