DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Electrolysis specialist Thyssenkrupp Nucera is taking a cautious view of the coming financial year. However, the company confirmed its targets for 2023/2024 on Friday evening.

"However, the market uncertainties in the field of green hydrogen, which were already noticeable in the second quarter, have persisted in the following months," it said in a statement. For this reason, the communicated sales and earnings expectations in the area of alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) for 2024/2025 could not be maintained.

Based on preliminary figures, the company generated around 236 million euros in the third quarter (as at the end of June), a good quarter more than in the previous year. At the same time, Thyssenkrupp Nucera was just barely in the black operationally: Earnings before interest and taxes fell by six million to one million euros. Analysts, on the other hand, had on average expected an operating loss.

In after-hours trading, the Thyssenkrupp Nucera share price fell slightly on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the closing price on the main Xetra trading platform. The Executive Board plans to publish the full report on August 13./ngu/he