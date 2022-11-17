thyssenkrupp : Charts 4. Quartal 2021/2022 (nur in englischer Sprache)
11/17/2022 | 01:09am EST
Charts on Q4 and FY 2021/22
Facts & Figures
Ticker: TKA (Share) TKAMY (ADR)
November 2022
Content
Page
tk Introduction
2-7
Quarterly Update
8-20
Group Overview and Financials
21-26
Segment Overview and Financials
27-40
ESG and Green Transformation
41-53
Appendix
54-71
Transforming to sustained value creation
Investment highlights
1 Comprehensive transformation plan for Group of Companies w/ execution track record
2 Full commitment to both performance on benchmark level for each segment and sustainable free cash flow
3 Strong materials and engineering expertise as well as digital competence as base for profitable growth
4
Enabler and benefiting from energy transition
5 ESG as CEO priority and integrated in all businesses
6 Resumption of reliable dividend payment a clear target
We are committed to realize value for our shareholders
What we build on …
1
Leading technologies, products and services
o Premium steel, diverse industrial materials, innovative supply chain services
o Mission critical components for advanced mobility, wind energy
o H2 electrolysis; efficient process technologies (e.g. ammonia)
2
Strong ties with long-standing customer base
o Strong customer trust on the back of our more than 200 years expertise in engineering and technology
o
Well-known and diverse customers in NA, EU and CHN which stand for >85% of our sales1
3
Strategic realignment with largest restructuring ever
o
Building a powerful "Group of Companies" with clear focus on industrial prospects, competitive profitability and cash flow
o Restructuring target to reduce up to 13,000 FTEs in execution and ~80% already achieved
4
5
Strong balance sheet with Net Cash position2
Equity ratio of 39%; Net Cash of €3.7 bn; total liquidity3 of €7.6 bn
In-house competencies for green transformation
Clear SBTi-approved concept to reach climate neutrality by 2050
Enabling our customers' decarbonisation w our products and technologies
Based on sales FY 21/22 l 2. As of 30.09.2022 l 3. Incl. cash, cash equivalents, available committed credit facilities
thyssenkrupp: Group of Companies with flexible ownership models for maximum value creation
FY 21/22: Sales of €41.1 bn, EBIT adj. of €2.1 bn
Materials
Industrial
Automotive
Steel
Marine
Multi
Services
Components
Technology
Europe
Systems
Tracks2
MX
IC
AT
SE
MS
MT
(BG, FT)1
Sales3
€16.4 bn
€2.8 bn
€4.8 bn
€13.2 bn
€1.8 bn
€4.1 bn
EBIT adj.3
€837 mn
€234 mn
€108 mn
€1,200 mn
€32 mn
€(173) mn
MX
IC
AT
SE
MS
MT
Leading mill-independent materials processor and service provider across Europe and North America with ~250,000 customers
BG: market leader for large slewing bearings, supplying pivotal components for wind energy and diverse industrial applications
FT: largest steel forging company in the world, supplying leading OEMs in automotive, construction and mining
One of the leading suppliers (e.g. high-tech components and systems) and engineering partners to the international auto industry
Largest integrated European steel mill strategically located in the centre of Europe with a future leading role in decarbonization of the steel industry
Industry leading Maritime Portfolio
Businesses from various industries with different development options (also exits and partnership) "Valuable shareholdings" incl. i.a. stake in TKE (elevator business), nucera (hydrogen electrolysis)
BG: Bearings, FT: Forged Technologies l 2. Including: thyssenkrupp nucera, Springs & Stabilizers, Automation Engineering, Uhde, Polysius, Mining (sale in Aug 22), AST (sale in Jan 22), Infrastructure (sale in Nov 21) l 3. FY 2021/22
