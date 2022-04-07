Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Thyssenkrupp AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/07 08:24:42 am EDT
6.855 EUR   +0.54%
08:14aTHYSSENKRUPP : Changes on the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG
PU
07:43aNEW MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF THYSSENKRUPP STEEL EUROPE AG : Sigmar Gabriel elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board
PU
05:48aABB Wins Contract To Optimize Thyssenkrupp's Steel Production Plant In Germany
MT
thyssenkrupp : Changes on the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG

04/07/2022 | 08:14am EDT
  • Focus on transformation and decarbonization of steel production requires expansion of the Executive Board.

  • Dr. Arnd Köfler as Chief Technology Officer responsible for combined areas Innovation and "Integrated Climate Strategy" in his directorate.

  • As of May 1, 2022, Dr. Heike Denecke-Arnold will be a member of the Executive Board responsible for the operating production areas.

  • Markus Grolms confirmed as member of the Executive Board until March 31, 2028.

ThyssenKrupp AG published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 12:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THYSSENKRUPP AG
08:14aTHYSSENKRUPP : Changes on the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG
07:43aNEW MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD : Sigmar Gabriel elected as Chairman of the Superviso..
05:48aABB Wins Contract To Optimize Thyssenkrupp's Steel Production Plant In Germany
04/06SECOND JOINT PROJECT UNDER STRATEGIC : thyssenkrupp nucera to deliver electrolyzers for Ai..
04/04Exclusive - Investors warn European companies over climate accounting
04/04Investors warn European companies over climate accounting
04/04THYSSENKRUPP : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
03/31Europe's energy crisis sends shockwaves through Germany's industrial heart
RE
03/30THYSSENKRUPP : Holcim and TU Berlin kick off research project on CO2 reduction
03/30Auto manufacturers scramble as Shanghai locks down
Analyst Recommendations on THYSSENKRUPP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 36 242 M 39 531 M 39 531 M
Net income 2022 1 117 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
Net cash 2022 3 870 M 4 221 M 4 221 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,81x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 4 244 M 4 630 M 4 630 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 100 386
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart THYSSENKRUPP AG
thyssenkrupp AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,82 €
Average target price 14,12 €
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martina Merz President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THYSSENKRUPP AG-29.60%4 630
NUCOR28.33%39 373
ARCELORMITTAL-0.44%27 796
TATA STEEL LIMITED23.35%22 041
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.3.83%17 687
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.42.81%16 304