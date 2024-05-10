Tialis Essential IT PLC Annual report and financial statements Registered number SC368538 Year ended 31 December 2023

Contents Directors and Advisers 3 Company Profile and Summary 4 Chairman's Statement 5 Strategic Report 9 Directors' Report 13 Remuneration Committee Report 17 Corporate Governance Statement 19 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities 25 Report of the Audit Committee 26 Independent Auditor's Report 28 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 33 Statements of Financial Position 34 Statements of Changes in Equity 35 Statements of Cash Flows 37 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 39 2

Tialis Essential IT PLC Annual report and financial statements Year ended 31 December 2023 Directors and Advisers Directors Andy Parker (Executive Chairman) Ian Smith (Executive Director) Nicolas Bedford (Non-Executive Director) Matthew Riley (Non-Executive Director) Company Secretary Delgany Corporate Services Limited Registered Office 24 Dublin Street Edinburgh EH1 3PP Company Number SC368538 Nominated Adviser and Broker Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (formerly finnCap Limited) 1 Bartholomew Close London EC1A 7BL Solicitors DAC Beachcroft LLP 25 Walbrook London EC4N 8AF Auditor Barnes Roffe LLP Charles Lake House Claire Causeway Crossways Business Park Dartford DA2 6QA Share Registrar Computershare Investor Services plc 44 North St. Andrew Street Edinburgh EH2 1HJ Principal Banker RBS NatWest plc 250 Bishopsgate London EC2M 4AA 3

Tialis Essential IT PLC Annual report and financial statements Year ended 31 December 2023 Company Profile The principal activities of Tialis Essential IT PLC are the provision of end-to-end solutions to enterprise scale end-customers, public and private, concentrating on end-user device management and on-site support solutions. The country of incorporation is Scotland; the Company's registered number is SC368538 and the Company is limited by shares. The main country of operation is the United Kingdom. Further information on the Company can be found at www.tialis.com. Business summary Tialis Essential IT PLC ('Tialis') is a UK based managed services provider delivering outsourced IT services as a strategic technology partner primarily on behalf of system integrators. After a series of acquisitions and divestments, the group is now wholly focused on Tialis Essential IT Manage Limited ('Manage') (formerly IDE Group Manage Limited).

Within its portfolio of services, Tialis specialises in activities including the storage, build, configuration, and shipping of all end-user devices as well as the provision of on-site support engineers, tech bars, server maintenance and fully managed project deployments.

end-user devices as well as the provision of on-site support engineers, tech bars, server maintenance and fully managed project deployments. Its support services have been developed to support clients with all IT requirements, to either complement an existing in- house IT team or act as a fully dedicated IT team on its customers' behalf.

Revenues from continuing operations were 54% higher in 2023 at £22.4 million (2022: £14.5 million), gross margins



decreased by 5% to 30% (2022: 35%) due to the additional engineering contracts acquired through Allvotec. Adjusted

EBITDA* remained steady at £2.0 million (2022: £2.0 million). Adjustments are as followed; Non underlying items, depreciation, amortisation, impairment, share-based payments, fair value profit on deferred consideration .

4

Tialis Essential IT PLC Annual report and financial statements Year ended 31 December 2023 Chairman's Statement I am delighted to report the growth that Tialis has achieved in 2023, demonstrated by our growth in revenue of by 54% to £22.4 million (2022: £14.5 million). These results are based on developing long-term relationships with third-party system integrators and supply contracts typically with 3-5-year terms. Therefore, as we experience further growth, we are generating a strong annuity income stream, with a strong pipeline of prospects. We have had a strong start to 2024 with eight new end-user customer contract awards, including four new channel partners, giving us a multiyear current pipeline (new business and contract renewals) of £20.1 million, allowing us strong visibility over future growth. Following the Groups reorganisation and series of acquisitions and divestments in recent years we now have a strong base to support a period of sustained growth and we are exploring organic and further acquisitive methods to accelerate this development. This year we welcomed Nicolas Bedford and Matthew Riley as Non-Executive Directors to Board. Their experience and input have been invaluable and we welcome their advice and support as we continue to deliver on our strategic ambitions. Highlights in the year include: 54% growth in revenue to £22.4 million (2022: £14.5 million)

The successful asset purchase & integration of the Allvotec business

Improved payment terms on all resource-based contracts

resource-based contracts Renewals & extensions in the following sectors: nuclear industry, UK utilities, government/public sector, global entertainment company, international health-care corporation, investment management company

health-care corporation, investment management company New business awards in the following sectors: printing solutions market leader, UK utilities, consumer health-care corporation, government/public sector, international vehicle rental, workplace and facility management, postal service and courier company, international multi-sourcing service integration

health-care corporation, government/public sector, international vehicle rental, workplace and facility management, postal service and courier company, international multi-sourcing service integration Award of ISO 14001 together with Award of Gold Ecovadis status and developing a new carbon neutral lifecyle solution

Successful renewals ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 & ISO 27001 certifications

20000-1 & ISO 27001 certifications Cyber Essentials & Cyber Essentials Plus re-award

re-award Significant D&B score improvement

Rebranding of company and new website

Part of a consortium that has won a significant preferred supplier agreement with the government/public sector

New partnership agreements signed with six new major partners, and two further partners who have expressed interest in signing agreements.

Strong start to 2024 with numerous new end-user customer contract awards expected, including four new channel partners, gives us a multi-year current pipeline of £20.1 million, giving us strong visibility over future growth. People Employee numbers within the Manage business increased by 48% within the year following the Allvotec acquisition and the company taking on more onsite managed service contracts. The management team has made continued progress in simplifying the structure of the business and aligning services better to support our clients. The board would like to recognise and thank its employees who have worked hard to deliver excellent client service and retain existing key clients. Strategy We intend to continue with our organic initiatives that continue to demonstrate positive growth, including the expansion of our partner network and we are also exploring expansion into Europe. After four long years of restructuring the Group is considering growth through acquisition and would consider synergistic targets that would expand and deepen our service offerings. 5

Tialis Essential IT PLC Annual report and financial statements Year ended 31 December 2023 Chairman's Statement (continued) We are also exploring additional complementary solutions that can be added to our current services portfolio, which would increase our offering to customers in the end user device market. In addition to this, we are also looking at marketing strategies to increase our brand awareness to the direct market, which can deliver quicker turnaround on RFP wins and therefore faster in year revenue recognition. The transformation of traditional on-site support maintenance solutions, to our Lifecycle services is also key, as it improves our margins, reduces costs for our customers and has less risk of margin erosion than traditional people-based services. We also recognise the importance placed on sustainability and plan to continue to improve on our ESG targets and our offering of carbon neutral solutions to our customers. Current trading and outlook Trading in the current financial year remains in line with Board expectations. Our multi-year pipeline (new business and contract renewals) stands at £20.1 million and continues to grow, giving us strong visibility over future growth. Our expectation for the year is that 85% of revenue will come from existing contracts with the remainder through new business wins. This, together with a buoyant pipeline, gives us great confidence in another positive year of strong growth for the Group. The key objective for 2024 is to increase the focus and utilisation of our lifecycle facility which provides much greater efficiencies for our end-user customer, higher levels of customer satisfaction, together with better margins. Initiatives are underway with our most significant partner to see an increase in this area. Adding six new partners to our partner portfolio provides the company with further opportunities, and we continue to target new partners to expand our channel reach. Tialis has carved out a unique niche as a provider of support services and contract engineering resources to large BPO operators. The lifecycle solution it has developed is widely admired and is gaining traction quickly both among the new partners and existing end-user customers and is a real differentiator for the company. Financial Review Results Revenue for the full year at £22.4 million (2022: £14.5 million), and we have seen gross profit margin fall by 5%, from 35% to 30% as expected, due to the additional engineering contracts acquired through Allvotec. Resulting gross profit has increased year-on-year to £6.7 million (2022 continuing operations: £5.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA* remained at £2.0 million (2022: Adjusted EBITDA of £2.0 million). The net loss after tax for the year from is £1.5 million (2022: loss £0.4 million), after £2.2 million amortisation and impairment expense (2022: £1.2 million amortisation and £0.9 million gain on conversion of the secured loan notes). Adjustments are as followed; Non underlying items, depreciation, amortisation, impairment, share-based payments, fair value profit on deferred consideration Non-underlying items Non-underlying items relating to restructuring and reorganisation amount to £0.7 million in the year (2022: £0.4 million). Finance costs After incurring net finance charges of £0.6 million relating to interest and arrangement fees for loan notes, leases and bank debt (2022: £2.3 million), the loss before tax is £1.8 million (2022: loss of £1.3 million). Taxation The utilisation of tax losses and the benefit of the increase in the rate of corporation tax on the deferred tax asset has resulted in a tax credit for the year of £0.2 million (2022: tax credit £0.8 million). 6

Tialis Essential IT PLC Annual report and financial statements Year ended 31 December 2023 Chairman's Statement (continued) Loss on continuing operations Whilst the underlying trading performance of Manage shows significant positive EBITDA, group costs, finance costs and amortisation charges on the software licences result in a loss after tax for the year of £1.5 million (2022: £0.6 million), which equates to a basic loss per share of 6.45 pence (2022: loss per share of 0.10 pence). Statement of Financial Position Non-current assets The Group has property, plant and equipment of £0.9 million (2022: £1.1 million) all of which are subject to depreciation as per the policies set out in the accompanying financial statements. During the year there were additions of £0.2 million (2022: £0.5 million additions). Further, intangible assets of customer contracts and related relationships are £7.1 million (2022: £7.1 million) and are subject to amortisation as per the policies set out in the accompanying financial statements. Trade and other receivables Trade and other receivables have increased to £5.0 million from £3.7 million. Trade and other payables Trade and other payables amounted to £4.4 million (2022: £4.5 million), including trade payables of £2.4 million (2022: £2.7 million) taxation and social security of £1.0 million (2022: £0.8 million) and accruals of £0.9 million (2022: £1.0 million). Contract liabilities arise from customers being invoiced in advance of services delivered, in accordance with individual contractual terms, at the balance sheet date this amounted to £0.7 million (2022: £0.1 million). Contract liabilities have increased in 2023 as a result of the Allvotec acquisition. Cashflow and net debt Net cash generated from operating activities during the year was £0.7 million (2022 £1.5 million generated). Our Manage business continues to be cash generative and has developed excellent relationships with key strategic partners. The Group invested £0.08 million (2022: £0.2 million) in fixed assets. There were no new loans in 2023 (2022: £nil), but repayment of lease liabilities consumed £0.2 million (2022: £0.3 million) of cash. The result is that as at 31 December 2023 there were no bank borrowings or overdraft debt and the cash balance was £0.3 million (2022: £0.4 million). Borrowings As at 31 December 2023, the convertible loan notes liability in the balance sheet was £nil (2022: £130,437) as these were repaid in August 2023, and the secured loan notes liability was £3,964,663 (£2022: £3,489,991). Donations to charities There were no donations to charities in the year (2022: £33). Going concern The Directors have produced detailed trading and cashflow forecasts. In reaching their conclusion on the going concern basis of accounting, the Directors note and rely on the improved trading performance, the positive cash generation that the business is now experiencing and the current signed order book. A reverse stress test of the model has been run to determine at what level of shortfall in revenues the Group would run out of cash. Given the committed orders already obtained and the visibility of future revenues, the directors do not consider it likely that revenues could drop to such an extent that the Group would run out of cash. They have also considered the impact of any delayed customer payments and have developed plans to mitigate any such delays to ensure that the group can continue to settle its liabilities as they fall due and operate as a going concern. 7

Tialis Essential IT PLC Annual report and financial statements Year ended 31 December 2023 Chairman's Statement (continued) The directors therefore have an expectation that the Group and Company have adequate resources available to them to continue in operational existence for a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of these financial statements. Accordingly, the Group and Company continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing these consolidated financial statements. Financing and dividend The Directors do not propose a dividend in respect of the current financial year (2022: £nil). Andy Parker Executive Chairman 9 May 2024 8