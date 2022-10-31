Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIRX   KYG8884K1022

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD

(TIRX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-10-31 pm EDT
0.5800 USD   +3.53%
04:35pTian Ruixiang : Results of TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.'s 2022 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
10/27TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
PR
10/27Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tian Ruixiang : Results of TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.'s 2022 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K

10/31/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results of TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.'s 2022 Annual General Meeting

The 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") was held at Room 1106, 11 / F, No. 19, North East Third Ring Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People's Republic of China, on October 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EST, with the ability given to the shareholders to join virtually via live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TIRX2022, pursuant to notice duly given.

At the close of business on September 30, 2022, the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting, there were 12,686,000 Class A ordinary shares outstanding, each share being entitled to one (1) vote; and 1,250,000 Class B ordinary shares outstanding, each share being entitled to eighteen (18) votes; constituting all of the 13,936,000 shares of outstanding voting securities of the Company, representing 35,186,000 outstanding votes. At the Meeting, the holders of 4,281,184 shares of outstanding voting securities of the Company were represented in person or by proxy, constituting a quorum and representing 25,531,184 votes of voting power,.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company adopted ordinary resolutions that:

1. Mr. Zhe Wang be re-elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting;
2. Ms. Sheng Xu be re-elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting;
3. Mr. Benjamin Andrew Cantwell be re-elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting;
4. Mr. Michael J. Hamilton be re-elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting;
5. Ms. Ning Wang be re-elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting; and
6

(A) the authorised share capital of the Company be amended from US$50,000 divided into 50,000,000 shares comprising 47,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.001 each and 2,500,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.001 each to US$50,000 divided into 10,000,000 shares comprising 9,500,000 Class A ordinary shares of US$0.005 each and 500,000 Class B ordinary shares of US$0.005 each, so that every shareholder holding 5 ordinary shares of US$0.001 each will hold 1 ordinary share of US$0.005 upon the consolidation taking effect, such consolidated shares having the same rights and being subject to the same restrictions (save as to nominal value) as the existing ordinary shares of US$0.001 each in the capital of the Company as set out in the Articles (the "Share Consolidation"), with such Share Consolidation to be effective on such date as determined by the Board of Directors, which date must be on or before November 18, 2022 (the "Effective Date"); and

(B) upon the Share Consolidation becoming effective, any fractional shares resulting from the Share Consolidation be rounded up such that each shareholder will be entitled to receive one ordinary share in lieu of the fractional share that would have resulted from the Share Consolidation and that the Company satisfy from any lawfully available reserves (including retained earnings) the par value of such fractional shares required to be issued to make up a whole $0.005 ordinary share.

At the meeting, the shareholders of the Company adopted a special resolution that:

7. adopt a second amended and restated memorandum and articles of association in the form set out in Annex A to the proxy statement in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the current memorandum and articles of association of the Company.

The results of the votes at the Meeting for the resolutions were as follows:

Resolution For Against Abstain
1 Approve Re-election of Mr. Zhe Wang as a Director of the Company 25,093,820 418,192 19,172
2 Approve Re-election of Ms. Sheng Xu as a Director of the Company 25,085,156 412,157 33,871
3 Approve Re-election of Mr. Benjamin Andrew Cantwell as a Director of the Company 25,097,042 409,075 25,067
4 Approve Re-election of Mr. Michael J. Hamilton as a Director of the Company 25,103,006 409,045 19,133
5 Approve Re-election of Ms. Ning Wang as a Director of the Company 25,095,577 410,491 25,116
6 Approve Share Consolidation of the Company's Ordinary Shares 25,356,740 155,280 19,164
7 Approve Adoption of Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association 25,361,297 145,952 23,935

Disclaimer

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 20:34:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD
04:35pTian Ruixiang : Results of TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.'s 2022 Annual General Meeting - For..
PU
10/27TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30,..
PR
10/27Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 30, 2..
CI
10/11Notice Of 2022 Annual General Meetin : 00 a.m. EST - Form 6-K
PU
08/24Top Premarket Gainers
MT
06/07Tian Ruixiang Gets Non-Compliance Notice from Nasdaq
MT
06/06TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Def..
PR
03/08Tian Ruixiang : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F/A)
PU
03/07Tian Ruixiang : Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F)
PU
03/07Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31,..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,79 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,94 M - -
Net cash 2021 29,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,36 M 6,36 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zhe Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ming Xiu Luan Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Andrew Cantwell Independent Director
Michael J. Hamilton Independent Director
Ning Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD-66.46%6
AON PLC-3.78%59 822
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.11.15%39 760
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-6.79%23 961
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-16.56%16 607
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.10.58%4 985