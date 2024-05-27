NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US analyst firm Bernstein Research has upgraded Thyssenkrupp Nucera to "Outperform" with a target price of 21 euros. The results of the first major auction rounds for hydrogen tenders in Europe are already known, analyst Yoann Charenton wrote in a study published on Monday. It is still early days, but there are indications of future pricing and these are valuable for estimating projects and costs. Among the pure hydrogen stocks, Nucera and ITM Power are his favorites./tih/he

