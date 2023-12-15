thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA, formerly Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers Gmbh, is a Germany-based company, which operates as an electrolysis technology provider. The Company's business consists of the design, engineering and procurement of electrolysis technologies and the plants into which they are incorporated, as well as the provision of aftermarket services for existing plants. The Company provides green hydrogen solutions, Chlor-alkali solutions, and hydrochloric acid solutions.