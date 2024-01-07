Certain Ordinary Shares of thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024.

Certain Ordinary Shares of thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 186 days starting from 5-JUL-2023 to 7-JAN-2024.



Details:

Each of the Selling Shareholders and thyssenkrupp AG, severally and not jointly, has agreed with the Underwriters that it will not, without the prior written consent of the Joint Global Coordinators, which consent may not be unreasonably withheld or delayed, during a period commencing on the date of the Underwriting Agreement and ending 180 days after introduction of the shares to trading.



The shareholder's agreement provides for a three-year lock-up period according to which thyssenkrupp Projekt 1 GmbH and De Nora shall not sell transfer, pledge, assign or otherwise dispose of or encumber their shares in the company.