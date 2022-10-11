Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd News Summary TIRX KYG8884K1022 TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD (TIRX) Add to my list Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT 0.6007 USD -4.65% 04:42p Notice Of 2022 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held On October 28, 2022, At 10 : 00 a.m. EST - Form 6-K PU 08/24 Top Premarket Gainers MT 06/07 Tian Ruixiang Gets Non-Compliance Notice from Nasdaq MT Summary Quotes Charts News Company Financials Funds Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders To Be Held on October 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EST - Form 6-K 10/11/2022 | 04:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders To Be Held on October 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EST NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of the Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares (collectively, the "ordinary shares") of TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Room 1001B, Residential Building, No. 25, Middle East Third Ring Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China, on October 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EDT with the ability given to the shareholders to join virtually. Registered shareholders, as well as duly appointed proxyholders, will be able to attend, participate and vote at the Meeting via live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TIRX2022. The Meeting and any or all adjournments thereof will be held for the following purposes: 1. to re-elect Mr. Zhe Wang as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting; 2. to re-elect Ms. Sheng Xu as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting; 3. to re-elect Mr. Benjamin Andrew Cantwell as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting; 4. to re-elect Mr. Michael J. Hamilton as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting; 5. to re-elect Ms. Ning Wang as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting; 6. to approve a one-for-five share consolidation of the Company's ordinary shares; and 7. to adopt a second amended and restated memorandum and articles of association in the form set out in Annex A to the accompanying proxy statement in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the current memorandum and articles of association of the Company. The foregoing items of business are described in the proxy statement accompanying this notice. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") unanimously recommends that the shareholders vote "FOR" for all the items. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on September 30, 2022 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Only holders of ordinary shares of the Company on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. The notice of the Meeting, this proxy statement, and the proxy card will be first sent or made available to shareholders on or about October 12, 2022. Management is soliciting proxies. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting or any adjournment thereof and who wish to ensure that their ordinary shares will be voted are requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions set out in the form of proxy and in the proxy statement accompanying this Notice and vote it (i) online at www.proxyvote.com, (ii) by phone at 1-800-690-6903, or (iii) by mail to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717. For the proxy to be valid, the duly completed and signed form of proxy must be received on or before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time the day before the date of Meeting or any adjournment of the Meeting. A shareholder may appoint as their proxy a person other than those named in the enclosed form of proxy. For the avoidance of doubt, the proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. By Order of the Board of Directors, /s/ Zhe Wang Zhe Wang Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Director Beijing, China October 11, 2022 TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders October 28, 2022 10:00 a.m. EST PROXY STATEMENT The board of directors (the "Board of Directors") of TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") is soliciting proxies for the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held on October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST. The Company will hold the Meeting at Room 1001B, Residential Building, No. 25, Middle East Third Ring Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China, which shareholders will be able to attend in person and via live audio webcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TIRX2022. Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting and engage with the directors, management, and other shareholders of the Company online, regardless of their geographic location. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend, participate and vote at the Meeting in real time. Beneficial shareholders who hold their ordinary shares of the Company (the "ordinary shares") through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust corporation, custodian, nominee, or other intermediary who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend as guest and view the webcast, but will not be able to participate in or vote at the Meeting. Only holders of the ordinary shares of the Company of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022 (the "Record Date") are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting or at any adjournment thereof. Members holding ordinary shares that represent not less than one-third (1/3) of the issued ordinary shares carrying the right to vote at the Meeting shall form a quorum. Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on such shareholder's behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Holders of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares shall at all times vote together as one class on all resolutions submitted to a vote. Each Class B ordinary share shall entitle the holder thereof to eighteen (18) votes on all matters subject to vote at the Meeting, and each Class A ordinary share shall entitle the holder thereof to one (1) vote on all matters subject to vote at the Meeting. After carefully reading and considering the information contained in this proxy statement, including the annexes, please vote your shares as soon as possible so that your shares will be represented at the Meeting. Please follow the instructions set forth on the proxy card or on the voting instruction form provided by the record holder if your shares are held in the name of your broker or other nominee. PROPOSALS TO BE VOTED ON At the Meeting, ordinary resolutions will be proposed as follows: 1. to re-elect Mr. Zhe Wang as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting; 2. to re-elect Ms. Sheng Xu as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting; 3. to re-elect Mr. Benjamin Andrew Cantwell as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting; 4. to re-elect Mr. Michael J. Hamilton as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting; 5. to re-elect Ms. Ning Wang as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting; and 6. to approve a one-for-five share consolidation of the Company's ordinary shares, such that a. the authorised share capital of the Company be amended from US$50,000 divided into 50,000,000 shares comprising 47,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.001 each and 2,500,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.001 each to US$50,000 divided into 10,000,000 shares comprising 9,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.005 each and 500,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.005 each, so that every shareholder holding 5 ordinary shares of US$0.001 each will hold 1 ordinary share of US$0.005 upon the consolidation taking effect, such consolidated shares having the same rights and being subject to the same restrictions (save as to nominal value) as the existing ordinary shares of US$0.001 each in the capital of the Company as set out in the Articles (the "Share Consolidation"), with such Share Consolidation to be effective on such date as determined by the Board of Directors, which date must be on or before November 18, 2022 (the "Effective Date"); and b. upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective, any fractional shares resulting from the Share Consolidation be rounded up such that each shareholder will be entitled to receive one ordinary share in lieu of the fractional share that would have resulted from the Share Consolidation and that the Company satisfy from any lawfully available reserves (including retained earnings) the par value of such fractional shares required to be issued to make up a whole $0.005 ordinary share. A Special resolution will be proposed as follows: 7. to adopt a second amended and restated memorandum and articles of association in the form set out in Annex A to the this proxy statement in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the current memorandum and articles of association of the Company. The Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR" each of the Proposals No. 1-7. VOTING PROCEDURE FOR HOLDERS OF ORDINARY SHARES Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may do so at the Meeting. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting or any adjournment thereof and who wish to ensure that their ordinary shares will be voted are requested to complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions set out therein and in this proxy statement and vote it (i) online at www.proxyvote.com, (ii) by phone at 1-800-690-6903, or (iii) by mail to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717. ANNUAL REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS Pursuant to Nasdaq's Marketplace Rules which permit companies to make available their annual report to shareholders on or through the company's website, the Company posts its annual reports on the Company's website. The Company adopted this practice to avoid the considerable expense associated with mailing physical copies of such report to record holders. You may obtain a copy of our annual report to shareholders by visiting the "Annual Results" heading under the "Financial Info" section of the Company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/. If you want to receive a paper or email copy of the Company's annual report to shareholders, you must request one. There is no charge to you for requesting a copy. Please make your request for a copy to the Investor Relations Contact of the Company, at ir@tianrx.com. PROPOSAL NO. 1 THROUGH PROPOSAL NO. 5 RE-ELECTION OF CURRENT DIRECTORS The Board of Directors currently consists of five members. All five current directors named below will seek re-election at the Meeting. The Company's corporate governance and nominating committee recommends, and the Board of Directors concurs, that the five current directors be re-elected. Each director to be re-elected will hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until his or her appointment is otherwise terminated in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. DIRECTORS FOR RE-ELECTION Mr. Zhe Wang has served as the CEO and Chairman of the board of TRX since March 2019 and as the CEO of TRX ZJ since May 2016. Mr. Wang served as the CEO of WDZG Consulting from September 2016 to March 2020 and as the CEO of Mingruibotong (Beijing) investment management co., Ltd. from August 2013 to March 2020. Mr. Wang led WDZG Consulting to a diversified holdings group including wealth management, insurance intermediary, finance and asset management, cultural and creative business, education and tourism. From May 2008 to August 2013, Mr. Wang worked as an investment manager at Huaxia Bank. He holds a BA in public finance from Renmin University of China and an executive MBA from China Europe International Business School. Ms. Sheng Xu is a director of the Company. Prior to joining us, she served as a director of the market development department of Beijing Ruisibotong Brand Management Co., Ltd. from September 2017. From June 2006 to August 2017, she worked as a wealth manager and assistant president of Hua Xia Bank. Ms. Xu holds a bachelor's degree in English from Beijing City University and an EMBA from China University of International Business and Economics. Mr. Benjamin Andrew Cantwell is a director of the Company. Mr. Cantwell has served as a security manager at Google (Hong Kong) Limited, responsible for risk management, crisis management, and supply chain security in China since September 2018. From October 2010 to September 2018, Mr. Cantwell was a security director at Procter and Gamble (Guangzhou) Company Limited. Mr. Cantwell holds a bachelor's degree in Chinese from Middlebury University and a master's degree in International Relations (concentration in international and Chinese law) from Nanjing University's Center for Chinese and American Studies. Mr. Cantwell also obtained a certificate in Advanced Computer Security Program from Stanford University School of Continuing Education. Mr. Michael J. Hamilton is a director of the Company. Mr. Hamilton is an experienced financial executive, certified public accountant in the US and a retired audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Since 2000, he has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Coda Octopus Group, a public company listed on the Nasdaq capital market. Previously, he also served as a director on the board of directors for MMC Energy, Inc. from June 2004 to December 2009, MXenergy, Inc. from October 2004 to July 2011, and Gradient Resources, Inc. from January 2010 to September 2012. Additionally, he also served as: Senior Vice President at Powerlink Transmission Company from May 2012 to November 2014; Chairman and CEO at MMC Energy, Inc. from December 2007 to December 2010; Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, Inc. from March 2003 to November 2007; Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from October 1988 to February 2003. Mr. Hamilton graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from St. Francis College in 1969. Ms. Ning Wang is a director of the Company. Ms. Ning Wang has rich management experience. Since October 2013, she has served as the chief financial officer and director of Beijing Ningyi Culture Development Co., Ltd., responsible for the operation and financial management of the company. From January 2010 to October 2012, she served as the chief financial officer and director of Beijing Biye Qingxi outdoor sports Co., Ltd. Ms. Ning Wang graduated from Beijing Normal University in 2005 with a Bachelor's degree in Chinese language and literature. Resolutions The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect each of the current directors of the Company. The resolutions to be considered and voted upon at the Meeting are: 1. "IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED, as an ordinary resolution, that Mr. Zhe Wang be re-elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting. 2. IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED, as an ordinary resolution, that Ms. Sheng Xu be re-elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting. 3. IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED, as an ordinary resolution, that Mr. Benjamin Andrew Cantwell be re-elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting. 4. IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED, as an ordinary resolution, that Mr. Michael J. Hamilton be re-elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting. 5. IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED, as an ordinary resolution, that Ms. Ning Wang be re-elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting." THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS A VOTE FOR THE RE-ELECTION OF EACH OF THE CURRENT DIRECTORS NAMED ABOVE. PROPOSAL NO. 6 APPROVAL OF THE SHARE CONSOLIDATION OF THE COMPANY'S ORDINARY SHARES General The Board of Directors believes that it is in the best interest of the Company and the shareholders, and is hereby soliciting shareholder approval, to effect a one-for-five share consolidation of the Company's share capital, such that the authorised share capital of the Company be amended from US$50,000 divided into 50,000,000 shares comprising 47,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.001 each and 2,500,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.001 each to US$50,000 divided into 10,000,000 shares comprising 9,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.005 each and 500,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.005 each, so that every shareholder holding 5 ordinary shares of US$0.001 each will hold 1 ordinary share of US$0.005 upon the consolidation taking effect, such consolidated shares having the same rights and being subject to the same restrictions (save as to nominal value) as the existing ordinary shares of US$0.001 each in the capital of the Company as set out in the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the "Share Consolidation"), on or around November 16, 2022, or such other date as determined by the Board of Directors (the "Effective Date"). Upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective, any fractional shares resulting from the Share Consolidation will be rounded up such that each shareholder will be entitled to receive one ordinary share in lieu of the fractional share that would have resulted from the Share Consolidation and the Company will satisfy from any lawfully available reserves (including retained earnings) the par value of such fractional shares required to be issued to make up a whole $0.005 ordinary share. The Share Consolidation must be passed by ordinary resolution which requires the affirmative vote of a simple majority of the votes cast at the Meeting by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting. If our shareholders approve this proposal, our Board of Directors will have the authority to implement the Share Consolidation by filing the relevant Share Consolidation resolution with the Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies at any time after the approval of the Share Consolidation but in any event on or before November 18, 2022, ten days before November 28, 2022, the deadline to regain compliance (see below). The Share Consolidation will be implemented simultaneously for all ordinary shares. The Share Consolidation will affect all shareholders uniformly and will have no effect on the proportionate holdings of any individual shareholder, with the exception of adjustments related to the treatment of fractional shares (see below). Purpose of the Share Consolidation The Company's authorized share capital is US$50,000 divided into 50,000,000 shares, comprising (i) 47,500,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value of $0.001 per share, and (ii) 2,500,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value of $0.001 per share. The Company's Class A ordinary shares are currently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "TIRX." Among other requirements, the listing maintenance standards established by Nasdaq require the Class A ordinary shares to have a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share. Pursuant to the Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule"), if the closing bid price of the Class A ordinary shares is not equal to or greater than $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will send a deficiency notice to the Company. Thereafter, if the Class A ordinary shares do not close at a minimum bid price of $1.00 or more for 10 consecutive business days within 180 calendar days of the deficiency notice, Nasdaq may determine to delist the Class A ordinary shares. On May 30, 2022, the Company received a written notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule, and the Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until November 28, 2022, to regain compliance. To regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule by November 28, 2022, the Board of Directors determined that it was in the best interest of the Company to solicit the approval of the shareholders to effect a share consolidation of the Company's ordinary shares. The Board of Directors believes that without receiving the shareholders' approval and without the closing price of the Class A ordinary shares otherwise meeting the $1.00 minimum closing bid price requirement, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will be delisted from Nasdaq. In the event the Class A ordinary shares were no longer eligible for continued listing on Nasdaq, the Company could be forced to seek to be traded on the OTC Bulletin Board or in the "pink sheets." These alternative markets are generally considered to be less efficient than, and not as broad as, Nasdaq, and therefore less desirable. Accordingly, the Board of Directors believes delisting of the Class A ordinary shares would likely have a negative impact on the liquidity and market price of the Class A ordinary shares and may increase the spread between the "bid" and "ask" prices quoted by market makers. The Board of Directors has considered the potential harm to the Company of a delisting from Nasdaq and believes that delisting could, among other things, adversely affect (i) the trading price of the Class A ordinary shares, and (ii) the liquidity and marketability of the Class A ordinary shares. This could reduce the ability of holders of the Class A ordinary shares to purchase or sell Class A ordinary shares as quickly and as inexpensively as they have done historically. Delisting could also adversely affect the Company's relationships with customers who may perceive the Company's business less favorably, which would have a detrimental effect on the Company's relationships with these entities. Furthermore, if the Class A ordinary shares were no longer listed on Nasdaq, it may reduce the Company's access to capital and cause the Company to have less flexibility in responding to its capital requirements. Certain institutional investors may also be less interested or prohibited from investing in the Class A ordinary shares, which may cause the market price of the Class A ordinary shares to decline. Registration and Trading of Our Class A Ordinary Shares The Share Consolidation will not affect the registration of our Class A ordinary shares or our obligation to publicly file financial and other information with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. When the Share Consolidation is implemented, our Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-split basis on the Effective Date. In connection with the Share Consolidation, the CUSIP number of our Class A ordinary shares (which is an identifier used by participants in the securities industry to identify our Class A ordinary shares) will change. Fractional Shares No fractional ordinary shares will be issued to any shareholders in connection with the Share Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Share Consolidation shall be rounded up such that each shareholder will be entitled to receive one ordinary share in lieu of the fractional share that would have resulted from the Share Consolidation, such difference to be funded from any lawfully available reserves of the Company (including retained earnings). Authorized Shares At the time the Share Consolidation is effective, our authorized ordinary shares will be consolidated at the same ratio. The authorized ordinary shares of the Company shall be decreased from 50,000,000 shares comprising 47,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.001 each and 2,500,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.001 each, to 10,000,000 shares comprising 9,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.005 each and 500,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.005 each. Street Name Holders of Class A Ordinary Shares The Company intends for the Share Consolidation to treat shareholders holding Class A ordinary shares in street name through a nominee (such as a bank or broker) in the same manner as shareholders whose shares are registered in their names. Nominees will be instructed to effect the Share Consolidation for their beneficial holders. However, nominees may have different procedures. Accordingly, shareholders holding Class A ordinary shares in street name should contact their nominees. Share Certificates Mandatory surrender of certificates is not required by our shareholders. The Company's transfer agent will adjust the record books of the Company to reflect the Share Consolidation as of the Effective Date. New certificates will not be mailed to shareholders. Resolution The Board of Directors proposes to solicit shareholders approval to effect Share Consolidation of the Company's ordinary shares at a ratio of one-for-five in the form of shareholder resolutions. The resolution to be considered and voted upon at the Meeting is: 6. "IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED, as an ordinary resolution, that: (A) the authorised share capital of the Company be amended from US$50,000 divided into 50,000,000 shares comprising 47,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.001 each and 2,500,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.001 each to US$50,000 divided into 10,000,000 shares comprising 9,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.005 each and 500,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.005 each, so that every shareholder holding 5 ordinary shares of US$0.001 each will hold 1 ordinary share of US$0.005 upon the consolidation taking effect, such consolidated shares having the same rights and being subject to the same restrictions (save as to nominal value) as the existing ordinary shares of US$0.001 each in the capital of the Company as set out in the Articles (the "Share Consolidation"), with such Share Consolidation to be effective on such date as determined by the Board of Directors, which date must be on or before November 16, 2022 (the "Effective Date"); and (B) upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective, any fractional shares resulting from the Share Consolidation be rounded up such that each shareholder will be entitled to receive one ordinary share in lieu of the fractional share that would have resulted from the Share Consolidation and that the Company satisfy from any lawfully available reserves (including retained earnings) the par value of such fractional shares required to be issued to make up a whole $0.005 ordinary share." THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND A VOTE FOR APPROVAL OF THE SHARE CONSOLIDATION OF THE COMPANY'S ORDINARY SHARES. PROPOSAL NO. 7 APPROVAL OF THE ADOPTATION OF THE SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION General In connection with the Share Consolidation, the Board of Directors proposes to amend the current amended and restated memorandum and articles of association of the Company. Resolution The Board of Directors proposes to solicit shareholder approval to amend the Company's memorandum and articles in the form of shareholder resolutions. The resolution to be considered and voted upon at the Meeting is: 7. "IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED, as a special resolution, that subject to the passing of Proposal No.6 above, the Company adopt a second amended and restated memorandum and articles of association in the form set out in Annex A to the accompanying proxy statement in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the current memorandum and articles of association of the Company." THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND A VOTE FOR APPROVAL OF THE ADOPTION OF THE SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION. OTHER MATTERS The Board of Directors is not aware of any other matters to be submitted to the Meeting. If any other matters properly come before the Meeting, it is the intention of the persons named in the enclosed form of proxy to vote the shares they represent as the Board of Directors may recommend. By order of the Board of Directors October 11, 2022 /s/ Zhe Wang Zhe Wang Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Director ANNEX A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY THE COMPANIES ACT (AS REVISED) OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS Company Limited by Shares Second Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association of TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD (Adopted by Special Resolution dated [ ] 2022) 1. The name of the Company is TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. 2. The registered office is situated at Harneys Fiduciary (Cayman) Limited, 4th Floor, Harbour Place, 103 South Church Street, P.O. Box 10240, Grand Cayman KY1-1002, Cayman Islands or at such other place in the Cayman Islands as the Directors may from time to time decide. 3. The objects for which the Company is established are unrestricted and the Company shall have full power to carry out any object not prohibited by any law as provided by Section 7 (4) of the Companies Act (Revised). 4. Except as prohibited or limited by the laws of the Cayman Islands, the Company shall have full power and authority to carry out any object and shall have and be capable of from time to time and at all times exercising any and all of the powers at any time or from time to time exercisable by a natural person or body corporate in any part of the world whether as principal, agent, contractor or otherwise. 5. The Company shall not be permitted to carry on any business where a licence is required under the laws of the Cayman Islands to carry on such a business until such time as the relevant licence has been obtained. 6. If the Company is an exempted company, its operations will be carried on subject to the provisions of Section 174 of the Companies Act (Revised). 7. The liability of each Member is limited to the amount from time to time unpaid on such Member's share. 8. The authorised share capital of the Company is US$50,000 consisting of 10,000,000 shares comprising of (i) 9,500,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of a par value of US$0.005 each, and (ii) 500,000 Class B Ordinary Shares of a par value of US$0.005 each. Subject to the Law and the Articles, the Company shall have power to redeem or purchase any of its Shares and to increase or reduce its authorised share capital and to sub-divide or consolidate the said Shares or any of them and to issue all or any part of its capital whether original, redeemed, increased or reduced with or without any preference, priority, special privilege or other rights or subject to any postponement of rights or to any conditions or restrictions and so that, unless the condition of issue shall otherwise expressly declare, every issue of shares, whether declared to be ordinary, preference or otherwise, shall be subject to the power on the part of the Company hereinbefore contained. 9. The Company may exercise the powers contained in the Law to transfer and be registered by way of continuation as a body corporate limited by shares under the laws of any jurisdiction outside the Cayman Islands and to be de-registered in the Cayman Islands. 10. Capitalised terms used and not defined in this Memorandum of Association shall bear the same meaning as those given in the Articles of Association of the Company. THE COMPANIES ACT (AS REVISED) OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS Company Limited by Shares Second Amended and Restated Articles of Association of TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD (Adopted by Special Resolution dated [ ] 2022) 1. The Regulations contained or incorporated in Table A of the First Schedule of the Law (as defined below) shall not apply to this Company. INTERPRETATION 2. (a) In these Articles the following terms shall have the meanings set opposite unless the context otherwise requires: Affiliate means in respect of a Person, any other Person that, directly or indirectly, through one or more intermediaries, controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with, such Person, and (i) in the case of a natural person, shall include, without limitation, such person's spouse, parents, children, siblings, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, a trust for the benefit of any of the foregoing, and a corporation, partnership or any other entity wholly or jointly owned by any of the foregoing, and (ii) in the case of an entity, shall include a partnership, a corporation or any other entity or any natural person which directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with, such entity. The term "control" shall mean the ownership, directly or indirectly, of shares possessing more than fifty per cent (50%) of the voting power of the corporation, partnership or other entity (other than, in the case of a corporation, securities having such power only by reason of the happening of a contingency), or having the power to control the management or elect a majority of members to the board of directors or equivalent decision-making body of such corporation, partnership or other entity Articles these Articles of Association as from time to time amended by Special Resolution Auditors the Auditors for the time being of the Company, if any Chairman means the chairman of the Board of Directors Class A Ordinary Share means an Ordinary Share of a par value of US$0.005 in the capital of the Company, designated as a Class A Ordinary Shares and having the rights provided for in these Articles Class B Ordinary Share means an Ordinary Share of a par value of US$0.005 in the capital of the Company, designated as a Class B Ordinary Shares and having the rights provided for in these Articles Commission means the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America or any other federal agency for the time being administering the Securities Act Company TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Directors or Board or Directors the directors of the Company for the time being or, as the Board of case may be, the directors assembled as a board Electronic Transactions Law means the Electronic Transactions Law of the Cayman Islands Exchange any securities exchange or other system on which any Shares are listed or authorised for trading from time to time Exchange Rules the relevant code, rules and regulations, as amended, from time to time, applicable as a result of the original and continued listing of any Shares on the Exchange Founders refer to Zhe Wang, Sheng Xu and Mingxiu Luan, each of whom is referred to as a "Founder" Founder Affiliate means any entity that is ultimately controlled by any of the Founders Independent Director a director who is an independent director as defined in the Exchange Rules Law the Companies Act (Revised) of the Cayman Islands and any amendment or other statutory modification thereof and where in these Articles any provision of the Law is referred to, the reference is to that provision as modified by law for the time being in force Member or Shareholder a person who is registered in the Register of Members as the holder of any Share in the Company Memorandum of Association means the memorandum of association of the Company, as amended or substituted from time to time Month a calendar month Ordinary Resolution a resolution (a) passed by a simple majority of the votes cast by such Shareholders as, being entitled to do so, vote in person or, where proxies are allowed, by proxy or, in the case of corporations, by their duly authorised representatives, at a general meeting of the Company held in accordance with these Articles; or (b) approved in writing by all of the Shareholders entitled to vote at a general meeting of the Company in one or more instruments each signed by one or more of the Shareholders and the effective date of the resolution so adopted shall be the date on which the instrument, or the last of such instruments, if more than one, is executed Ordinary Share means a Class A Ordinary Share or a Class B Ordinary Share paid up means paid up as to the par value in respect of the issue of any Shares and includes credited as paid up Person means any natural person, firm, company, joint venture, partnership, corporation, association or other entity (whether or not having a separate legal personality) or any of them as the context so requires Registered Office the registered office of the Company as provided in Section 50 of the Law Register of Members the register of Members to be kept pursuant to section 40 of the Law Secretary any person appointed by the Directors to perform any of the duties of the secretary of the Company and including any assistant secretary Securities Act means the Securities Act of 1933 of the United States of America, as amended, or any similar federal statute and the rules and regulations of the Commission thereunder, all as the same shall be in effect at the time Seal the common seal of the Company or any facsimile for official seal for use outside of the Cayman Islands Share means a share in the capital of the Company. All references to "Shares" herein shall be deemed to be Shares of any or all Classes as the context may require. For the avoidance of doubt in these Articles the expression "Share" shall include a fraction of a Share Special Resolution means a special resolution of the Company passed in accordance with the Law, being a resolution: (a) passed by not less than two-thirds of the votes cast by such Shareholders as, being entitled to do so, vote in person or, where proxies are allowed, by proxy or, in the case of corporations, by their duly authorised representatives, at a general meeting of the Company of which notice specifying the intention to propose the resolution as a special resolution has been duly given; or (b) approved in writing by all of the Shareholders entitled to vote at a general meeting of the Company in one or more instruments each signed by one or more of the Shareholders and the effective date of the special resolution so adopted shall be the date on which the instrument or the last of such instruments, if more than one, is executed Treasury Share means a Share held in the name of the Company as a treasury share in accordance with the Law United States means the United States of America, its territories, its possessions and all areas subject to its jurisdiction (b) Unless the context otherwise requires, expressions defined in the Law and used herein shall have the meanings so defined. (c) In these Articles unless the context otherwise requires:- (i) words importing the singular number shall include the plural number and vice-versa; (ii) words importing the masculine gender only shall include the feminine gender; (iii) words importing persons only shall include companies or associations or bodies of persons whether incorporated or not; (iv) the word "may" shall be construed as permissive and the word "shall" shall be construed as imperative; (v) reference to a dollar or dollars (or US$) and to a cent or cents is reference to dollars and cents of the United States of America; (vi) reference to a statutory enactment shall include reference to any amendment or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force; (vii) reference to any determination by the Directors shall be construed as a determination by the Directors in their sole and absolute discretion and shall be applicable either generally or in any particular case; (viii) reference to "in writing" shall be construed as written or represented by any means reproducible in writing, including any form of print, lithograph, email, facsimile, photograph or telex or represented by any other substitute or format for storage or transmission for writing including in the form of an electronic record or partly one and partly another; (ix) any requirements as to delivery under the Articles include delivery in the form of an electronic record or an electronic communication; (x) any requirements as to execution or signature under the Articles, including the execution of the Articles themselves, can be satisfied in the form of an electronic signature as defined in the Electronic Transaction Law; and (xi) Sections 8 and 19(3) of the Electronic Transactions Law shall not apply. (d) The headings herein are for convenience only and shall not affect the construction of these Articles. 3. (a) Subject to these Articles, all Shares for the time being unissued shall be under the control of the Directors who may, in their absolute discretion and without the approval of the Members, cause the Company to: (a) issue, allot and dispose of Shares (including, without limitation, preferred shares) (whether in certificated form or non-certificated form) to such Persons, in such manner, on such terms and having such rights and being subject to such restrictions as they may from time to time determine; (b) grant rights over Shares or other securities to be issued in one or more classes or series as they deem necessary or appropriate and determine the designations, powers, preferences, privileges and other rights attaching to such Shares or securities, including dividend rights, voting rights, conversion rights, terms of redemption and liquidation preferences, any or all of which may be greater than the powers, preferences, privileges and rights associated with the then issued and outstanding Shares, at such times and on such other terms as they think proper; and (c) grant options with respect to Shares and issue warrants or similar instruments with respect thereto. (b) The Directors may authorise the division of Shares into any number of Classes and the different Classes shall be authorised, established and designated (or re-designated as the case may be) and the variations in the relative rights (including, without limitation, voting, dividend and redemption rights), restrictions, preferences, privileges and payment obligations as between the different Classes (if any) may be fixed and determined by the Directors or by an Ordinary Resolution. The Directors may issue Shares with such preferred or other rights, all or any of which may be greater than the rights of Ordinary Shares, at such time and on such terms as they may think appropriate. Notwithstanding Article 3(c), the Directors may issue from time to time, out of the authorised share capital of the Company (other than the authorised but unissued Ordinary Shares), series of preferred shares in their absolute discretion and without approval of the Members; provided, however, before any preferred shares of any such series are issued, the Directors shall by resolution of Directors determine, with respect to any series of preferred shares, the terms and rights of that series, including: (i) the designation of such series, the number of preferred shares to constitute such series and the subscription price thereof if different from the par value thereof; (ii) whether the preferred shares of such series shall have voting rights, in addition to any voting rights provided by law, and, if so, the terms of such voting rights, which may be general or limited; (iii) the dividends, if any, payable on such series, whether any such dividends shall be cumulative, and, if so, from what dates, the conditions and dates upon which such dividends shall be payable, and the preference or relation which such dividends shall bear to the dividends payable on any shares of any other class or any other series of shares; (iv) whether the preferred shares of such series shall be subject to redemption by the Company, and, if so, the times, prices and other conditions of such redemption; (v) whether the preferred shares of such series shall have any rights to receive any part of the assets available for distribution amongst the Members upon the liquidation of the Company, and, if so, the terms of such liquidation preference, and the relation which such liquidation preference shall bear to the entitlements of the holders of shares of any other class or any other series of shares; (vi) whether the preferred shares of such series shall be subject to the operation of a retirement or sinking fund and, if so, the extent to and manner in which any such retirement or sinking fund shall be applied to the purchase or redemption of the preferred shares of such series for retirement or other corporate purposes and the terms and provisions relative to the operation thereof; (vii) whether the preferred shares of such series shall be convertible into, or exchangeable for, shares of any other class or any other series of preferred shares or any other securities and, if so, the price or prices or the rate or rates of conversion or exchange and the method, if any, of adjusting the same, and any other terms and conditions of conversion or exchange; (viii) the limitations and restrictions, if any, to be effective while any preferred shares of such series are outstanding upon the payment of dividends or the making of other distributions on, and upon the purchase, redemption or other acquisition by the Company of, the existing shares or shares of any other class of shares or any other series of preferred shares; (ix) the conditions or restrictions, if any, upon the creation of indebtedness of the Company or upon the issue of any additional shares, including additional shares of such series or of any other class of shares or any other series of preferred shares; and (x) any other powers, preferences and relative, participating, optional and other special rights, and any qualifications, limitations and restrictions thereof; and, for such purposes, the Directors may reserve an appropriate number of Shares for the time being unissued. The Company shall not issue Shares to bearer. (c) Whenever the capital of the Company is divided into different classes the rights attached to any such class may, subject to any rights or restrictions for the time being attached to any class, only be materially adversely varied with the consent in writing of the holders of two-thirds of the issued Shares of that class or with the sanction of a resolution passed at a separate meeting of the holders of the Shares of that class by the holders of two-thirds of the issued Shares of that class. To every such separate meeting all the provisions of these Articles relating to general meetings of the Company or to the proceedings thereat shall, mutatis mutandis, apply, except that the necessary quorum shall be one or more Persons holding or representing by proxy at least one-third in nominal or par value amount of the issued Shares of the relevant class (but so that if at any adjourned meeting of such holders a quorum as above defined is not present, those Shareholders who are present shall form a quorum) and that, subject to any rights or restrictions for the time being attached to the Shares of that class, every Members of that class shall on a poll have one vote for each Share of that class held by him. For the purposes of this Article, the Directors may treat all the classes or any two or more classes as forming one class if they consider that all such Classes would be affected in the same way by the proposals under consideration, but in any other case shall treat them as separate classes. (d) The rights conferred upon the holders of the shares of any class shall not, unless otherwise expressly provided by the terms of issue of the shares of that class, be deemed to be varied or abrogated by the creation or issue of further shares ranking pari passu therewith or the creation or issue of one or more classes of shares with or without preferred, deferred or other special rights or restrictions (including, without limitation, the creation of Shares with enhanced or weighted voting rights), whether in regard to dividend, voting, return of capital or otherwise. 4. (a) Every person whose name is entered as a Member in the Register of Members shall, without payment, be entitled to a certificate under the seal of the Company specifying the Share or Shares held by him and the amount paid up thereon, provided that in respect of a Share or Shares held jointly by several persons, the Company shall not be bound to issue more than one certificate, and delivery of a certificate for a Share to one of several joint holders shall be sufficient delivery to all. (b) If a Share certificate is defaced, lost or destroyed it may be renewed on payment of such fee, if any, and on such terms, if any, as to evidence and indemnity, as the Directors think fit. (c) Every share certificate of the Company shall bear legends required under the applicable laws, including the Securities Act. (d) Any two or more certificates representing Shares of any one Class held by any Member may at the Member's request be cancelled and a single new certificate for such Shares issued in lieu on payment (if the Directors shall so require) of one dollar (US$1.00) or such smaller sum as the Directors shall determine. 5. Except as required by law, no person shall be recognised by the Company as holding any Share upon any trust, and the Company shall not be bound by or be compelled in any way to recognise (even when having notice thereof) any equitable, contingent, future or actual interest in any Share (except only as by these Articles or by law otherwise provided or under an order of a court of competent jurisdiction) or any other rights in respect of any Share except an absolute right to the entirety thereof in the registered holder, but the Company may in accordance with the Law issue fractions of Shares. 6. The Shares shall be at the disposal of the Directors, and they may (subject to the provisions of the Law) allot, grant options over, or otherwise dispose of them to such persons, on such terms and conditions, and at such times as they think fit, but so that no Share shall be issued at a discount, except in accordance with the provisions of the Law. CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARES 7. Holders of Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares shall at all times vote together as one class on all resolutions submitted to a vote by the Members. Each Class B Ordinary Share shall entitle the holder thereof to eighteen (18) votes on all matters subject to vote at general meetings of the Company, and each Class A Ordinary Share shall entitle the holder thereof to one (1) vote on all matters subject to vote at general meetings of the Company. 8. Each Class B Ordinary Share is convertible into one (1) Class A Ordinary Share at any time at the option of the holder thereof. The right to convert shall be exercisable by the holder of the Class B Ordinary Share delivering a written notice to the Company that such holder elects to convert a specified number of Class B Ordinary Shares into Class A Ordinary Shares. In no event shall Class A Ordinary Shares be convertible into Class B Ordinary Shares. 9. Any conversion of Class B Ordinary Shares into Class A Ordinary Shares pursuant to these Articles shall be effected by redeeming the relevant Class B Ordinary Shares and in consideration therefor issuing fully-paid Class A Ordinary Shares in equal number. Such conversion shall become effective forthwith upon entries being made in the Register of Members to record the conversion of the relevant Class B Ordinary Shares as Class A Ordinary Shares. 10. Upon any sale, transfer, assignment or disposition of any Class B Ordinary Share by a Member to any Person who is not a Founder or Founder Affiliate, or upon a change of ultimate beneficial ownership of any Class B Ordinary Share to any Person who is not a Founder or Founder Affiliate, such Class B Ordinary Share shall entitle such Person to eighteen (18) votes on all matters subject to vote at general meetings of the Company. For the avoidance of doubt, (i) a sale, transfer, assignment or disposition shall be effective upon the Company's registration of such sale, transfer, assignment or disposition in its Register; and (ii) the creation of any pledge, charge, encumbrance or other third party right of whatever description on any Class B Ordinary Shares to secure a holder's contractual or legal obligations shall not be deemed as a sale, transfer, assignment or disposition unless and until any such pledge, charge, encumbrance or other third party right is enforced and results in the third party holding legal title to the relevant Class B Ordinary Shares. For purpose of this Article 10, beneficial ownership shall have the meaning set forth in Rule 13d-3 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. 11. Save and except for voting rights and conversion rights as set out in Articles 7 to 10 (inclusive), the Class A Ordinary Shares and the Class B Ordinary Shares shall rank pari passu with one another and shall have the same rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions. LIEN 12. The Company shall have a first and paramount lien on every Share (not being a fully paid Share) for all moneys (whether presently payable or not) called or payable at a fixed time in respect of that Share, and the Company shall also have a lien on all Shares (other than fully paid-up Shares) standing registered in the name of a single person for all moneys presently payable by him or his estate to the Company; but the Directors may at any time declare any Share to be wholly or in part exempt from the provision of this Article. The Company's lien, if any, on a Share shall extend to all dividends payable thereon. 13. The Company may sell, in such manner as the Directors think fit, any Shares on which the Company has a lien, but no sale shall be made unless some sum in respect of which the lien exists is presently payable nor until the expiration of fourteen days after a notice in writing, stating and demanding payment of such part of the amount in respect of which the lien exists as is presently payable, has been given to the registered holder for the time being of the Share, or the persons entitled thereto by reason of his death or bankruptcy. 14. For giving effect to any such sale, the Directors may authorise some person to transfer the Shares sold to the purchaser thereof. The purchaser shall be registered as the holder of the Shares comprised in any such transfer and he shall not be bound to see to the application of the purchase money, nor shall his title to the Shares be affected by any irregularity or invalidity in the proceedings in reference to the sale. 15. The proceeds of the sale shall be received by the Company and applied in payment of such part of the amount in respect of which the lien exists as is presently payable, and the residue shall (subject to a like lien for sums not presently payable as existed upon the Shares prior to the sale) be paid to the person entitled to the Shares at the date of the sale. CALLS ON SHARES 16. The Directors may from time to time make calls upon the Members in respect of any moneys unpaid on their Shares provided that no call shall be payable earlier than one month from the last call; and each Member shall (subject to receiving at least fourteen days, notice specifying the time or times of payment) pay to the Company at the time or times so specified the amount called on his Shares. 17. The joint holders of a Share shall be jointly and severally liable to pay calls in respect thereof. 18. If a sum called in respect of a Share is not paid before or on the day appointed for payment thereof, the person from whom the sum is due shall pay interest upon the sum at the rate of six per cent per annum from the day appointed for the payment thereof to the time of the actual payment, but the Directors shall be at liberty to waive payment of that interest wholly or in part. 19. The provisions of these Articles as to the liability of joint holders and as to payment of interest shall apply in the case of non-payment of any sum which, by the terms of issue of a Share, becomes payable at a fixed time, whether on account of the amount of the Share, or by way of premium, as if the same had become payable by virtue of a call duly made and notified. 20. The Directors may make arrangements on the issue of Shares for a difference between the holders in the amount of calls to be paid and in the times of payment. 21. The Directors may, if they think fit, receive from any Member willing to advance the same all or any part of the moneys uncalled and unpaid upon any Shares held by him; and upon all or any of the moneys so advanced may (until the same would, but for such advance, become presently payable) pay interest at such rate (not exceeding without the sanction at the Company in general meeting six per cent per annum) as may be agreed upon between the Member paying the sum in advance and the Directors. FORFEITURE OF SHARES 22. If a Member fails to pay any call or installment of a call on the day appointed for payment thereof, the Directors may, at any time thereafter during such time as any part of such call or installment remains unpaid, serve a notice on him requiring payment of so much of the call or installment as is unpaid, together with any interest which may have accrued. 23. The notice shall name a further day (not earlier than the expiration of fourteen days from the date of the notice) on or before which the payment required by the notice is to be made, and shall state that in the event of non-payment at or before the time appointed, the Shares in respect of which the call was made will be liable to be forfeited. 24. If the requirements of any such notice as aforesaid are not complied with, any Share in respect of which the notice has been given may at any time thereafter, before the payment required by the notice has been made, be forfeited by a resolution of the Directors to that effect. 25. A forfeited Share may be sold or otherwise disposed of on such terms and in such manner as the Directors think fit, and at any time before a sale or disposition, the forfeiture may be cancelled on such terms as the Directors think fit. 26. A person whose Shares have been forfeited shall cease to be a Member in respect of the forfeited Shares, but shall, notwithstanding, remain liable to pay to the Company all moneys which at the date of forfeiture were payable by him to the Company in respect of the Shares, but his liability shall cease if and when the Company receives payment in full of the amount due on the Shares. 27. A statutory declaration in writing that the declarant is a Director of the Company, and that a Share in the Company has been duly forfeited on a date stated in the declaration, shall be conclusive evidence of the facts therein stated as against all persons claiming to be entitled to the Share. The Company may receive the consideration, if any, given for the Share on any sale or disposition thereof and may execute a transfer of the Share in favour of the person to whom the Share is sold or disposed of and he shall thereupon be registered as the holder of the Share, and shall not be bound to see to the application of the purchase money, if any, nor shall his title to the Share be affected by any irregularity or invalidity in the proceedings in reference to the forfeiture, sale or disposal of the Share. 28. The provisions of these Articles as to forfeiture shall apply in the case of non-payment of any sum which, by the terms of issue of a Share, becomes payable at a fixed time, whether on account of the amount of the Share, or by way of premium, as if the same had been made payable by virtue of a call duly made and notified. TRANSFER AND TRANSMISSION OF SHARES 29. The instrument of transfer of any Share shall be in writing and in any usual or common form or such other form as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion, approve and be executed by or on behalf of the transferor and if in respect of a nil or partly paid up Share, or if so required by the Directors, shall also be executed on behalf of the transferee and shall be accompanied by the certificate (if any) of the Shares to which it relates and such other evidence as the Directors may reasonably require to show the right of the transferor to make the transfer. The transferor shall be deemed to remain a holder of the Share until the name of the transferee is entered in the Register of Members in respect thereof. 30. The Directors may decline to register any transfer of shares unless a fee of such maximum sum as the Exchange may determine to be payable, or such lesser sum as the Directors may from time to time require, is paid to the Company in respect thereof. 31. The registration of transfers may, on 14 days' notice being given by advertisement in such one or more newspapers, by electronic means or by any other means in accordance with the Exchange Rules, be suspended and the register of Members closed at such times and for such periods as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion, from time to time determine, provided always that such registration of transfer shall not be suspended nor the register of Members closed for more than 30 days in any year. 32. Shares shall be transferred in the following form, or in any usual or common form approved by the Directors: I, _____________ of ____________ in consideration of the sum of $____ paid to me by _____________ of ______________ (hereinafter called "the Transferee") do hereby transfer to the Transferee the __ Share (or Shares) numbered __ in the Company called [ ], to hold the same unto the Transferee, subject to the several conditions on which I hold the same. As witness our hands on the ______ day of __________ 20____. ______________________________ Transferor 33. The Directors may, in their absolute discretion and without assigning any reason therefore decline to register any transfer of Shares to a person of whom they do not approve. The Directors may also suspend the registration of transfers at such times and for such periods (not exceeding thirty days in aggregate in each year) as the Directors may from time to time determine. The Directors may decline to recognise any instrument of transfer unless (a) a fee not exceeding one dollar is paid to the Company in respect thereof, and (b) the instrument of transfer is accompanied by the certificate of the Shares to which it relates, and such other evidence as the Directors may reasonably require to show the right of the transferor to make the transfer. 34. If the Directors refuse to register a transfer of Shares, they shall within one month after the date on which the transfer was lodged with the Company, send to the transferee notice of the refusal. 35. The legal personal representative of a deceased sole holder of a Share shall be the only person recognised by the Company as having any title to the Share. In case of a Share registered in the names of two or more holders, the survivors or survivor, or the legal personal representatives of the deceased survivor, shall be the only persons recognised by the Company as having any title to the Share. 36. Any person becoming entitled to a Share in consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a Member shall upon such evidence being produced as may from time to time be properly required by the Directors, have the right either to be registered as a Member in respect of the Share or, instead of being registered himself, to make such transfer of the Share as the deceased or bankrupt person could have made; but the Directors shall, in either case, have the same right to decline or suspend registration as they would have had in the case of a transfer of the Share by the deceased or bankrupt person before the death or bankruptcy. 37. A person becoming entitled to a Share by reason of the death or bankruptcy of the holder shall be entitled to the same dividends and other advantages to which he would be entitled if he were the registered holder of the Share, except that he shall not, before being registered as a Member in respect of the Share, be entitled in respect of it to exercise any right conferred by membership in relation to meetings of the Company. CONVERSION OF SHARES INTO STOCK 38. The Company may by Ordinary Resolution convert any paid-up Shares into stock, and reconvert any stock into paid-up Shares of any denomination. 39. The holders of stock may transfer the same, or any part thereof in the same manner and subject to the same regulations as and subject to which the Shares from which the stock arose might prior to conversion have been transferred, or as near thereto as circumstances admit; but the Directors may from time to time fix the minimum amount of stock transferable, and restrict or forbid the transfer of fractions of that minimum, but the minimum shall not exceed the nominal amount of the Shares from which the stock arose. 40. The holders of stock shall, according to the amount of the stock held by them, have the same rights, privileges and advantages as regards dividends, voting at meetings of the Company and other matters as if they held the Shares from which the stock arose, but no such privilege or advantage (except participation in the dividends and profits of the Company) shall be conferred by any such aliquot part of stock as would not, if existing as Shares, have conferred that privilege or advantage. 41. Such of the Articles of the Company as are applicable to paid-up Shares shall apply to stock, and the words "Share" and "Member" herein shall include "stock" and "stock-holder". REGISTRATION OF EMPOWERING INSTRUMENTS 42. The Company shall be entitled to charge a fee not exceeding one U.S. dollar (US$1.00) on the registration of every probate, letters of administration, certificate of death or marriage, power of attorney, notice in lieu of distringas, or other instrument. ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL 43. The Company may from time to time by Ordinary Resolution increase the share capital by such sum, to be divided into Shares of such classes and amount, as the resolution shall prescribe. 44. Subject to any direction to the contrary that may be given by the Company in general meeting, all new Shares shall be at the disposal of the Directors in accordance with Article 6. 45. The new Shares shall be subject to the same provisions with reference to the payment of calls, lien, transfer, transmission, forfeiture and otherwise as the Shares in the original share capital. 46. The Company may by Ordinary Resolution: (a) increase its share capital by new Shares of such amount as it thinks expedient; (b) consolidate and divide all or any of its Share capital into Shares of larger amount than its existing Shares; (c) sub-divide its existing Shares, or any of them, into Shares of smaller amount than is fixed by the Memorandum of Association, subject nevertheless to the provisions of section 13 of the Law; and (d) cancel any Shares which, at the date of the passing of the resolution, have not been taken or agreed to be taken by any person. 47. The Company may by Special Resolution reduce its share capital and any capital redemption reserve in any manner authorised by the Law. 48. Subject to the provisions of the Law and the Memorandum of Association, the Company may (a) issue Shares that are to be redeemed or are liable to be redeemed at the option of the Shareholder or the Company. The redemption of Shares shall be effected in such manner and upon such terms as may be determined, before the issue of such Shares, by either the Board or by the Shareholders by Special Resolution; (b) purchase its own Shares, including any redeemable Shares, provided that the manner of purchase has first been authorised by Ordinary Resolution; and (c) make payment therefor or for any redemption or purchase of its own Shares in any manner authorised by the Law, including out of capital. 49. In addition, the Company is authorised to purchase any share listed on an Exchange in accordance with the following manner of purchase: The maximum number of shares that may be repurchased shall be equal to the number of issued shares, less one share; at such time; at such price and on such other terms as determined and agreed by the Directors in their sole discretion, provided, however, that (i) such repurchase transactions shall be in accordance with the relevant code, rules and regulations applicable to the listing of the shares on the Exchange; and (ii) at the time of the repurchase the Company is able to pay its debts as they fall due in the ordinary course of its business. 50. The Directors may accept the surrender for no consideration of any fully paid Share. TREASURY SHARES 51. The Directors may, prior to the purchase, redemption or surrender of any Share, determine that such Share shall be held as a Treasury Share. 52. The Directors may determine to cancel a Treasury Share or transfer a Treasury Share on such terms as they think proper (including, without limitation, for nil consideration). STATUTORY MEETINGS 53. If required by the Law the Directors shall hold at least one Directors' meeting in the Cayman Islands in each calendar year. GENERAL MEETINGS 54. The Directors may whenever they think fit, convene a general meeting. If at any time there are not sufficient Directors capable of acting to form a quorum, any Director or any one or more Members holding in the aggregate not less than one-third of the total issued share capital of the Company entitled to vote may convene a general meeting in the same manner as nearly as possible as that in which meetings may be convened by the Directors. The Directors shall, upon the requisition in writing of one or more Members holding in the aggregate not less than one-tenth of such paid-up capital of the Company as at the date of the requisition carries the right of voting at general meetings, convene a general meeting. Any such requisition shall express the object of the meeting proposed to be called, and shall be left at the Registered Office of the Company. If the Directors do not proceed to convene a general meeting within twenty-one days from the date of such requisition being left as aforesaid, the requisitionists or any or either of them or any other Member or Members holding in the aggregate not less than one-tenth of such paid-up capital of the Company as at the date of the requisition carries the right of voting at general meetings, may convene a general meeting to be held at the Registered Office of the Company or at some convenient place within the Cayman Islands at such time, subject to the Company's Articles as to notice, as the persons convening the meeting fix. 55. Not less than seven days notice (exclusive of the day on which the notice is served or deemed to be served, but inclusive of the day for which the notice is given) specifying the place, the day and the hour of meeting and, in the case of special business, the general nature of that business shall be given in manner hereinafter provided, or in such other manner (if any) as may be prescribed by the Company in general meeting, to such persons as are entitled to vote or may otherwise be entitled under the Articles of the Company to receive such notices from the Company; but with the consent of all the Members entitled to receive notice of some particular meeting, that meeting may be convened by such shorter notice or without notice and in such manner as those Members may think fit. 56. The accidental omission to give notice of a meeting to, or the non-receipt of a notice of a meeting by, any Member entitled to receive notice shall not invalidate the proceedings at any meeting. 57. (a) No business shall be transacted at any general meeting unless a quorum of Members is present at the time that the meeting proceeds to business; save as herein otherwise provided, one or more Members holding in the aggregate not less than one-third of the total issued share capital of the Company present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote shall be a quorum. (b) An Ordinary Resolution or a Special Resolution (subject to the provisions of the Law) in writing signed by all the Members for the time being entitled to receive notice of and to attend and vote at general meetings, (or being corporations by their duly authorised representatives) including a resolution signed in counterpart by or on behalf of such Members or by way of signed telefax transmission, shall be as valid and effective as if the same had been passed at a general meeting of the Company duly convened and held. 58. If within half an hour from the time appointed for the meeting a quorum is not present, the meeting, if convened upon the requisition of Members, shall be dissolved. In any other case it shall stand adjourned to the same day in the next week, at the same time and place, and if at the adjourned meeting a quorum is not present within half an hour from the time appointed for the meeting, the Members present shall be a quorum. 59. The chairman, if any, of the Board of Directors shall preside as chairman at every general meeting of the Company. 60. If there is no such chairman, or if at any meeting he is not present within fifteen minutes after the time appointed for holding the meeting or is unwilling to act as chairman, the Members present shall choose one of their number to be chairman. 61. The chairman may with the consent of any meeting at which a quorum is present (and shall if so directed by the meeting) adjourn the meeting from time to time and from place to place, but no business shall be transacted at any adjourned meeting other than the business left unfinished at the meeting from which the adjournment took place. When a meeting is adjourned for ten days or more, notice of the adjourned meeting shall be given as in the case of an original meeting. Save as aforesaid it shall not be necessary to give any notice of an adjournment or of the business to be transacted at an adjourned meeting. 62. At any general meeting a resolution put to the vote of the meeting shall be decided an a show of hands, unless a poll is (before or on the declaration of the result of the show of hands) demanded by one or more Members present in person or by a proxy who together hold not less than fifteen per cent of the paid up capital of the Company entitled to vote, and, unless a poll is so demanded, a declaration by the chairman that a resolution has, on a show of hands, been carried or carried unanimously, or by a particular majority, or lost and an entry to that effect in the minutes of the proceedings of the Company, shall be conclusive evidence of the fact, without proof of the number or proportion of the votes recorded in favour of, or against, that resolution. 63. If a poll is duly demanded it shall be taken in such manner as the chairman directs, and the result of the poll shall be deemed to be the resolution of the meeting at which the poll was demanded. 64. In the case of an equality of votes, whether on a show of hands or on a poll, the chairman of the meeting at which the show of hands takes place or at which the poll is demanded, shall be entitled to a second or casting vote. 65. A poll demanded on the election of a chairman or on a question of adjournment shall be taken forthwith. A poll demanded on any other question shall be taken at such time as the chairman of the meeting directs. VOTES OF MEMBERS 66. Subject to any rights and restrictions for the time being attached to any Share, on a show of hands every Member present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at a general meeting of the Company shall each have one vote and on a poll every Member present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote shall have one vote for each Classs A Ordinary Share of which he is the holder and shall have eighteen (18) votes for each Class B Ordinary Share of which he is the holder. 67. In the case of joint holders the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders; and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members. 68. A Member of unsound mind, or in respect of whom an order has been made by any court having jurisdiction in lunacy, may vote, whether on a show of hands or on a poll, by his committee or other person in the nature of a committee appointed by that court, and any such committee or other person may vote by proxy. 69. No Member shall be entitled to vote at any general meeting, unless all calls or other sums presently payable by him in respect of Shares in the Company have been paid. 70. On a poll votes may be given either personally or by proxy. 71. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the Member or, if the Member is a corporation, either under seal or under the hand of a director or officer or attorney duly authorised. A proxy need not be a Member of the Company. 72. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be deposited at the Registered Office of the Company or at such other place as is specified for that purpose in the notice convening the meeting no later than the time for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote, and in default the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid PROVIDED THAT the chairman of the meeting may in his discretion accept an instrument of proxy sent by telex or telefax upon receipt of telex or telefax confirmation that the signed original thereof has been sent. 73. An instrument appointing a proxy may be in the following form or any other form approved by the Directors: [] "I, __________________________, of _______________________, hereby appoint __________________________ of _______________________ as my proxy, to vote for me and on my behalf at the general meeting of the Company to be held on the ______ day of ________________, 20___. Signed this ______ day of ________________________, 20___. 74. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to confer authority to demand or join in demanding a poll. CORPORATIONS ACTING BY REPRESENTATIVES AT MEETING 75. Any corporation which is a Member of the Company may by resolution of its Directors or any committee of the Directors authorise such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at any meeting of the Company or of any class of Members of the Company, and the person so authorised shall be entitled to exercise the same powers on behalf of the corporation which he represents as that corporation could exercise if it were an individual Member of the Company. DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS 76. (a) Unless otherwise determined by the Company in general meeting, the number of Directors shall not be less than three (3) Directors, the exact number of Directors to be determined from time to time by the Board of Directors. (b) The Board of Directors shall elect and appoint a Chairman by a majority of the Directors then in office. The period for which the Chairman will hold office will also be determined by a majority of all of the Directors then in office. The Chairman shall preside as chairman at every meeting of the Board of Directors. To the extent the Chairman is not present at a meeting of the Board of Directors within fifteen minutes after the time appointed for holding the same, the attending Directors may choose one of their number to be the chairman of the meeting. (c) The Company may by Ordinary Resolution appoint any person to be a Director. (d) The Board may, by the affirmative vote of a simple majority of the remaining Directors present and voting at a Board meeting, appoint any person as a Director, to fill a casual vacancy on the Board or as an addition to the existing Board. (e) An appointment of a Director may be on terms that the Director shall automatically retire from office (unless he has sooner vacated office) at the next or a subsequent annual general meeting or upon any specified event or after any specified period in a written agreement between the Company and the Director, if any; but no such term shall be implied in the absence of express provision. Each Director whose term of office expires shall be eligible for re-election at a meeting of the Shareholders or re-appointment by the Board. 1 (f) A Director may be removed from office by Ordinary Resolution of the Company, notwithstanding anything in these Articles or in any agreement between the Company and such Director (but without prejudice to any claim for damages under such agreement). A vacancy on the Board created by the removal of a Director under the previous sentence may be filled by Ordinary Resolution or by the affirmative vote of a simple majority of the remaining Directors present and voting at a Board meeting. The notice of any meeting at which a resolution to remove a Director shall be proposed or voted upon must contain a statement of the intention to remove that Director and such notice must be served on that Director not less than ten (10) calendar days before the meeting. Such Director is entitled to attend the meeting and be heard on the motion for his removal. 2 (g) The Board may, from time to time, and except as required by applicable law or Exchange Rules, adopt, institute, amend, modify or revoke the corporate governance policies or initiatives of the Company and determine on various corporate governance related matters of the Company as the Board shall determine by resolution of Directors from time to time. 77. The remuneration of the Directors shall from time to time be determined by the Company in general meeting. The Directors shall also be entitled to be paid their travelling, hotel and other expenses properly incurred by them in going to, attending and returning from meetings of the Directors, or any committee of the Directors, or general meetings of the Company, or otherwise in connection with the business of the Company, or to receive a fixed allowance in respect thereof as may be determined by the Directors from time to time, or a combination partly of one such method and partly the other. 78. No shareholding qualification shall be required for Directors unless otherwise required by the Company by Ordinary Resolution. 79. Any Director may in writing appoint another person who is approved by the majority of the Directors to be his alternate to act in his place at any meeting of the Directors at which he is unable to be present. Every such alternate shall be entitled to notice of meetings of the Directors and to attend and vote thereat as a Director when the person appointing him is not personally present, and where he is a Director, to have a separate vote on behalf of the Director he is representing in addition to his own vote. A Director may at any time, in writing, revoke the appointment of an alternate appointed by him and such appointment shall be revoked automatically if the appointor of the alternate ceases to be a Director at any time. Every such alternate shall be an officer of the Company and shall not be deemed to be the agent of the Director appointing him. The remuneration of such alternate shall be payable out of the remuneration of the Director appointing him and the proportion thereof shall be agreed between them. 80. The Directors may by resolution, appoint any natural person or corporation, whether or not a Director to hold such office in the Company as the Directors may think necessary for the administration of the Company, including but not limited to, chief executive officer, one or more other executive officers, president, one or more vice-presidents, treasurer, assistant treasurer, manager or controller, and for upon such terms as to duration of office, remuneration and otherwise as they may think fit. 81. The Directors may also by resolution appoint a Secretary and such other officers as may from time to time be required upon such terms as to duration of office, remuneration and otherwise as they may think fit. Such Secretary or other officers need not be Directors and in the case of the other officers may be ascribed such titles as the Directors may decide. POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS 82. The business of the Company shall be managed by the Directors, who may pay all expenses incurred in setting up and registering the Company and may exercise all such powers of the Company as are not, by the Law or these Articles, required to be exercised by the Company in general meeting, subject, nevertheless, to any clause of these Articles, to the provisions of the Law, and to such regulations, being not inconsistent with the aforesaid clauses or provisions, as may be prescribed by the Company in general meeting but no regulation made by the Company in general meeting shall invalidate any prior act of the Directors which would have been valid if that regulation had not been made. 83. The Directors may exercise all the powers of the Company to borrow money and to mortgage or charge its undertaking, property and uncalled capital or any part thereof, to issue debentures, debenture stock and other securities whenever money is borrowed or as security for any debt, liability or obligation of the Company or of any third party. 84. (a) The Directors may from time to time and at any time by power of attorney appoint any company, firm or person or body of persons, whether nominated directly or indirectly by the Directors, to be the attorney or attorneys of the Company for such purposes and with such powers, authorities and discretions (not exceeding those vested in or exercisable by the Directors under these Articles) and for such period and subject to such conditions as they may think fit, and any such powers of attorney may contain such provisions for the protection and convenience of persons dealing with any such attorney as the Directors may think fit and may also authorise any such attorney to delegate all or any of the powers, authorities and discretions vested in him. (b) The Directors may delegate any of the powers exercisable by them to a Managing Director or any other person or persons acting individually or jointly as they may from time to time by resolution appoint upon such terms and conditions (including without limitation as to duration of office and remuneration) and with such restrictions as they may think fit, and may from time to time by resolution revoke, withdraw, alter or vary all or any such powers. (c) All cheques promissory notes, drafts, bills of exchange and other negotiable instruments, and all receipts for moneys paid to the Company shall be signed, drawn, accepted, endorsed, or otherwise executed, as the case may be, in such manner as the Directors shall from time to time by resolution determine. 85. The Directors shall cause minutes to be prepared:- (a) of all appointments of officers made by the Directors; (b) of the names of the Directors present at each meeting of the Directors and of any committee of the Directors; (c) of all resolutions and proceedings at all meetings of the Members of the Company and of the Directors and of committees of Directors; and the chairman of all such meetings or of any meeting confirming the minutes thereof shall sign the same. DISQUALIFICATION AND CHANGES OF DIRECTORS 86. The office of Director shall be vacated if the Director:- (a) becomes bankrupt or makes any arrangement or composition with his creditors generally; or (b) is found to be or becomes of unsound mind; or (c) resigns his office by notice in writing to the Company. 87. The number of Directors shall be not less than one, nor unless the Company in general meeting may otherwise determine, more than ten. For so long as the shares are listed on an Exchange, the Directors shall include such number of Independent Directors as applicable law, rules or regulations or the Exchange Rules require, unless the Directors resolve to follow any available exceptions or exemptions. 88. Any casual vacancy occurring in the Board of Directors may be filled by the Directors. 89. The Directors shall have the power at any time, and from time to time, to appoint a person as an additional Director or persons as additional Directors. 90. The Company may by Ordinary Resolution remove a Director before the expiration of his period of office, and may by Ordinary Resolution appoint another person in his stead. PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS 91. The Directors may meet together (either within or without the Cayman Islands) for the dispatch of business, adjourn, and otherwise regulate their meetings and proceedings, as they think fit. Questions arising at any meeting shall be decided by a majority of votes. In case of an equality of votes the chairman shall have a second or casting vote. 92. A Director or alternate Director may, and the Secretary on the requisition of a Director or alternate Director shall, at any time, summon a meeting of Directors by at least five days notice in writing to every Director and alternate Director which notice shall set forth the general nature of the business to be considered PROVIDED HOWEVER that notice may be waived by all the Directors (or their alternates) either at, before or after the meeting is held PROVIDED FURTHER that notice or waiver thereof may be given by telex or telefax. 93. The quorum necessary for the transaction of the business of the Board may be fixed by the Directors, and unless so fixed, the quorum shall be a majority of Directors then in office. For the purpose of this Article, an alternate appointed by a Director shall be counted in a quorum at a meeting at which the Director appointing him is not present. 94. The continuing Directors may act notwithstanding any vacancy in their body, but, if and so long as their number is reduced below the number fixed by or pursuant to the Articles of the Company as the necessary quorum of Directors, the continuing Directors may act for the purpose of increasing the number of Directors to that number, or of summoning a general meeting of the Company, but for no other purpose. 95. A Director who is in any way, whether directly or indirectly, interested in a contract or transaction or proposed contract or transaction with the Company shall declare the nature of his interest at a meeting of the Directors. A general notice given to the Directors by any Director to the effect that he is a member of any specified company or firm and is to be regarded as interested in any contract or transaction which may thereafter be made with that company or firm shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of interest in regard to any contract so made or transaction so consummated. A Director may vote in respect of any contract or transaction or proposed contract or transaction notwithstanding that he may be interested therein and if he does so his vote shall be counted and he may be counted in the quorum at any meeting of the Directors at which any such contract or transaction or proposed contract or transaction shall come before the meeting for consideration. 96. Any Director or officer may act by himself or his firm in a professional capacity for the Company, and he or his firm shall be entitled to remuneration for professional services as if he were not a Director or officer PROVIDED THAT nothing herein contained shall authorise a Director or officer or his firm to act as Auditor of the Company. 97. No person shall be disqualified from the office of Director or alternate Director or prevented by such office from contracting with the Company, either as vendor, purchaser or otherwise, nor shall any such contract or any contract or transaction entered into by or on behalf of the Company in which any Director or alternate Director shall be in any way interested be or be liable to be avoided, nor shall any Director or alternate Director so contracting or being so interested be liable to account to the Company for any profit realised by any such contract or transaction by reason of such Director or alternate Director holding office or of the fiduciary relation thereby established. A Director (or his alternate Director in his absence) shall be at liberty to vote in respect of any contract or transaction in which he is so interested as aforesaid PROVIDED HOWEVER that the nature of the interest of any Director or alternate Director in any such contract or transaction shall be disclosed by him or the alternate Director appointed by him at or prior to its consideration and any vote thereon and a general notice that a Director or alternate Director is a shareholder of any specified firm or company and/or is to be regarded as interested in any transaction with such firm or company shall be sufficient disclosure hereunder and after such general notice it shall not be necessary to give special notice relating to any particular transaction. 98. The Directors may elect a chairman of their meetings and determine the period for which he is to hold office; but if no such chairman is elected, or if at any meeting the chairman is not present within five minutes after the time appointed for holding the same, the Directors present may choose one of their number to be chairman of the meeting. 99. The Directors may delegate any of their powers to committees consisting of such member or members of their body as they think fit; any committee so formed shall, in the exercise of the powers so delegated, conform to any regulations that may be imposed on it by the Directors. 100. The Directors may, from time to time, and except as required by applicable law or the listing rules of the Exchange, adopt, institute, amend, modify or revoke the corporate governance policies or initiatives, which shall be intended to set forth the policies of the Company and the Directors on various corporate governance related matters as the Directors shall determine by resolution from time to time. A committee may elect a chairman of its meetings; if no such chairman is elected, or if at any meeting the chairman is not present within five minutes after the time appointed for holding the same, the members present may choose one of their number to be chairman of the meeting. 101. A committee may meet and adjourn as it thinks proper. Questions arising at any meeting shall be determined by a majority of votes of the members present and in case of an equality of votes the chairman shall not have a second or casting vote. 102. All acts done by any meeting of the Directors or of a committee of Directors, or by any person acting as a Director shall, notwithstanding that it be afterwards discovered that there was some defect in the appointment of any such Director or person acting as aforesaid, or that they or any of them were disqualified, be as valid as if every such person had been duly appointed and was qualified to be a Director. 103. Upon the Directors (being in number at least a quorum) signing the minutes of a meeting of the Directors the same shall be deemed to have been duly held notwithstanding that the Directors have not actually come together or that there may have been a technical defect in the proceedings. A resolution signed by all such Directors, including a resolution signed in counterpart by the Directors or by way of signed telefax transmission, shall be as valid and effectual as if it had been passed at a meeting of the Directors duly called and constituted. To the extent permitted by law, the Directors may also meet by telephone conference call where all Directors are capable of speaking to and hearing the other Directors at the same time. SEALS AND DEEDS 104. (a) If the Directors determine that the Company shall have a common Seal, the Directors shall provide for the safe custody of the common Seal and the common Seal of the Company shall not be affixed to any instrument except by the authority of a resolution of the Directors, and in the presence of a Director and of the Secretary or, in place of the Secretary, by such other person as the Directors may appoint for the purpose; and that Director and the Secretary or other person as aforesaid shall sign every instrument to which the common Seal of the Company is so affixed in their presence. Notwithstanding the provisions hereof, annual returns and notices filed under the Law may be executed either as a deed in accordance with the Law or by the common Seal being affixed thereto in either case without the authority of a resolution of the Directors by one Director or the Secretary. (b) The Company may maintain a facsimile of any common Seal in such countries or places as the Directors shall appoint and such facsimile Seal shall not be affixed to any instrument except by the authority of the Directors and in the presence of such person or persons as the Directors shall for this purpose appoint and such person or persons as aforesaid shall sign every instrument to which the facsimile Seal of the Company is so affixed in their presence and such affixing of the facsimile Seal and signing as aforesaid shall have the same meaning and effect as if the common Seal had been affixed in the presence of and the instrument signed by a Director and the Secretary or such other person as the Directors may appoint for the purpose. (c) In accordance with the Law, the Company may execute any deed or other instrument which would otherwise be required to be executed under Seal by the signature of such deed or instrument as a deed by two Directors of the Company or where there is a Sole Director of the Company, by such Sole Director, or by a Director and the Secretary of the Company or, in place of the Secretary, by such other person as the Directors may appoint or by any other person or attorney on behalf of the Company appointed by a deed or other instrument executed as a deed by two Directors of the Company, or a Sole Director or by a Director and the Secretary or such other person as aforesaid. DIVIDENDS AND RESERVE 105. The Company may by Ordinary Resolution declare dividends, but no dividend shall exceed the amount recommended by the Directors. 106. The Directors may from time to time pay to the Members interim dividends. 107. No dividend shall be paid otherwise than out of profits or out of monies otherwise available for dividend in accordance with the Law. 108. Subject to the rights of persons, if any, entitled to Shares with special rights as to dividends, all dividends on any class of Shares not fully paid shall be declared and paid according to the amounts paid on the Shares of that class, but if and so long as nothing is paid up on any of the Shares in the Company, dividends may be declared and paid according to the number of Shares. No amount paid on a Share in advance of calls shall, while carrying interest, be treated for the purposes of this Article as paid on the Share. 109. The Directors may, before recommending any dividend, set aside out of the profits of the Company such sums as they think proper as a reserve or reserves which shall, at the discretion of the Directors, be applicable for meeting contingencies, or for equalising dividends, or for any other purpose to which the profits of the Company may be properly applied, and pending such application may, at their like discretion, either be employed in the business of the Company or be invested in such investments as the Directors may from time to time think fit. 110. If several persons are registered as joint holders of any Share, any of them may give effectual receipts for any dividend or other monies payable on or in respect of the Share. 111. Any dividend may be paid by cheque or warrant sent through the post to the registered address of the Member or person entitled thereto or in the case of joint holders to any one of such joint holders at his registered address or to such person at such address as the Member or person entitled or such joint holders, as the case may be, may direct. Every such cheque or warrant shall be made payable to the order of the person to whom it is sent or to the order of such other person as the Member or person entitled or such joint holders, as the case may be, may direct. 112. The Directors may declare that any dividend is paid wholly or partly by the distribution of specific assets and in particular of paid-up shares, debentures or debenture stock of any other company or in any one or more of such ways, and the Directors shall give effect to such resolution, and where any difficulty arises with regard to such distribution, the Directors may settle the same as they, think expedient, and in particular may issue fractional certificates and fix the value for distribution of such specific assets or any part thereof and may determine that cash payments shall be made to any Members upon the footing of the value so fixed in order to adjust the rights of all parties, and may vest any such specific assets in trustees as may seem expedient to the Directors. 113. No dividend shall bear interest against the Company. CAPITALISATION OF PROFITS 114. The Company may upon the recommendation of the Directors by Ordinary Resolution authorise the Directors to capitalise any sum standing to the credit of any of the Company's reserve accounts (including share premium account and capital redemption reserve fund) or any sum standing to the credit of the profit and loss account or otherwise available for distribution and to appropriate such sums to Members in the proportions in which such sum would have been divisible amongst them had the same been a distribution of profits by way of dividend and to apply such sum on their behalf in paying up in full unissued Shares for allotment and distribution credited as fully paid up to and amongst them in the proportion aforesaid. In such event the Directors shall do all action and things required to give effect to such capitalisation, with full power to the Directors to make such provision as they think fit for the case of Shares becoming distributable in fractions (including provision whereby the benefit of fractional entitlements accrue to the Company rather than to the Members concerned). The Directors may authorise any person to enter on behalf of all the Members interested into an agreement with the Company providing for such capitalisation and matters incidental thereto and any agreement made under such authority shall be effective and binding on all concerned. ACCOUNTS 115. The books of account relating to the Company's affairs shall be kept in such manner as may be determined from time to time by the Company by Ordinary Resolution or failing such determination by the Directors of the Company. 116. The Company may by Ordinary Resolution from time to time determine or, failing such determination, the Directors may from time to time determine that Auditors shall be appointed and that the accounts relating to the Company's affairs shall be audited in such manner as the Company by Ordinary Resolution or the Directors (as the case may be) shall determine PROVIDED THAT nothing contained in this Article shall require Auditors to be appointed or the accounts relating to the Company's affairs to be audited. The appointment of and provisions relating to Auditors shall be in accordance with applicable law and the relevant code, rules and regulations applicable to the listing of the Shares on the Exchange. VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION 117. Subject to the Law, the Company may by Special Resolution be wound up voluntarily. WINDING UP 118. If the Company shall be wound up, the liquidator may, with the sanction of a Special Resolution of the Company and any other sanction required by the Law, divide amongst the Members in specie or kind the whole or any part of the assets of the Company (whether they shall consist of property of the same kind or not) and may for such purpose set such value as he deems fair upon any property to be divided as aforesaid and may determine how such division shall be carried out as between the Members or different classes of Members. The liquidator may with the like sanction, vest the whole or any part of such assets in trustees upon such trusts for the benefit of the contributors as the liquidator, with the like sanction, shall think fit, but so that no Member shall be compelled to accept any Shares or other securities upon which there is any liability. This Article is to be without prejudice to the rights of the holders of Shares issued upon special terms and conditions. 119. If the Company shall be wound up and the assets available for distribution amongst the Members as such shall be insufficient to repay the whole of the paid up capital, such assets shall be distributed so that, as nearly as may be, the losses shall be borne by the Members in proportion to the capital paid up, or which ought to have been paid up, at the commencement of the winding up, on the Shares held by them respectively. And if in a winding up the assets available for distribution amongst the Members shall be more than sufficient to repay the whole of the capital paid up at the commencement of the winding up, the excess shall be distributed amongst the Members in proportion to the capital paid up at the commencement of the winding up on the Shares held by them respectively. This Article is to be without prejudice to the rights of the holders of Shares issued upon special terms and conditions. NOTICES 120. (a) A notice may be given by the Company to any Member either personally or by sending it by post, telex or telefax to him to his registered address, or (if he has no registered address) to the address, if any, supplied by him to the Company for the giving of notices to him. (b) Where a notice is sent by post, service of the notice shall be deemed to be effected by properly addressing, prepaying, and posting a letter containing the notice (by airmail if the address is outside the Cayman Islands) and to have been effected, in the case of a notice of a meeting at the expiration of three days after the time at which the letter would be delivered in the ordinary course of post. (c) Where a notice is sent by telex or telefax, service of the notice shall be deemed to be effected by properly addressing and sending such notice through the appropriate transmitting medium and to have been effected on the day the same is sent. 121. If a Member has no registered address and has not supplied to the Company an address for the giving of notice to him, a notice addressed to him and advertised in a newspaper circulating in the Cayman Islands shall be deemed to be duly given to him at noon on the day following the day on which the newspaper is circulated and the advertisement appeared therein. 122. A notice may be given by the Company to the joint holders of a Share by giving the notice to the joint holder named first in the Register of Members in respect of the Share. 123. A notice may be given by the Company to the person entitled to a Share in consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a Member by sending it through the post in a prepaid letter addressed to them by name, or by the title of representatives of the deceased, or trustee of the bankrupt, or by any like description, at the address, if any supplied for the purpose by the persons claiming to be so entitled or (until such an address has been so supplied) by giving the notice in any manner in which the same might have been given if the death or bankruptcy had not occurred. 124. Notice of every general meeting shall be given in the same manner hereinbefore authorised to: (a) every Member entitled to vote, except those Members entitled to vote who (having no registered address) have not supplied to the Company an address for the giving of notices to them; and (b) every person entitled to a Share in consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a Member, who, but for his death or bankruptcy would be entitled to receive notice of the meeting. No other persons shall be entitled to receive notices of general meetings. RECORD DATE 125. The Directors may fix in advance a date as the record date for any determination of Members entitled to notice of or to vote at a meeting of the Members and, for the purpose of determining the Members entitled to receive payment of any dividend, the Directors may, at or within 90 days prior to the date of the declaration of such dividend, fix a subsequent date as the record date for such determination. AMENDMENT OF MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES 126. Subject to and insofar as permitted by the provisions of the Law, the Company may from time to time by Special Resolution alter or amend its Memorandum of Association or these Articles in whole or in part provided however that no such amendment shall effect the rights attaching to any class of shares without the consent or sanction provided for in Article 3(b). ORGANISATION EXPENSES 127. The preliminary and organisation expenses incurred in forming the Company shall be paid by the Company and may be amortised in such manner and over such period of time and at such rate as the Directors shall determine and the amount so paid shall in the accounts of the Company, be charged against income and/or capital. OFFICES OF THE COMPANY 128. Subject to the provisions of the Statute, the Company may by resolution of the Directors change the location of its Registered Office. The Company, in addition to its Registered Office, may establish and maintain an office in the Cayman Islands or elsewhere as the Directors may from time to time determine. INFORMATION 129. Subject to the relevant laws, rules and regulations applicable to the Company, no Member shall be entitled to require discovery of any information in respect of any detail of the Company's trading or any information which is or may be in the nature of a trade secret or secret process which may relate to the conduct of the business of the Company and which in the opinion of the Board would not be in the interests of the Members of the Company to communicate to the public. 130. Subject to due compliance with the relevant laws, rules and regulations applicable to the Company, the Board shall be entitled to release or disclose any information in its possession, custody or control regarding the Company or its affairs to any of its Members including, without limitation, information contained in the Register and transfer books of the Company. FINANCIAL YEAR 131. Unless the Directors otherwise prescribe, the financial year of the Company shall end on October 31st in each calendar year and shall begin on November 1st in each calendar year. INDEMNITY 132. Every Director and officer for the time being of the Company or any trustee for the time being acting in relation to the affairs of the Company and their respective heirs, executors, administrators, personal representatives or successors or assigns shall, in the absence of dishonesty or fraud, be indemnified by the Company against, and it shall be the duty of the Directors out of the funds and other assets of the Company to pay, all costs, losses, damages and expenses, including travelling expenses, which any such Director, officer or trustee may incur or become liable in respect of by reason of any contract entered into, or act or thing done by him as such Director, officer or trustee or in any way in or about the execution of his duties and the amount for which such indemnity is provided shall immediately attach as a lien on the property of the Company and have priority as between the Members over all other claims. No such Director, officer or trustee shall be liable or answerable for the acts, receipts, neglects or defaults of any other Director, officer or trustee or for joining in any receipt or other act for conformity or for any loss or expense happening to the Company through the insufficiency or deficiency of any security in or upon which any of the monies of the Company shall be invested or for any loss of the monies of the Company which shall be invested or for any loss or damage arising from the bankruptcy, insolvency or tortious act of any person with whom any monies, securities or effects shall be deposited, or for any other loss, damage or misfortune whatsoever which shall happen in or about the execution of the duties of his respective office or trust or in relation thereto unless the same happens through his own dishonesty or fraud. TRANSFER BY WAY OF CONTINUATION 133. The Company shall, subject to the provisions of the Statute and, with the approval of a Special Resolution, have the power to register by way of continuation as a body corporate under the laws of any jurisdiction outside the Cayman Islands and the Directors may cause an application to be made to the Registrar of Companies to deregister the Company. DISCLOSURE 134. The Directors, or any service providers (including the officers, the Secretary and the registered office agent of the Company) specifically authorised by the Directors, shall be entitled to disclose to any regulatory or judicial authority or to any stock exchange on which securities of the Company may from time to time be listed any information regarding the affairs of the Company including without limitation information contained in the Register and books of the Company. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 20:41:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD 04:42p Notice Of 2022 Annual General Meetin : 00 a.m. EST - Form 6-K PU 08/24 Top Premarket Gainers MT 06/07 Tian Ruixiang Gets Non-Compliance Notice from Nasdaq MT 06/06 TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Def.. PR 03/08 Tian Ruixiang : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F/A) PU 03/07 Tian Ruixiang : Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F) PU 03/07 Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31,.. CI 03/07 TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results PR 02/28 Tian Ruixiang : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (Form NT 20-F) PU 02/28 Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd Appoints Ning Wang as Independent Director and the Chairpers.. CI Financials () Sales 2021 2,79 M - - Net income 2021 -1,94 M - - Net cash 2021 29,4 M - - P/E ratio 2021 -13,9x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 7,15 M 7,15 M - EV / Sales 2020 - EV / Sales 2021 0,81x Nbr of Employees 50 Free-Float 68,5% Chart TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Zhe Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Ming Xiu Luan Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Andrew Cantwell Independent Director Michael J. Hamilton Independent Director Ning Wang Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD -62.28% 7 AON PLC -6.98% 58 973 ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. 4.07% 37 139 WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY -13.71% 22 644 BROWN & BROWN, INC. -11.68% 17 532 CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 4.31% 5 027