    TKA   DE0007500001

THYSSENKRUPP AG

(TKA)
thyssenkrupp : Interim report 9 months 2020/2021

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Interim report

9 months 2020 / 2021

October 1, 2020 -

June 30, 2021

thyssenkrupp interim report 9 months 2020 / 2021

thyssenkrupp in figures

thyssenkrupp in figures

Full group

Group - continuing operations1)

9 months

9 months

9 months

9 months

ended

ended

ended

ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Change

in %

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Change

in %

Order intake

million €

25,895

25,260

(635)

(2)

19,781

25,260

5,479

28

Net sales

million €

27,492

24,575

(2,917)

(11)

21,640

24,575

2,934

14

EBITDA2)

million €

55

1,006

951

++

(544)

1,023

1,567

++

EBIT3)

million €

(1,066)

284

1,349

++

(1,592)

301

1,893

++

EBIT margin

%

(3.9)

1.2

5.0

++

(7.4)

1.2

8.6

++

Adjusted EBIT1), 3)

million €

(509)

564

1,073

++

(1,158)

564

1,722

++

Adjusted EBIT margin

%

(1.9)

2.3

4.1

++

(5.4)

2.3

7.6

++

Income/(loss) before tax

million €

(1,317)

5

1,322

++

(1,822)

23

1,845

++

Net income/(loss) or earnings after tax

million €

(1,978)

(168)

1,810

92

(1,949)

(151)

1,798

92

attributable to thyssenkrupp AG's

shareholders

million €

(1,998)

(231)

1,767

88

(1,968)

(214)

1,754

89

Earnings per share (EPS)

(3.21)

(0.37)

2.84

88

(3.16)

(0.34)

2.82

89

Operating cash flows

million €

(2,464)

(222)

2,242

91

(3,171)

(219)

2,952

93

Cash flow for investments

million €

(978)

(861)

117

12

(854)

(861)

(7)

(1)

Cash flow from divestments

million €

13

973

960

++

8

973

965

++

Free cash flow4)

million €

(3,429)

(110)

3,319

97

(4,018)

(107)

3,910

97

Free cash flow before M & A4)

million €

(3,455)

(953)

2,503

72

(4,012)

(953)

3,059

76

Net financial debt (assets) (June 30)

million €

8,461

(3,986)

(12,447)

--

Total equity (June 30)

million €

(9)

10,756

10,765

++

Gearing (June 30)

%

-5)

-6)

-

-

Employees (June 30)

155,446

101,592

(53,854)

(35)

  1. See preliminary remarks.
  2. Compared to 1st half ended March 31, 2021 and related to the Elevator reinvestment the key figure calculation was adjusted.
  3. See reconciliation in segment reporting (Note 09).
  4. See reconciliation in the analysis of the statement of cash flows.
  5. Due to the reported negative total equity (June 30, 2020), the calculation of a meaningful gearing key ratio is not possible.
  6. Due to the strongly positive total equity and the reported net financial receivables, the significance of the gearing key ratio is of no relevance.

2

thyssenkrupp interim report 9 months 2020 / 2021

thyssenkrupp in figures

Full group

Group - continuing operations1)

3rd quarter

3rd quarter

3rd quarter

3rd quarter

ended

ended

ended

ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Change

in %

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Change

in %

Order intake

million €

6,693

8,770

2,077

31

4,793

8,770

3,977

83

Net sales

million €

7,710

8,676

966

13

5,765

8,676

2,912

51

EBITDA2)

million €

(176)

584

760

++

(417)

585

1,002

++

EBIT3)

million €

(488)

332

821

++

(729)

334

1,063

++

EBIT margin

%

(6.3)

3.8

10.2

++

(12.7)

3.8

16.5

++

Adjusted EBIT1), 3)

million €

(445)

266

711

++

(693)

266

959

++

Adjusted EBIT margin

%

(5.8)

3.1

8.8

++

(12.0)

3.1

15.1

++

Income/(loss) before tax

million €

(574)

223

797

++

(810)

224

1,034

++

Net income/(loss) or earnings after tax

million €

(668)

145

813

++

(819)

146

965

++

attributable to thyssenkrupp AG's

shareholders

million €

(678)

125

803

++

(828)

126

954

++

Earnings per share (EPS)

(1.09)

0.20

1.29

++

(1.33)

0.20

1.53

++

Operating cash flows

million €

(484)

(10)

474

98

(1,004)

(10)

994

99

Cash flow for investments

million €

(292)

(259)

34

12

(241)

(259)

(17)

(7)

Cash flow from divestments

million €

16

65

49

++

16

65

49

++

Free cash flow4)

million €

(760)

(204)

556

73

(1,229)

(204)

1,025

83

Free cash flow before M & A4)

million €

(770)

(235)

536

70

(1,238)

(235)

1,003

81

Net financial debt (assets) (June 30)

million €

8,461

(3,986)

(12,447)

--

Total equity (June 30)

million €

(9)

10,756

10,765

++

Gearing (June 30)

%

-5)

-6)

-

-

Employees (June 30)

155,446

101,592

(53,854)

(35)

  1. See preliminary remarks.
  2. Compared to 1st half ended March 31, 2021 and related to the Elevator reinvestment the key figure calculation was adjusted.
  3. See reconciliation in segment reporting (Note 09).
  4. See reconciliation in the analysis of the statement of cash flows.
  5. Due to the reported negative total equity (June 30, 2020), the calculation of a meaningful gearing key ratio is not possible.
  6. Due to the strongly positive total equity and the reported net financial receivables, the significance of the gearing key ratio is of no relevance.

3

thyssenkrupp interim report 9 months 2020 / 2021

thyssenkrupp in figures

THYSSENKRUPP STOCK / ADR MASTER DATA AND KEY FIGURES

ISIN

Number of shares (total)

shares

622,531,741

Shares (Frankfurt, Düsseldorf stock exchanges)

DE 000 750 0001

Closing price end June 2021

8.79

ADR (over-the-counter trading)

US88629Q2075

Stock exchange value end June 2021

million €

5,472

Symbols

Shares

TKA

ADR

TKAMY

4

thyssenkrupp interim report 9 months 2020 / 2021

Contents

Contents

02

thyssenkrupp in figures

30

Condensed interim financial statements

31

thyssenkrupp group - statement of financial

06

Interim management report

position

06

Preliminary remarks

33

thyssenkrupp group -

07

Report on the economic position

statement of income

08

Summary

34

thyssenkrupp group - statement of

10

Macro and sector environment

comprehensive income

13

Performance of the segments in the

36

thyssenkrupp group - statement of changes in

3rd quarter

equity

21

Results of operations and financial

38

thyssenkrupp group - statement of cash flows

position

40

thyssenkrupp group - selected notes

25

Compliance

26

Forecast, opportunity and risk report

59

Review report

26

2020 / 2021 forecast

29

Opportunities and risks

60

Additional information

60

Contact and 2021 / 2022 financial

calendar

Our fiscal year begins on October 1 and ends on

September 30 of the following year.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ThyssenKrupp AG published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
