thyssenkrupp annual report 2021 / 2022

1 To our shareholders | Letter to our shareholders

Letter to our shareholders

Martina Merz

Chief Executive Officer

Dear Shareholders,

The year 2022 will go down in history as a pivotal one. The war in Ukraine has brought unimaginable suffering to the people in the war zone, called into question the previous security architecture and revealed how dependent Europe is on the supply of raw materials from Russia.

The main short-term economic effects are a sharp rise in energy and material costs and the threat of further supply bottlenecks in the already-challenging global supply chain situation. That started to have an impact on our business in the past fiscal year. High inflation and, in particular, high energy prices will bring a further significant increase in our production costs in the coming months, especially in Germany. Our businesses will take specific action to counter this development and minimize the impact on our operating performance.