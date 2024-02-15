Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.02.2024 / 14:36 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Ponikwar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300T0K3CI2C25SC77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000NCA0001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.33 EUR 10272.66 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.33 EUR 10272.66 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Voßkuhle 38
44141 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

 
89639  15.02.2024 CET/CEST

