thyssenkrupp : Changes on the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 36 242 M 39 531 M 39 531 M Net income 2022 1 117 M 1 218 M 1 218 M Net cash 2022 3 870 M 4 221 M 4 221 M P/E ratio 2022 3,81x Yield 2022 2,05% Capitalization 4 244 M 4 630 M 4 630 M EV / Sales 2022 0,01x EV / Sales 2023 0,01x Nbr of Employees 100 386 Free-Float 71,2% Technical analysis trends THYSSENKRUPP AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 6,82 € Average target price 14,12 € Spread / Average Target 107% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Martina Merz President & Chief Executive Officer Klaus Keysberg Chief Financial Officer Siegfried Russwurm Chairman-Supervisory Board Peter Remmler Member-Supervisory Board Friedrich Weber Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) THYSSENKRUPP AG -29.60% 4 630 NUCOR 28.33% 39 373 ARCELORMITTAL -0.44% 27 796 TATA STEEL LIMITED 23.35% 22 041 POSCO HOLDINGS INC. 3.83% 17 687 CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. 42.81% 16 304