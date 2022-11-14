Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIRX   KYG8884K1022

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD

(TIRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-11-14 pm EST
0.5553 USD   -2.58%
05:37pTian Ruixiang : Consolidation of Ordinary Shares - Form 6-K
PU
10/31Tian Ruixiang : Results of TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.'s 2022 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
10/27TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tian Ruixiang : Consolidation of Ordinary Shares - Form 6-K

11/14/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of November 2022

Commission File Number: 001-39925

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.

Room 1106, 11 / F, No. 19, North East Third Ring Road,

Chaoyang District, Beijing, People's Republic of China

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ¨

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ¨

Consolidation of Ordinary Shares

On October 28, 2022, TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") held its annual general meeting of shareholders, at which the Company's shareholders adopted the following ordinary resolution (the "Share Consolidation"), that:

(A) the authorised share capital of the Company be amended from US$50,000 divided into 50,000,000 shares comprising 47,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.001 each and 2,500,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.001 each to US$50,000 divided into 10,000,000 shares comprising 9,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.005 each and 500,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.005 each, so that every shareholder holding 5 ordinary shares of US$0.001 each will hold 1 ordinary share of US$0.005 upon the consolidation taking effect, such consolidated shares having the same rights and being subject to the same restrictions (save as to nominal value) as the existing ordinary shares of US$0.001 each in the capital of the Company as set out in the Articles (the "Share Consolidation"), with such Share Consolidation to be effective on such date as determined by the Board of Directors, which date must be on or before November 18, 2022 (the "Effective Date"); and
(B) upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective, any fractional shares resulting from the Share Consolidation be rounded up such that each shareholder will be entitled to receive one ordinary share in lieu of the fractional share that would have resulted from the Share Consolidation and that the Company satisfy from any lawfully available reserves (including retained earnings) the par value of such fractional shares required to be issued to make up a whole $0.005 ordinary share.

Reason for the Share Consolidation. The Share Consolidation was proposed so that the Company can expeditiously meet the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") relating to the minimum bid price under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and to mitigate the risk of the Company being delisted from the Nasdaq. The Company has until November 28, 2022 to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Effective Date; Symbol; CUSIP Number. On November 4, 2022, the board of directors of the Company passed a resolution to set November 16, 2022 as the effective date of the Share Consolidation (the "Effective Date"), which will be reflected on the Nasdaq marketplace at the opening of business on November 16, 2022, whereupon the Company's Class A ordinary shares shall begin trading on a post-consolidation basis. In connection with the Share Consolidation, the Company's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TIRX" with a new CUSIP Number, G8884K110.

Adjustment; No Fractional Shares. On the Effective Date, the number of the Company's ordinary shares held by each shareholder will be converted into the number of ordinary shares held by such shareholder immediately prior to the Share Consolidation divided by five (5), with any resulting fractional share rounded up to one additional ordinary share.

Non-Certificated Shares. Shareholders who hold their shares in electronic form at brokerage firms do not have to take any action as the Share Consolidation will be automatically reflected in their brokerage accounts.

Authorized Shares. On the Effective Date, the Company's authorized ordinary shares will be consolidated at the ratio of five-for-one, and the authorized share capital of the Company will become US$50,000 divided into 10,000,000 ordinary shares of US$0.005 each.

Capitalization. As of November 14, 2022, the Company had 12,686,000 Class A ordinary shares and 1,250,000 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the Share Consolidation, upon the Effective Date, there will be approximately 2,537,200 Class A ordinary shares and 250,000 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding (subject to the adjustment of rounding fractional shares into additional whole shares).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Dated: November 14, 2022

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.
By: /s/ Zhe Wang
Name: Zhe Wang
Title: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 22:35:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD
05:37pTian Ruixiang : Consolidation of Ordinary Shares - Form 6-K
PU
10/31Tian Ruixiang : Results of TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.'s 2022 Annual General Meeting - For..
PU
10/27TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30,..
PR
10/27Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 30, 2..
CI
10/11Notice Of 2022 Annual General Meetin : 00 a.m. EST - Form 6-K
PU
08/24Top Premarket Gainers
MT
06/07Tian Ruixiang Gets Non-Compliance Notice from Nasdaq
MT
06/06TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Def..
PR
03/08Tian Ruixiang : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F/A)
PU
03/07Tian Ruixiang : Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,79 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,94 M - -
Net cash 2021 29,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,43 M 7,43 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhe Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ming Xiu Luan Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Andrew Cantwell Independent Director
Michael J. Hamilton Independent Director
Ning Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD-65.87%7
AON PLC-2.52%60 608
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.9.62%39 216
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-1.52%25 316
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-19.37%16 050
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-1.67%4 639