NOTE 3 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued)

Revenue Recognition (continued)

The Company's revenue is derived from contracts with customers of provisions of insurance brokerage services. The Company does not provide any insurance agent services. The distinct performance obligation is policy placement services. Billing is controlled by the insurance carriers, therefore, the data necessary to reasonably determine the revenue amounts is made available to the Company by the insurance carriers on a monthly basis. Insurance brokerage services are considered to be rendered and completed, and revenue is recognized, at the time an insurance policy becomes effective, that is, when the signed insurance policy is in place and the premium is collected from the insured, which is confirmed by the insurance carriers with their monthly commissions statements submitted to the Company. The Company has met all the criteria of revenue recognition when the premiums are collected by it or the respective insurance carriers and not before, because collectability is not ensured until receipt of the premium. Accordingly, the Company does not accrue any commission prior to the receipt of the related premiums. Generally, at the time when the insurance policy is signed, it is difficult for us to assess the insured's ability and intention to pay the premium due on the policy. Therefore, it is not possible for us to estimate if we will collect substantially all of the commission to which we will be entitled in exchange for our insurance brokerage services. For this reason we recognize revenue when the premiums are either collected by us or by the respective insurance carriers and not before, due to the specific practice in the industry.

No allowance for cancellations has been recognized for its brokerage business, as the Company estimates, based on its past experience, that cancellations of policies rarely occur. Any subsequent commission adjustments in connection with policy cancellations, which have been minimal to date, are recognized upon notification from the insurance carriers. Actual commission adjustments in connection with the cancellations of policies were 0.6% and 0.8% of the total commission revenue for the six months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Occasionally, certain policyholders or insureds might request the Company to assist them for claim process on their behalf with the insurance carriers. The Company generally will spend approximately an hour on the phone with the insurance carriers if such assistance is requested by the insured. Based on historical experience, claim service calls and related labor costs have been minimal. The Company spent approximately 0 and 9 hours in connection with the claim process services provided to the insureds for the six months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Based on historical data, the transaction price does not include any element of consideration that is variable or contingent on the outcome of future events, such as policy cancellations, lapses, and volume of business or claims experience.

The Company does not offer promotional payments, customer coupons, rebates or other cash redemption offers to its customers.

Stock-based Compensation

The Company follows the provisions of FASB ASC 718, "Compensation - Stock Compensation," which establishes accounting standards for non-employee and employee stock-based awards. Under the provisions of FASB ASC 718, the fair value of stock issued is used to measure the fair value of services received by the Company. For non-employee stock-based awards, fair value is measured based on the value of the Company's stock on the date that the commitment for performance by the counterparty has been established. The fair value of the equity instrument is calculated and then recognized as compensation expense over the requisite performance period. For employee stock-based awards, share-based compensation cost is measured at the grant date based on the fair value of the award and is recognized as expense with graded vesting on a straight-line basis, as specified in the stock grant, over the requisite service period for the award.