thyssenkrupp : Charts 3. Quartal 2020/2021 (nur in englischer Sprache)

− Higher earnings, mainly by price driven NWC build-up
FY still withhigher investments (above D/A) for performance and value upside
Strong balance sheetwith Net Cash of €4 bn
Swiftprogress in portfolio streamlining at Multi Tracks
Portfolio
Mining: signing of sale to FLSmidth on July 29, +ve effects on Net Cash, Pensions with closing
Infrastructure: signing of sale on Aug 5, +ve effects on Net Cash, Pensions with closing
AST: constructive negotiations with several potential buyers in 2nd Due Diligence phase
Steel Europe: internal workstream initiated for stand-aloneoptions
Water electrolysis (UCE): order intake from US (CFI); frequent requests for quotations, project funnel expanding
1. Target until FY 22/23 from defined programs since 01.10.2019
Strong progress on clear restructuring plan
Target within defined programsof >12,000 FTEs
FTEs
~55%
~45%
>12,000
Germany
~ 6,900 FTEs
~70%
Rest of world
reduced
~30%
Target
achieved
way to go
until 22/232
~2/3 of current target will already be achieved as of end FY 20/21
Total headcount reduction
incl. add. initiatives: ~7,700 FTEs1
Restructuring
R expenses/
~600
• Almost all provisions made for target until 22/23
R2 cash-out
~200
• FY 20/21 cash-out of low-mid3-digit €mn
(Cumulative) sustainable savings
19/20
20/21E
way to go
until 22/232
low-mid
high
3-digit €mn
3-digit €mn
• Total sustainable cost benefit from restructuring
high
709
in high 3-digit €mn range
2-digit €mn
218
19/20
cum. 20/21E
cum. until 22/232
Incl. reduction from defined programs since 01.10.2019 (~6,900 FTE) + additional FTE reduction (incl. from fluctuation); w/o reduction of external FTE l 2. Incl. way to go until FY 22/23 (FY 19/20 - FY 22/23)
MX: significant margin uplift due to price increases - continued improvement on costs
Shipments1 [kt]
+32%
1,025 1,4211,357
Sales [€ mn]
+70%
1,936 2,8883,289
EBIT adj. [€ mn; %]
(3.9)% 4.4% 7.1%
+307 mn
232
126
-75
Q3 19/20 Q2 20/21 Q3 20/21
Comments YoY
Strong recovery from 19/20 COVID-dip, yet volumes below pre-pandemic level
QoQ: Material shortage partly limiting shipments
Higher materials prices especially for carbon and stainless steel and significantly higher shipments
Favourable price dynamics benefitting margins
Effective performance and cost management:
Productivity gains of 10% ytd
Sub proportional growth of costs (+14% vs. volume >+30%)
Number of FTE down by ~1,800 vs. end of FY 18/19
Fundamental market trends2
CY 2021E
Rising demand for carbon and stainless steel (ytd: NA +6%, EU +18%), however still below pre- pandemic level
Market demand > supply from producers
Seasonally lower volumes in cal. Q3 QoQ
Real steel demand CY 2021E (
YoY)
Europe
North
America
Carbon Steel
+14.6%
+10.7%
(~45% of sales)
Stainless Steel3
+7.1%
+12.8%
(~15% of sales)
Economic development CY 2021E
Manufacturing PMI
63.4
60.9
Trends in industrial materials supply
Return to pre-pandemic level in next fiscal year
Increasing demand for supply chain and processing services
1. Materials Stockholding and Processing (excl. direct-to-customer and Aerospace business) l 2 Sources: IHS Markit (07/2021) and CRU (Q2/2021) l 3 Based on Stainless Steel Flat 5 | thyssenkrupp AG l August 2021
