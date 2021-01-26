thyssenKrupp : Shanghai stainless steel jumps on rising raw material prices, demand hopes

BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Stainless steel futures on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped as much as 3% on Tuesday,
gaining for a second straight session, fuelled by rising raw
material prices and expectations of strong demand after the
Chinese New Year holidays next month.
"Recent Chinese nickel pig iron output continued to fall,
nickel pig iron prices steadily rose.... stainless steel costs
will remain at high levels," an analyst with Huatai Futures
wrote in a note, adding that the market is optimistic about
consumption after the holidays.
The most active stainless steel contract, for April
delivery, ended up 1.6% to 14,500 yuan ($2,239.73) per tonne. It
soared as much as 3% to hit 14,705 yuan per tonne earlier in the
session.
Construction material steel rebar and hot rolled coil, used
in the manufacturing sector, also gained.
The May contract of rebar inched up 0.1% to 4,303
yuan a tonne.
Hot rolled coil rose 1.4% to 4,428 yuan a tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange declined 1.5% to 1,026 yuan a tonne.
* Coking coal futures fell 2.4% to 1,582 yuan a
tonne and coke plunged 4% to 2,619 yuan a tonne.
* Spot prices of iron ore with 62% Fe content for delivery
to China was unchanged at $171.5 per tonne on Monday, according
to SteelHome consultancy. <SH-CCN-IRNOR62>
* COVID-19 outbreaks in northern China will have some impact
on industries but will not lead to manufacturing shutdowns, said
an official at the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology on Tuesday.
* Britain's Liberty Steel, Europe's fourth-largest
steelmaker, said on Monday it had submitted an updated offer for
German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp's steel division.
($1 = 6.4740 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel and Rashmi Aich)