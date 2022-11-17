thyssenkrupp : Charts on Q4 fiscal year 2021/2022

Transforming to sustained value creation

Investment highlights

1 Comprehensive transformation plan for Group of Companies w/ execution track record

2 Full commitment to both performance on benchmark level for each segment and sustainable free cash flow

3 Strong materials and engineering expertise as well as digital competence as base for profitable growth

4 Enabler and benefiting from energy transition

5 ESG as CEO priority and integrated in all businesses

6 Resumption of reliable dividend payment a clear target