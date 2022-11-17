See reconciliation in segment reporting (Note 24).
2
thyssenkrupp annual report 2021 / 2022
Contents
1 3
To our shareholders
Letter to our shareholders
Executive Board
Report by the Supervisory Board
19 thyssenkrupp stock
2
Combined management report
Preliminary remarks
Fundamental information about the group
Report on the economic position
Annual financial statements of thyssenkrupp AG
Climate, energy and environment
Technology and innovations
Purchasing
Employees
Social responsibility
Compliance
EU Taxonomy
Overview of non-financial disclosures
Forecast, opportunity and risk report
Takeover-relateddisclosures
Corporate governance statement
Our fiscal year begins on October 1 and ends on September 30 of the following year.
Group financial statements
thyssenkrupp group - statement of financial position
thyssenkrupp group - statement of income
thyssenkrupp group - statement of comprehensive income
169 thyssenkrupp group - statement of changes in equity
171 thyssenkrupp group - statement of cash flows
173 thyssenkrupp group - notes to the financial statements
267 Independent auditor's report
276 Responsibility statement
Additional information
Multi-yearoverview
280 Compensation report 2021 / 2022
309 Independent auditor's opinion on the audit of the compensation statement in
accordance with § 162 (3) AktG
Executive Board
Supervisory Board
Glossary
Contact and 2023 / 2024 financial calendar
Letter to our shareholders
Executive Board
Report by the Supervisory Board
thyssenkrupp stock
1 To our shareholders | Letter to our shareholders
Letter to our shareholders
Martina Merz
Chief Executive Officer
Dear Shareholders,
The year 2022 will go down in history as a pivotal one. The war in Ukraine has brought unimaginable suffering to the people in the war zone, called into question the previous security architecture and revealed how dependent Europe is on the supply of raw materials from Russia.
The main short-term economic effects are a sharp rise in energy and material costs and the threat of further supply bottlenecks in the already-challenging global supply chain situation. That started to have an impact on our business in the past fiscal year. High inflation and, in particular, high energy prices will bring a further significant increase in our production costs in the coming months, especially in Germany. Our businesses will take specific action to counter this development and minimize the impact on our operating performance.
5
