thyssenkrupp interim report 9 months 2020 / 2021

thyssenkrupp in figures

thyssenkrupp in figures

See preliminary remarks.

Compared to 1st half ended March 31, 2021 and related to the Elevator reinvestment the key figure calculation was adjusted.

See reconciliation in segment reporting (Note 09).

See reconciliation in the analysis of the statement of cash flows.

Due to the reported negative total equity (June 30, 2020), the calculation of a meaningful gearing key ratio is not possible.