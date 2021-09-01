thyssenkrupp : Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe resolves contract extension for Bernhard Osburg

31.08.2021 16:45

Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe resolves contract extension for Bernhard Osburg

In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of tk SE AG has resolved the extension of Bernhard Osburg's appointment as member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe for another five years until June 30, 2027. The Supervisory Board thus sets the course for the future of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe in terms of personnel and gives Osburg a strong mandate.

With his appointment, Bernhard Osburg will also be CEO as from October 1, 2021; previously he was Chairman of the Executive Board.

'Our Steel Strategy 20-30 is an ambitious concept which allows us to create an even more valuable product portfolio while optimizing the cost structure at the same time. By extending Bernhard Osburg's appointment, we underline this ambition and stand by our goal to create a strong, competitive and viable steel company with sustainable products', says Dr. Klaus Keysberg, CFO of thyssenkrupp AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG.

Bernhard Osburg has been Chairman of tkSE's Executive Board since March 1, 2020. He was appointed member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG in June 2019 with responsibility, among other things, for Sales and Innovation.