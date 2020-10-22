Log in
thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10/22/2020 | 03:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.10.2020 / 09:29
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 19, 2020
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 19, 2020
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications

22.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1142447  22.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1142447&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

