|
thyssenkrupp : Interim report 9 months 2020/2021
Interim report
9 months 2020 / 2021
October 1, 2020 -
June 30, 2021
thyssenkrupp interim report 9 months 2020 / 2021
thyssenkrupp in figures
|
|
|
|
|
Full group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group - continuing operations1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 months
|
|
9 months
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 months
|
|
9 months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended
|
|
ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended
|
|
ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
Change
|
|
in %
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
Change
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
|
million €
|
25,895
|
25,260
|
(635)
|
(2)
|
19,781
|
25,260
|
5,479
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
million €
|
27,492
|
24,575
|
(2,917)
|
(11)
|
21,640
|
24,575
|
2,934
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA2)
|
|
million €
|
55
|
1,006
|
951
|
++
|
(544)
|
1,023
|
1,567
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT3)
|
|
million €
|
(1,066)
|
284
|
1,349
|
++
|
(1,592)
|
301
|
1,893
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT margin
|
%
|
|
(3.9)
|
1.2
|
5.0
|
++
|
(7.4)
|
1.2
|
8.6
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT1), 3)
|
|
million €
|
(509)
|
564
|
1,073
|
++
|
(1,158)
|
564
|
1,722
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT margin
|
%
|
|
(1.9)
|
2.3
|
4.1
|
++
|
(5.4)
|
2.3
|
7.6
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income/(loss) before tax
|
|
million €
|
(1,317)
|
5
|
1,322
|
++
|
(1,822)
|
23
|
1,845
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss) or earnings after tax
|
|
million €
|
(1,978)
|
(168)
|
1,810
|
92
|
(1,949)
|
(151)
|
1,798
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to thyssenkrupp AG's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders
|
|
million €
|
(1,998)
|
(231)
|
1,767
|
88
|
(1,968)
|
(214)
|
1,754
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share (EPS)
|
|
€
|
(3.21)
|
(0.37)
|
2.84
|
88
|
(3.16)
|
(0.34)
|
2.82
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flows
|
|
million €
|
(2,464)
|
(222)
|
2,242
|
91
|
(3,171)
|
(219)
|
2,952
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow for investments
|
|
million €
|
(978)
|
(861)
|
117
|
12
|
(854)
|
(861)
|
(7)
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from divestments
|
|
million €
|
13
|
973
|
960
|
++
|
8
|
973
|
965
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow4)
|
|
million €
|
(3,429)
|
(110)
|
3,319
|
97
|
(4,018)
|
(107)
|
3,910
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow before M & A4)
|
|
million €
|
(3,455)
|
(953)
|
2,503
|
72
|
(4,012)
|
(953)
|
3,059
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net financial debt (assets) (June 30)
|
|
million €
|
8,461
|
(3,986)
|
(12,447)
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity (June 30)
|
|
million €
|
(9)
|
10,756
|
10,765
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gearing (June 30)
|
%
|
|
-5)
|
|
-6)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees (June 30)
|
|
|
|
155,446
|
101,592
|
(53,854)
|
(35)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
See preliminary remarks.
-
Compared to 1st half ended March 31, 2021 and related to the Elevator reinvestment the key figure calculation was adjusted.
-
See reconciliation in segment reporting (Note 09).
-
See reconciliation in the analysis of the statement of cash flows.
-
Due to the reported negative total equity (June 30, 2020), the calculation of a meaningful gearing key ratio is not possible.
-
Due to the strongly positive total equity and the reported net financial receivables, the significance of the gearing key ratio is of no relevance.
thyssenkrupp interim report 9 months 2020 / 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Full group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group - continuing operations1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended
|
|
ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
ended
|
|
ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
Change
|
|
in %
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
Change
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
|
million €
|
6,693
|
8,770
|
2,077
|
31
|
4,793
|
8,770
|
3,977
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
million €
|
7,710
|
8,676
|
966
|
13
|
5,765
|
8,676
|
2,912
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA2)
|
|
million €
|
(176)
|
584
|
760
|
++
|
(417)
|
585
|
1,002
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT3)
|
|
million €
|
(488)
|
332
|
821
|
++
|
(729)
|
334
|
1,063
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT margin
|
%
|
|
(6.3)
|
3.8
|
10.2
|
++
|
(12.7)
|
3.8
|
16.5
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT1), 3)
|
|
million €
|
(445)
|
266
|
711
|
++
|
(693)
|
266
|
959
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBIT margin
|
%
|
|
(5.8)
|
3.1
|
8.8
|
++
|
(12.0)
|
3.1
|
15.1
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income/(loss) before tax
|
|
million €
|
(574)
|
223
|
797
|
++
|
(810)
|
224
|
1,034
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/(loss) or earnings after tax
|
|
million €
|
(668)
|
145
|
813
|
++
|
(819)
|
146
|
965
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to thyssenkrupp AG's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders
|
|
million €
|
(678)
|
125
|
803
|
++
|
(828)
|
126
|
954
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share (EPS)
|
|
€
|
(1.09)
|
0.20
|
1.29
|
++
|
(1.33)
|
0.20
|
1.53
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flows
|
|
million €
|
(484)
|
(10)
|
474
|
98
|
(1,004)
|
(10)
|
994
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow for investments
|
|
million €
|
(292)
|
(259)
|
34
|
12
|
(241)
|
(259)
|
(17)
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from divestments
|
|
million €
|
16
|
65
|
49
|
++
|
16
|
65
|
49
|
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow4)
|
|
million €
|
(760)
|
(204)
|
556
|
73
|
(1,229)
|
(204)
|
1,025
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow before M & A4)
|
|
million €
|
(770)
|
(235)
|
536
|
70
|
(1,238)
|
(235)
|
1,003
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net financial debt (assets) (June 30)
|
|
million €
|
8,461
|
(3,986)
|
(12,447)
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity (June 30)
|
|
million €
|
(9)
|
10,756
|
10,765
|
++
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gearing (June 30)
|
%
|
|
-5)
|
|
-6)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees (June 30)
|
|
|
|
155,446
|
101,592
|
(53,854)
|
(35)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
See preliminary remarks.
-
Compared to 1st half ended March 31, 2021 and related to the Elevator reinvestment the key figure calculation was adjusted.
-
See reconciliation in segment reporting (Note 09).
-
See reconciliation in the analysis of the statement of cash flows.
-
Due to the reported negative total equity (June 30, 2020), the calculation of a meaningful gearing key ratio is not possible.
-
Due to the strongly positive total equity and the reported net financial receivables, the significance of the gearing key ratio is of no relevance.
thyssenkrupp interim report 9 months 2020 / 2021
THYSSENKRUPP STOCK / ADR MASTER DATA AND KEY FIGURES
|
ISIN
|
|
|
|
Number of shares (total)
|
|
shares
|
622,531,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares (Frankfurt, Düsseldorf stock exchanges)
|
|
DE 000 750 0001
|
Closing price end June 2021
|
|
€
|
8.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (over-the-counter trading)
|
|
US88629Q2075
|
Stock exchange value end June 2021
|
|
million €
|
5,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Symbols
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
TKA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
|
TKAMY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thyssenkrupp interim report 9 months 2020 / 2021
Contents
Contents
|
02
|
thyssenkrupp in figures
|
30
|
Condensed interim financial statements
|
|
|
|
31
|
thyssenkrupp group - statement of financial
|
06
|
Interim management report
|
|
position
|
06
|
Preliminary remarks
|
33
|
thyssenkrupp group -
|
07
|
Report on the economic position
|
|
statement of income
|
|
08
|
Summary
|
34
|
thyssenkrupp group - statement of
|
|
10
|
Macro and sector environment
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
13
|
Performance of the segments in the
|
36
|
thyssenkrupp group - statement of changes in
|
|
|
3rd quarter
|
|
equity
|
|
21
|
Results of operations and financial
|
38
|
thyssenkrupp group - statement of cash flows
|
|
|
position
|
40
|
thyssenkrupp group - selected notes
|
25
|
Compliance
|
|
|
26
|
Forecast, opportunity and risk report
|
59
|
Review report
|
|
26
|
2020 / 2021 forecast
|
|
|
|
29
|
Opportunities and risks
|
60
|
Additional information
|
|
|
|
60
|
Contact and 2021 / 2022 financial
|
|
|
|
|
calendar
Our fiscal year begins on October 1 and ends on
September 30 of the following year.
