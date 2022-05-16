thyssenkrupp : Präsentation zum 1. Halbjahr, 16. Mai 2022

Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: Please read the following before continuing. By accessing this presentation, you agree to be bound by the following limitations.

This presentation has been prepared for information and background purposes only. It does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer of, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or an invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), or any existing or future member of thyssenkrupp AG, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company, any member of thyssenkrupp AG or with any other contract, commitment or investment decision whatsoever. This presentation does not constitute a prospectus in whole or in part, and any decision to invest in securities should be made solely on the basis of the information to be contained in a securities prospectus to be approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) and on an independent analysis of the information contained therein.

Certain financial data included in this presentation consists of non-IFRS financial measures. These non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measures included herein.

Past events or performances should not be taken as a guarantee or indication of future events or performance. Percentage changes and ratios in the text and tables of the presentation are calculated based on the respective underlying numbers and then commercially rounded to a whole percentage or to one digit after the decimal point. Because of rounding, figures shown in tables in the presentation do not necessarily add up exactly to the respective totals or sub-totals presented, and aggregated percentages may not exactly equal 100%. Furthermore, these rounded figures may vary marginally from unrounded figures that may be indicated elsewhere in the presentation. Financial information presented in parentheses denotes the negative of such number presented.

Any assumptions, views or opinions (including statements, projections, forecasts or other forward-looking statements) contained in this presentation represent the assumptions, views or opinions of the Company as of the date indicated and are subject to change without notice. All information not separately sourced is from Company data and estimates. To the extent available and unless denoted otherwise, the industry and market data contained in this presentation has been derived from Company estimates as well as official or third-party sources. Market and market share data has been derived from Company estimates as well as official or third-party sources. Market and market share data are based on company internal estimates derived from continuous analysis and aggregation of local management feedback on market share and ongoing market development. Third party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data. While the Company believes that each of these publications, studies and surveys has been prepared by a reputable source, the Company has not independently verified the data contained therein. In addition, certain of the industry and market data, if not labelled otherwise, contained in this presentation are derived from the Company's internal research and estimates based on the knowledge and experience of its management in the markets in which it operates. The Company believes that such research and estimates are reasonable and reliable, but their underlying methodology and assumptions have not been verified by any independent source for accuracy or completeness and are subject to change without notice. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry or market data contained in this presentation. Information contained in this presentation related to past performance is not an indication of future performance. The information in this presentation is not intended to predict actual results, and no assurances are given with respect thereto.

The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information contained herein, and no reliance should be placed on it. Neither the Company nor its affiliates, advisers, connected persons or any other person accepts any liability for any loss howsoever arising (in negligence or otherwise), directly or indirectly, from this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. This shall not, however, restrict or exclude or limit any duty or liability to a person under any applicable law or regulation of any jurisdiction which may not lawfully be disclaimed (including in relation to fraudulent misrepresentation).

This presentation includes "'forward-looking statements". These statements contain the words "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" or words of similar meaning. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including cost savings and productivity improvement plans) are forward-looking statements. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the market environment in which the Company will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Each of the Company, the relevant subsidiaries and their respective agents, employees and advisers, expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements contained herein. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this presentation and not to place undue reliance on such statements.

The distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions is restricted by law. Therefore, it must not be distributed, published or reproduced (in whole or in part) or disclosed by its recipients to any other person for any purpose without the Company's consent.

The information contained in this presentation is provided as of the date of this presentation and is subject to change without notice.