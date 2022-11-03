Advanced search
    TIFS   GB00BYQB9V88

TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC

(TIFS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:07 2022-11-03 am EDT
124.90 GBX   -5.95%
07:46aTI Fluid Systems shares down despite revenue rise at "favourable pace"
AN
06:00aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Peel Hunt reinitiates Tullow Oil with 'buy'
AN
03:00aTI Fluid Systems plc Announces Revenue Results for the Nine Months Ended September 2022
CI
TI Fluid Systems shares down despite revenue rise at "favourable pace"

11/03/2022 | 07:46am EDT
(Alliance News) - TI Fluid Systems PLC on Thursday said it expects to meet annual guidance despite expectations that inflationary cost increases will continue as revenue continues to rise.

Shares were down 6.9% at 123.70 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

The FTSE 250 company, which makes products including brake fluids and fuel tanks for cars and trucks, said revenue continues to grow at a "favourable pace" despite being constrained by the group's "lower participation on the mainly domestic [Battery Electric Vehicle] platforms in the Chinese market where significant BEV growth is being supported by local incentives".

Further, "inflationary cost increases are expected to remain, and the group continues to actively pursue ongoing cost recoveries and price adjustments," TI Fluid Systems said.

For the nine months that ended on September 30, group revenue amounted to EUR2.41 billion, up 10% from EUR2.18 billion a year ago.

In particular, Fluid Carrying Systems revenue increased by 16% to EUR1.37 billion from EUR1.19 billion, and North America region generated the most revenue of EUR665.2 million compared to other regions. This is up 27% from EUR525.1 million a year ago.

In the third quarter of 2022, revenue amounted to EUR846.4 million, up 29% year-on-year.

Looking ahead, TI Fluid expects to report full-year results in line with current consensus market expectations, with full-year revenue growth consistent with or slightly below global light vehicle production growth.

The company also expects an annual adjusted margin of around 6.0%.

In August, TI Fluid said revenue in the six months that ended on June 30 rose by 2.4% to EUR1.56 billion from EUR1.52 billion a year earlier. Revenue was down 2.4% at constant currency rates, however.

Pretax profit fell 56% to EUR19.8 million from EUR44.5 million, as distribution costs rose by 16% to EUR53.3 million from EUR46.1 million a year earlier.

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -1.03% 18026.72 Delayed Quote.-22.51%
TI FLUID SYSTEMS PLC -6.85% 123.7 Delayed Quote.-47.92%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 214 M 3 171 M 3 171 M
Net income 2022 45,7 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net Debt 2022 642 M 634 M 634 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 4,09%
Capitalization 796 M 786 M 786 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 25 600
Free-Float 61,2%
