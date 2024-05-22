• Symposium on "Harnessing the Potential of the Electrolyzer" organized by thyssenkrupp nucera India in Mumbai

• On June 6 and 7, 2024, leading electrolysis experts will present on Chlor-Alkali business and green hydrogen technology

Dortmund/Mumbai, May 22, 2024 - thyssenkrupp nucera India will host a Chlor-Alkali Symposium for its customers. Leading electrolysis experts from international companies, business and research will provide at the 2-day technology symposium "Harnessing the Potential of the Electrolyzer" deep insights into the Chlor-Alkali electrolysis technology. They will discuss and exchange ideas about current challenges in the market, new technological developments and scientific findings. The Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE) technology and its connection to the chlor-alkali sector will also be discussed.

The 2-day technology symposium will be held in the Indian metropolis Mumbai on June 6-7, 2024. Latest developments in Chlor-Alkali processes and electrolyzer lifetimes will be focus topics. Special features of thyssenkrupp nucera's technology and various customer experiences are also part of the agenda. With this symposium, thyssenkrupp nucera India is continuing the long-standing tradition of chlorine symposia in India, which were once initiated by thyssenkrupp nucera's predecessor companies.

India is considered one of the future electrolysis markets. Last autumn, thyssenkrupp nucera, a supplier of world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants, has opened its office in northeast Mumbai in the economic center of India to expand the chlor-alkali business and the development of the green hydrogen growth area. As India is one of the most rapidly expanding economies in the world, the development of the chlor-alkali market is closely linked to the positive development of India's gross domestic product.

From a green hydrogen perspective, the Indian market is characterized by its good conditions for renewable power generation as an indispensable basis for green hydrogen and the high demand for cost-efficient electrolysis technology. Thus, India has great potential to produce green hydrogen on an industrial scale through alkaline water electrolysis which thyssenkrupp nucera wants to exploit.

thyssenkrupp nucera has a track record of more than 600 electrochemical projects with a total capacity of over 10 gigawatt already successfully installed worldwide. This heritage serves as a strong basis for its proven Alkaline Water Electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen. The electrolyzer specialist's standardized 20megawatt unit scalum® will be used for important green hydrogen projects over the globe. Currently, thyssenkrupp nucera is supplying over 3 gigawatts of green hydrogen capacity.

"For more than four decades, we have a long history in India and close relationships with our customers. We look forward to updating them and discuss with experts from the electrolyzer business technical developments and innovations at this symposium," says Vaithyanathan Nagarajan, Managing Director of thyssenkrupp nucera India.

For more detailed information about the symposium, please get in contact with Manish Bhoslay (Head of Sales & Business Development, md.bhoslay@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com) or Tilak Somanna (Sales & Business Development, tilak.somanna@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com) or visit our event landing page.