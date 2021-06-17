TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd : Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Anhui Anqing Road Transport Administrative Center

BEIJING, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker, announced today that it entered into a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Anqing Road Transport Administrative Center of Anhui Province ("the "Agreements") on June 15, 2021. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will provide Anqing Road Transport Administrative Center with professional risk management services.

Anqing Road Transport Administrative Center is a public welfare unit at the sub-county level under the Anqing Municipal Transport Bureau, and is responsible for providing guidance and government services to the city's road and transportation industry including but not limited to: production safety, emergency response, environmental protection, energy preservation, national defense transportation, credit system management, administrative supports, and supervision of construction, management, operations, and maintenance of East Gate ferry. There are approximately 824,000 vehicles and 1.24 million drivers registered in the Anqing city.

Zhe Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TIRX, commented, "Our cooperation with Anqing Road Transport Administrative Center will provide Anqing city with professional risk management services and is a win-win for both Anqing city and our company. Going forward, we will continue to seek cooperation opportunities with government entities and provide customized solutions and services to meet the needs of our customers."

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances. Additionally, the Company also provides risk management services to institutional customers. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

