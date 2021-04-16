Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TI Fluid Systems plc    TIFS   GB00BYQB9V88

TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC

(TIFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FTSE 100 breaks above 7,000-mark for first time since last year's pandemic-led crash

04/16/2021 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Banks, miners and industrials lead gains on FTSE 100

* WH Smith rises as RBC upgrades to 'outperform'

* FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

April 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose above the 7,000-mark on Friday for the first time since the pandemic pummeled financial markets last year, as speedy vaccine rollouts and government policy support lifted optimism about a stronger economic recovery.

The blue-chip index climbed 0.4% to 7,008.40. Heavyweight industrials, mining, and banking stocks that stand to benefit from an economic re-opening gained between 0.8% and 1.2%.

Globally, sentiment was bolstered after a batch of Chinese and U.S. economic data helped investors price in a solid recovery from a coronavirus-led slump.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index gained 0.2% to hit a record high, with travel and leisure stocks being among the biggest gainers.

Retailer WH Smith added 3.7% after RBC upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "sector perform" on signs of rising travel demand in key international markets.

"We're repeating what happened in the U.S. ... and it's just optimism that the health crisis is being well managed, that the herd immunity is being reached a little bit earlier than expected and that's helping to propel equities to higher values," said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

The FTSE 100 has bounced back nearly 40% from its pandemic closing low of 4,993.89 on March 23, 2020 when Britain underwent its first lockdown to curb the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Among other stocks, Man Group rose 0.4% after the hedge fund manager said it expected customers to put in more money in the coming quarters as client engagement was positive this year.

Ashmore Group slid 0.3% after its assets under management fell by $3.1 billion during the first three months of 2021, as market volatility hurt performance.

Shares of TI Fluid Systems Plc declined 5.8% to the bottom of FTSE 250 index after a discounted share placement.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHMORE GROUP PLC 0.19% 424.2 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
MAN GROUP PLC 0.48% 166.35 Delayed Quote.20.47%
TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC -5.56% 290 Delayed Quote.18.63%
WH SMITH PLC 3.98% 1912.5 Delayed Quote.26.26%
All news about TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC
04:38aFTSE 100 breaks above 7,000-mark for first time since last year's pandemic-le..
RE
02:52aTI FLUID  : Shareholders To Sell 52 Million Shares
MT
02:50aTI FLUID  : Shareholders Divest $201.7 Million of Stocks
MT
04/07TI FLUID  : S&P Raises Outlook on TI Fluid Systems' BB- Rating to Stable from Ne..
MT
03/17TI FLUID  : Deutsche Bank Downgrades TI Fluid Systems to Hold from Buy
MT
03/16TI FLUID  : Slumps to Loss in 2020 on Impairments, Revenue Drop
MT
02/17TI FLUID  : President/CEO To Retire; Successor Named
MT
02/17TI FLUID  : William L. Kozyra To Retire As President & CEO Of TI Fluid Systems, ..
PR
01/25TI FLUID  : Approves Interim Dividend, Flags Strong Results for 2020
MT
2020UPDATE : TI Fluid Systems Gains 6% Amid Plan to Resume Dividends
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 826 M 3 381 M 3 381 M
Net income 2020 -285 M -340 M -340 M
Net Debt 2020 742 M 887 M 887 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,83x
Yield 2020 1,51%
Capitalization 1 845 M 2 209 M 2 207 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 25 700
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
TI Fluid Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,76 €
Last Close Price 3,55 €
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Lawrence Kozyra President, CEO & Executive Director
Ronald T. Hundzinski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Manfred Heinrich Wennemer Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Al Deane Chief Technology Officer
Hans Dieltjens Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC25.61%2 209
DENSO CORPORATION18.06%51 606
APTIV PLC8.86%38 362
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.30.20%28 179
CONTINENTAL AG-5.78%27 338
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD20.74%25 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ