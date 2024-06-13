

thyssenkrupp nucera Recognized as a Leading Brand

thyssenkrupp nucera receives the German Brand Award in the categories “Corporate Brand of the Year” and “Industry, Machines & Engineering”

The jury recognizes thyssenkrupp nucera for “unmistakable corporate design” and “successful positioning as a global brand”

The German Brand Institute presents the awards at the German Brand Convention in the Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin

Dortmund / Berlin, June 13, 2024 - thyssenkrupp nucera has received two German Brand Awards for its brand identity. The jury awarded the supplier of leading global technologies for highly efficient electrolysis plants the “Special Mention” prize in the “Corporate Brand of the Year” category. It also recognized thyssenkrupp nucera as “Winner” in the “Industry, Machines & Engineering” category. thyssenkrupp nucera received the awards at the German Brand Convention at the Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin. This year's award places thyssenkrupp nucera among the most successful brands, selected from over 1,300 nominees from 19 countries.

“In 2022, we created a strong brand by renaming to thyssenkrupp nucera. It stands for the dawn of a new era of innovation, transformation and green energy as an elementary lever of a sustainable energy supply,” says Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera. “Our holistic brand identity has now also convinced the jury. The German Brand Award confirms our brand's consistent development.”

Since 2016, the German Brand Institute, established by the German Design Council and GMK Markenberatung, has presented the German Brand Award every year. It recognizes pioneering brands and sustainable brand communication. An independent jury of brand experts from brand management and brand science decides on the award, including for the best product and corporate brands in an industry.

In its statement, the jury recognized thyssenkrupp nucera for its brand identity: “thyssenkrupp nucera is a pioneer in green hydrogen production on an industrial scale. With a comprehensive brand relaunch, including a distinctive corporate design and a strong storytelling strategy, the company has successfully positioned itself as a global brand. The combination of technological expertise and future-oriented branding enables thyssenkrupp nucera to accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral industry as a strong brand.”

Following the brand-related milestone of the relaunch, thyssenkrupp nucera further developed its own brand identity. Last year, the electrolysis specialist introduced the product name scalum® for the highly efficient alkaline water electrolysis modules. scalum® stands for the high scalability of the standardized 20-megawatt modules and the company-wide uniform naming system of the alkaline water electrolysis product family.

Photos:

Please contact us to inquire about photographs.



Media inquiries:

Dr. Marcel Kleifeld

Senior External Communications Manager

Phone: +49 231 22972 4361

E-Mail: marcel.kleifeld@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com





Investor inquiries:

Dr. Hendrik Finger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 231 229 724 347

E-Mail: hendrik.finger@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023 and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since September 2023.

www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com