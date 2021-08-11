Log in
    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
  Report
thyssenkrupp : Charts 3. Quartal 2020/2021 (nur in englischer Sprache)

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Charts on Q3 FY 2020/21 Facts & Figures

Ticker: TKA (Share) TKAMY (ADR)

August 2021

9M: Group performance reflects financial turnaround by advancing improvements and strong demand

Cost and restructuring measures clearly supporting Group performance1 and will be relentlessly continued

Order intake

+28%

24.6

25.3

[€ bn]

19.8

8.8

4.8

+2%

7.6

8.6

7.4

7.8

EBIT adj.

+1.7 bn

incl. loss of MT

€(236) mn ytd

[€ mn]

564

266

+21%

41

78220

(693)

(279)

(185)

(1,158)

Sales

+14%

25.3

24.6

[€ bn]

21.6

5.8

8.7

+1%

8.2

8.6

7.6

7.3

FCF bef. M&A

(235)32

[€ mn]

+515 mn

(1,238)

(750)

(367)

(953)

incl. -ve BCF of MT

(2,988)

(2,407)

€(167) mn ytd

(4,012)

+3.1 bn

9M 18/19

9M 19/20

9M 20/21

9M 18/19

9M 19/20

9M 20/21

1. Continued figures 9M 18/19 reported in former organizational structure; as of Oct 01, 2019 new organizational structure

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q1

Q2

Q3

2 | thyssenkrupp AG l August 2021

FY 19/20

FY 20/21

Q3: continued progress in performance, restructuring and portfolio

  • EBIT adj. at €266 mn up (QoQ: +€46 mn; YoY: +€959 mn)

Performance

  • Extraordinary strong performance of Material Services
  • Strong demand also at AT, IC and SE; however, effects from SEMI shortage induced lower customer call-offs and higher costs for raw materials and steel components

and

• Stringent execution of planned headcount reduction: ~6,900 FTEs (>50% of reduction target of >12,000 FTEs1)

Restructuring

  • FCF bef. M&A at €(235) mn strongly improved (QoQ: €+515 mn; YoY: +€1,003 mn)

Higher earnings, mainly by price driven NWC build-up

    • FY still with higher investments (above D/A) for performance and value upside
  • Strong balance sheet with Net Cash of €4 bn
  • Swift progress in portfolio streamlining at Multi Tracks

Portfolio

  • Mining: signing of sale to FLSmidth on July 29, +ve effects on Net Cash, Pensions with closing
  • Infrastructure: signing of sale on Aug 5, +ve effects on Net Cash, Pensions with closing
  • AST: constructive negotiations with several potential buyers in 2nd Due Diligence phase
  • Steel Europe: internal workstream initiated for stand-aloneoptions
  • Water electrolysis (UCE): order intake from US (CFI); frequent requests for quotations, project funnel expanding

1. Target until FY 22/23 from defined programs since 01.10.2019

3 | thyssenkrupp AG l August 2021

Strong progress on clear restructuring plan

Target within defined programsof >12,000 FTEs

FTEs

~55%

[#]

~45%

>12,000

Germany

~ 6,900 FTEs

~70%

Rest of world

reduced

~30%

Target

achieved

way to go

until 22/232

~2/3 of current target will already be achieved as of end FY 20/21

Total headcount reduction

incl. add. initiatives: ~7,700 FTEs1

Restructuring

R expenses/

~600

Almost all provisions made for target until 22/23

R2 cash-out

~200

FY 20/21 cash-out of low-mid3-digit €mn

[€ mn]

(Cumulative) sustainable savings

[€ mn]

19/20

20/21E

way to go

until 22/232

low-mid

high

3-digit €mn

3-digit €mn

Total sustainable cost benefit from restructuring

high

709

in high 3-digit €mn range

2-digit €mn

218

19/20

cum. 20/21E

cum. until 22/232

  1. Incl. reduction from defined programs since 01.10.2019 (~6,900 FTE) + additional FTE reduction (incl. from fluctuation); w/o reduction of external FTE l 2. Incl. way to go until FY 22/23 (FY 19/20 - FY 22/23)
  1. | thyssenkrupp AG l August 2021

MX: significant margin uplift due to price increases - continued improvement on costs

Shipments1 [kt]

+32%

1,025 1,421 1,357

Sales [€ mn]

+70%

1,936 2,888 3,289

EBIT adj. [€ mn; %]

(3.9)% 4.4% 7.1%

+307 mn

232

126

-75

Q3 19/20 Q2 20/21 Q3 20/21

Comments YoY

  • Strong recovery from 19/20 COVID-dip, yet volumes below pre-pandemic level
    • QoQ: Material shortage partly limiting shipments
  • Higher materials prices especially for carbon and stainless steel and significantly higher shipments
  • Favourable price dynamics benefitting margins
  • Effective performance and cost management:
    • Productivity gains of 10% ytd
    • Sub proportional growth of costs (+14% vs. volume >+30%)
    • Number of FTE down by ~1,800 vs. end of FY 18/19

Fundamental market trends2

CY 2021E

  • Rising demand for carbon and stainless steel (ytd: NA +6%, EU +18%), however still below pre- pandemic level
  • Market demand > supply from producers
  • Seasonally lower volumes in cal. Q3 QoQ

Real steel demand CY 2021E (

YoY)

Europe

North

America

Carbon Steel

+14.6%

+10.7%

(~45% of sales)

Stainless Steel3

+7.1%

+12.8%

(~15% of sales)

Economic development CY 2021E

Manufacturing PMI

63.4

60.9

Trends in industrial materials supply

  • Return to pre-pandemic level in next fiscal year
  • Increasing demand for supply chain and processing services

1. Materials Stockholding and Processing (excl. direct-to-customer and Aerospace business) l 2 Sources: IHS Markit (07/2021) and CRU (Q2/2021) l 3 Based on Stainless Steel Flat 5 | thyssenkrupp AG l August 2021

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

ThyssenKrupp AG published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
