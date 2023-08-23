TI Fluid Systems PLC - Oxfordshire-based maker of automotive fluid storage, carrying, delivery, and thermal management systems for light vehicles - Stefan Rau, executive vice president for Fluid Carrying Systems, sells 66,000 shares at GBP1.29, worth GBP88,448, on Thursday last week. Rau had sold 56,491 shares at GBP1.38 each, worth GBP77,785, on Tuesday last week.

Current stock price: 130.00 pence, up 2.2% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 14%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

