thyssenkrupp : Appointment of Oliver Burkhard as CHRO of thyssenkrupp extended by five years

11/16/2022 | 12:49pm EST
Nov 16, 2022 5:36 PM

Appointment of Oliver Burkhard as CHRO of thyssenkrupp extended by five years


At todays meeting, the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG extended the appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer Oliver Burkhard (50) by 5 years. The former contract was limited until the end of September 2023. Oliver Burkhard has been a member of the Essen-based group's Executive Board since February 2013, Labor Director of thyssenkrupp AG since April 2013 and additionally CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems since May 2022.


"Oliver Burkhard is doing an excellent job as Labor Director of thyssenkrupp AG in difficult times and is now also setting a clear course as CEO of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems. I am looking forward to continue this successful cooperation," said the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Professor Dr.-Ing. Siegfried Russwurm.

Disclaimer

ThyssenKrupp AG published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 17:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
