thyssenkrupp : Charts 4. Quartal 2021/2022 (nur in englischer Sprache)

11/17/2022 | 01:09am EST
Charts on Q4 and FY 2021/22

Facts & Figures

Ticker: TKA (Share) TKAMY (ADR)

November 2022

Content

Page

tk Introduction

2-7

Quarterly Update

8-20

Group Overview and Financials

21-26

Segment Overview and Financials

27-40

ESG and Green Transformation

41-53

Appendix

54-71

2 | thyssenkrupp AG l Investor Relations l November 2022

Transforming to sustained value creation

Investment highlights

1 Comprehensive transformation plan for Group of Companies w/ execution track record

2 Full commitment to both performance on benchmark level for each segment and sustainable free cash flow

3 Strong materials and engineering expertise as well as digital competence as base for profitable growth

4

Enabler and benefiting from energy transition

5 ESG as CEO priority and integrated in all businesses

6 Resumption of reliable dividend payment a clear target

3 | thyssenkrupp AG l Investor Relations l November 2022

We are committed to realize value for our shareholders

What we build on …

1

Leading technologies, products and services

o Premium steel, diverse industrial materials, innovative supply chain services

o Mission critical components for advanced mobility, wind energy

o H2 electrolysis; efficient process technologies (e.g. ammonia)

2

Strong ties with long-standing customer base

o Strong customer trust on the back of our more than 200 years expertise in engineering and technology

o

Well-known and diverse customers in NA, EU and CHN which stand for >85% of our sales1

3

Strategic realignment with largest restructuring ever

o

Building a powerful "Group of Companies" with clear focus on industrial prospects, competitive profitability and cash flow

o Restructuring target to reduce up to 13,000 FTEs in execution and ~80% already achieved

4

5

Strong balance sheet with Net Cash position2

  1. Equity ratio of 39%; Net Cash of €3.7 bn; total liquidity3 of €7.6 bn

In-house competencies for green transformation

  1. Clear SBTi-approved concept to reach climate neutrality by 2050
  1. Enabling our customers' decarbonisation w our products and technologies
  1. Based on sales FY 21/22 l 2. As of 30.09.2022 l 3. Incl. cash, cash equivalents, available committed credit facilities
  1. | thyssenkrupp AG l Investor Relations l November 2022

thyssenkrupp: Group of Companies with flexible ownership models for maximum value creation

FY 21/22: Sales of €41.1 bn, EBIT adj. of €2.1 bn

Materials

Industrial

Automotive

Steel

Marine

Multi

Services

Components

Technology

Europe

Systems

Tracks2

MX

IC

AT

SE

MS

MT

(BG, FT)1

Sales3

€16.4 bn

€2.8 bn

€4.8 bn

€13.2 bn

€1.8 bn

€4.1 bn

EBIT adj.3

€837 mn

€234 mn

€108 mn

€1,200 mn

€32 mn

€(173) mn

MX

IC

AT

SE

MS

MT

Leading mill-independent materials processor and service provider across Europe and North America with ~250,000 customers

BG: market leader for large slewing bearings, supplying pivotal components for wind energy and diverse industrial applications

FT: largest steel forging company in the world, supplying leading OEMs in automotive, construction and mining

One of the leading suppliers (e.g. high-tech components and systems) and engineering partners to the international auto industry

Largest integrated European steel mill strategically located in the centre of Europe with a future leading role in decarbonization of the steel industry

Industry leading Maritime Portfolio

Businesses from various industries with different development options (also exits and partnership) "Valuable shareholdings" incl. i.a. stake in TKE (elevator business), nucera (hydrogen electrolysis)

  1. BG: Bearings, FT: Forged Technologies l 2. Including: thyssenkrupp nucera, Springs & Stabilizers, Automation Engineering, Uhde, Polysius, Mining (sale in Aug 22), AST (sale in Jan 22), Infrastructure (sale in Nov 21) l 3. FY 2021/22
  1. | thyssenkrupp AG l Investor Relations l November 2022

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

ThyssenKrupp AG published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 06:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
