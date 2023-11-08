HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The private bank Berenberg has started the valuation of Thyssenkrupp Nucera shares with a "Buy" rating and a target price of 21 euros. Thanks to the alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) business, the Dortmund-based company is facing a strong growth phase, analyst James Carmichael wrote in a study published on Wednesday. The order books promise a tripling of sales by 2025./ag/gl

