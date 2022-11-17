Advanced search
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:18 2022-11-16 am EST
5.600 EUR   -5.08%
01:19aThyssenkrupp : shows resilience in a challenging environment – significant improvement in key financial indicators and further progress with the transformation in fiscal year 2021/2022
PU
01:09aThyssenkrupp : Charts 4. Quartal 2021/2022 (nur in englischer Sprache)
PU
01:09aThyssenkrupp : Annual Report 2021/2022
PU
thyssenkrupp : Annual Report 2021/2022

11/17/2022 | 01:09am EST
2021 | 2022 annual report

thyssenkrupp annual report 2021 / 2022

thyssenkrupp at a glance

thyssenkrupp at a glance

6 segments

Materials

Industrial

Automotive

Services

Components

Technology

48 countries

~ 740 sites

4 regional platforms

Steel

Marine

Multi Tracks

Europe

Systems

2021 / 2022

Change in %

Order intake 1)

million

44,297

12

Net sales1)

million

41,140

21

Adjusted EBIT 1)

million

2,062

++

Net income/(loss) 1)

million

1,212

++

Earnings per share 1)

1.81

++

~ 96,000

Free cash ﬂow before M

1)

million

(476)

63

Net ﬁnancial assets

million

(3,667)

(2)

tkVA

million

529

++

employees work together on

Market capitalization

million

2,733

(52)

forward-looking solutions for our

Dividend per share

0.15 2)

-

customers. (As at September 30, 2022)

1) Group continuing operations

  1. Proposal to the Annual General Meeting

2021 / 2022

million €

Order intake

Net sales

Adjusted EBIT1)

Materials Services

16,021

16,444

837

Industrial Components

2,792

2,766

234

Automotive Technology

4,866

4,825

108

Steel Europe

11,811

13,156

1,200

Marine Systems

4,232

1,831

32

Multi Tracks2)

6,499

4,101

(173)

Corporate Headquarters

4

6

(154)

Reconciliation

(1,927)

(1,990)

(22)

Group continuing operations2)

44,297

41,140

2,062

Discontinued elevator operations2)

0

0

0

Full group

44,297

41,140

2,062

  1. See reconciliation in segment reporting (Note 24).
  2. See preliminary remarks.

~ €41

billion

sales generated by thyssenkrupp in ﬁscal 2021 / 2022.

2

thyssenkrupp annual report 2021 / 2022

Contents

1 3

  1. To our shareholders
  2. Letter to our shareholders
  1. Executive Board
  2. Report by the Supervisory Board

19 thyssenkrupp stock

2

  1. Combined management report
  2. Preliminary remarks
  1. Fundamental information about the group
  1. Report on the economic position
  1. Annual financial statements of thyssenkrupp AG
  1. Climate, energy and environment
  1. Technology and innovations
  1. Purchasing
  1. Employees
  1. Social responsibility
  2. Compliance
  1. EU Taxonomy
  1. Overview of non-financial disclosures
  2. Forecast, opportunity and risk report
  1. Takeover-relateddisclosures
  1. Corporate governance statement

Our fiscal year begins on October 1 and ends on September 30 of the following year.

Contents

  1. Group financial statements
  2. thyssenkrupp group - statement of financial position
  1. thyssenkrupp group - statement of income
  2. thyssenkrupp group - statement of comprehensive income

169 thyssenkrupp group - statement of changes in equity

171 thyssenkrupp group - statement of cash flows

173 thyssenkrupp group - notes to the financial statements

267 Independent auditor's report

276 Responsibility statement

4

  1. Additional information
  2. Multi-yearoverview

280 Compensation report 2021 / 2022

309 Independent auditor's opinion on the audit of the compensation statement in

accordance with § 162 (3) AktG

  1. Executive Board
  2. Supervisory Board
  1. Glossary
  1. Contact and 2023 / 2024 financial calendar

3

thyssenkrupp annual report 2021 / 2022

To our shareholders

To our shareholders

  1. Letter to our shareholders
  1. Executive Board
  2. Report by the Supervisory Board
  1. thyssenkrupp stock

4

thyssenkrupp annual report 2021 / 2022

1 To our shareholders | Letter to our shareholders

Letter to our shareholders

Martina Merz

Chief Executive Officer

Dear Shareholders,

The year 2022 will go down in history as a pivotal one. The war in Ukraine has brought unimaginable suffering to the people in the war zone, called into question the previous security architecture and revealed how dependent Europe is on the supply of raw materials from Russia.

The main short-term economic effects are a sharp rise in energy and material costs and the threat of further supply bottlenecks in the already-challenging global supply chain situation. That started to have an impact on our business in the past fiscal year. High inflation and, in particular, high energy prices will bring a further significant increase in our production costs in the coming months, especially in Germany. Our businesses will take specific action to counter this development and minimize the impact on our operating performance.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ThyssenKrupp AG published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 06:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
