Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection : (1) PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; AND (2) PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING RULES
0
08/19/2020 | 10:12am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1065)
（1）PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; AND
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING RULES
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Listing Rules.
On 19 August 2020, the Board received temporary motion from Tianjin Municipal Investment Company Limited* (天津市政投資有限公司), the controlling shareholder of the Company,
requesting the Board to table the resolutions regarding the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the Shareholders Meeting Rules for consideration at the EGM.
On the same day, the Company convened the 35th meeting of the eighth session of the Board, to consider and approve, among other things, the resolutions regarding the proposed amendment to the Articles of Association and the Shareholders Meeting Rules, and approved that a special resolution will be proposed at the EGM to consider and approve the amendment to the Articles of Association and an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the EGM to consider and approve the amendment to the Shareholders Meeting Rules.
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
According to Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No.
《( 關於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規定的批覆》(國函[2019]97 號)), the requirements on the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures for joint stock companies incorporated in the PRC and listed overseas shall be governed by the relevant provisions under the Company Law of the PRC, instead of the
provisions under the Articles 20 to 22 of the Special Provisions of the State Council on Overseas Share Raising and Listing of Joint Stock Companies 《( 國務院關於股份有限公司境外募集 股份及上市的特別規定》). Taking into account relevant requirements of regulatory authority
and the Company's actual situation, and according to the latest revised requirements of the Company Law of the PRC, the Securities Law of the PRC and the Guidelines for the Articles of Association of Listed Companies issued by the CSRC, the Board considered and approved the amendment to the existing Articles of Association on a prudent, appropriate and necessary basis. The proposed amendment to the Articles of Association are subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting by way of special resolution.
1
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING RULES
According to relevant regulations in the Company Law of the PRC, terms of the current proposed amendment to the Articles of Association and the actual situation of the Company, the Board considered and approved the amendment to the existing Shareholders Meeting Rules. The proposal of amendment to Shareholders Meeting Rules is subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the EGM by way of ordinary resolution.
GENERAL
The Extraordinary General Meeting will be convened for the purpose of, among other things, seeking for the Shareholders' approval for the amendments to the Articles of Association and the Shareholders Meeting Rules. Votes at the Extraordinary General Meeting will be taken by poll.
The notice of Extraordinary General Meeting has been dispatched to the Shareholders on 24 July 2020, and supplemental notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in relation to, among other things, proposed resolutions for considering and approving the amendments to the Articles of Association and the Shareholders Meeting Rules will be dispatched to the Shareholders on 20 August 2020. The circular containing, among other things, details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the Shareholders Meeting Rules will be dispatched to the Shareholders on 21 August 2020.
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Listing Rules.
On 19 August 2020, the Board received temporary motion from Tianjin Municipal Investment Company Limited* (天津市政投資有限公司), the controlling shareholder of the Company, requesting the Board to table the resolutions regarding the proposed amendments to the Articles of
Association and the Shareholders Meeting Rules for consideration at the EGM.
On the same day, the Company convened the 35th meeting of the eighth session of the Board, to consider and approve, among other things, the resolutions regarding the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the Shareholders Meeting Rules, and approved that a special resolution will be proposed at the EGM to consider and approve the amendment to the Articles of Association and an ordinary resolution will be proposed at the EGM to consider and approve the amendment to the Shareholders Meeting Rules.
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
According to Reply of the State Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the General Meeting and Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019] No.
《( 關於調整適用在境外上市公司召開股東大會通知期限等事項規定的批覆》(國函[2019]97 號)), the requirements on the notice period of the general meeting, shareholders' proposal right and convening procedures for joint stock companies incorporated in the PRC and listed overseas shall be governed by the relevant provisions under the Company Law of the PRC, instead of the
provisions under the Articles 20 to 22 of the Special Provisions of the State Council on Overseas Share Raising and Listing of Joint Stock Companies 《( 國務院關於股份有限公司境外募集股 份及上市的特別規定》).Taking into account relevant requirements of regulatory authority and the Company's actual situation, and based on the principle of being prudent, appropriate and
necessary, and according to the latest revised requirements of the Company Law of the PRC, the Securities Law of the PRC and the Guidelines for the Articles of Association of Listed Companies issued by the CSRC, the Board considered and approved the amendment to the existing Articles of Association on a prudent, appropriate and necessary basis.
2
The proposed amendment to the Articles of Association are set out below:
Introduction
Original
The Articles of Association was formulated and amended according to
Introduction:
such laws, regulations, normative documents as the Company Law of the
People's Republic of China (Company Law for short), the Securities Law
of the People's Republic of China (Securities Law for short), Provisions of
State Council on IPO at Overseas Market, Essential to Articles of Overseas-
Listing Company, Letter of Opinions on Additional Changes to Articles of
Association of Companies Listing in Hong Kong, (Haihan of CSRS[1995]
No. 1, Haihan of CSRS for short), Guideline for Listing Company (the
Announcement of China Securities Regulatory Commission (2014) No.19,
Guideline for short), the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the
SEHK, etc..
Introduction of
The Articles of Association was formulated and amended according to such
the amended
laws, regulations, normative documents as the Company Law of the People's
Articles of
Republic of China (Company Law for short), the Securities Law of the
Association:
People's Republic of China (Securities Law for short), Reply of the State
Council on the Adjustment of the Notice Period of the General Meeting and
Other Matters Applicable to the Overseas Listed Companies (Guo Han [2019]
No. 97), Special Regulations of the State Council on the Overseas Share
Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint Stock Limited Companies (Decree
No.189 of the State Council), the Mandatory Provisions for the Articles
of Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas (Zheng Wei Fa [1994]
No. 21, Mandatory Provisions for short), Letter of Opinions on Additional
Changes to Articles of Association of Companies Listing in Hong Kong,
(Haihan of CSRS[1995] No. 1, Haihan of CSRS for short), Guidelines for the
Articles of Association of Listed Companies (the Announcement of China
Securities Regulatory Commission (2019) No.10, Guideline for short), the
Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the SEHK (Main Board), etc..
Article 44
Original
No change may be made in the register of members as a result of a transfer
Article 44:
of shares within 30 days prior to the date of general meeting or within 5 days
before the record date set by the Company for the purpose of distribution of
dividends.
Article 44 of
Where laws, regulations, securities transaction rules and other regulatory
the amended
documents have provisions on the period of suspension of the share transfer
Articles of
registration procedures prior to the date of the general meeting or before the
Association:
record date set by the Company for the purpose of distribution of dividends,
such provisions shall prevail.
3
Article 47
Original
If the share certificate (the "original certificate") held by any person who is
Article 47:
a registered shareholder or who claims to be entitled to have his/her/its name
(title) entered in the register of members is lost, such person may apply to
the Company for a replacement share certificate in respect of such shares (the
"Relevant Shares").
Application by a holder of domestic shares, who has lost his/her/its share
certificate, for a replacement share certificate, shall be dealt with in
accordance with Article 144 of the Company Law.
Application by a holder of overseas-listedforeign-invested shares, who
has lost his/her/its share certificate, for a replacement share certificate may
be dealt with in accordance with the law of the place where the original
register of members for holders of overseas-listedforeign-invested shares is
maintained, the rules of the stock exchange or other relevant regulations.
Application for a replacement share certificate by holders of overseas-listed
foreign-invested shares that are listed in Hong Kong who has lost his/her/its
share certificate, the issuance of a replacement share certificate shall comply
with the following requirements:
(1) The applicant shall submit an application to the Company in a
prescribed form accompanied by a notarized certificate or a statutory
declaration, of which the contents shall include the grounds upon which
the application is made and the circumstances and evidence of the loss,
and the declaration showing that no other person is entitled to have
his/her/its name entered in the register of members in respect of the
Relevant Shares.
(2) The Company has not received any declaration made by any person
other than the applicant declaring that his/her/its name shall be entered
in the register of members in respect of such shares before it decides to
issue a replacement share certificate to the applicant.
(3) The Company shall, if it intends to issue a replacement share certificate
to the applicant, publish a notice of its intention to do so at least
once every 30 days within a period of 90 days in such newspapers as
prescribed by the Board of Directors.
4
(4) The Company shall, prior to publication of its intention to issue a replacement share certificate, deliver to the stock exchange on which its shares are listed, a copy of the notice to be published and may publish the notice upon receipt of confirmation from such stock exchange that the notice has been exhibited in the premises of the stock exchange. Such notice shall be exhibited in the premises of the stock exchange for
a period of 90 days.
In the case of an application which is made without the consent of the
registered holder of the Relevant Shares, the Company shall deliver by
mail to such registered shareholder a copy of the notice to be published.
(5) If, by the expiration of the 90-day period referred to in items (iii)
and (iv) of this article, the Company has not received any objection
from any person in respect of the issuance of the replacement share
certificate, it may issue a replacement share certificate to the applicant
pursuant to his/her/its application.
(6) Where the Company issues a replacement share certificate pursuant
to this article, it shall forthwith cancel the original share certificate
and document the cancellation of the original share certificate and
issuance of a replacement share certificate in the register of members
accordingly.
(7) All expenses relating to the cancellation of an original share certificate
and issuance of a replacement share certificate shall be borne by the
applicant and the Company is entitled to refuse to take any action until
reasonable guarantee is provided by the applicant.
Article 47 of
If the share certificate (the "original certificate") held by any person who is
the amended
a registered shareholder or who claims to be entitled to have his/her/its name
Articles of
(title) entered in the register of members is lost, such person may apply to
Association:
the Company for a replacement share certificate in respect of such shares (the
"Relevant Shares").
Application by a holder of domestic shares, who has lost his/her/its share
certificate, for a replacement share certificate, shall be dealt with in
accordance with Article 143 of the Company Law.
Application by a holder of overseas-listedforeign-invested shares, who
has lost his/her/its share certificate, for a replacement share certificate may
be dealt with in accordance with the law of the place where the original
register of members for holders of overseas-listedforeign-invested shares is
maintained, the rules of the stock exchange or other relevant regulations.
Application for a replacement share certificate by holders of overseas-listed
foreign-invested shares that are listed in Hong Kong who has lost his/her/its
share certificate, the issuance of a replacement share certificate shall comply
with the following requirements:
5
The applicant shall submit an application to the Company in a prescribed form accompanied by a notarized certificate or a statutory declaration, of which the contents shall include the grounds upon which the application is made and the circumstances and evidence of the loss, and the declaration showing that no other person is entitled to have his/her/its name entered in the register of members in respect of the Relevant Shares.
The Company has not received any declaration made by any person other than the applicant declaring that his/her/its name shall be entered in the register of members in respect of such shares before it decides to issue a replacement share certificate to the applicant.
The Company shall, if it intends to issue a replacement share certificate to the applicant, publish a notice of its intention to do so at least once every 30 days within a period of 90 days in such newspapers as prescribed by the Board of Directors.
The Company shall, prior to publication of its intention to issue a replacement share certificate, deliver to the stock exchange on which its shares are listed, a copy of the notice to be published and may publish the notice upon receipt of confirmation from such stock exchange that the notice has been exhibited in the premises of the stock exchange. Such notice shall be exhibited in the premises of the stock exchange for a period of 90 days.
In the case of an application which is made without the consent of the registered holder of the Relevant Shares, the Company shall deliver by mail to such registered shareholder a copy of the notice to be published.
If, by the expiration of the 90-day period referred to in items (iii) and (iv) of this article, the Company has not received any objection from any person in respect of the issuance of the replacement share certificate, it may issue a replacement share certificate to the applicant pursuant to his/her/its application.
Where the Company issues a replacement share certificate pursuant to this article, it shall forthwith cancel the original share certificate and document the cancellation of the original share certificate and issuance of a replacement share certificate in the register of members accordingly.
All expenses relating to the cancellation of an original share certificate and issuance of a replacement share certificate shall be borne by the applicant and the Company is entitled to refuse to take any action until reasonable guarantee is provided by the applicant.
6
Article 67
Original
When the Company convene a general meeting, a notice in the form of
Article 67:
announcement or other form (if necessary) provided by the Articles of
Association shall be given not less than 20 business days before the date of
meeting and when the Company convene an extraordinary general meeting,
a notice in the form of announcement or other form (if necessary) provided
by the Articles of Association shall be given not less than 15 business days
before the date of meeting and inform the registered shareholders of the
matters to be considered, the date and place of the meeting. The business
day set out in the Articles of Association refers to any day on which the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange is open for the business of dealing in securities.
Calculation of the above commencement date and period shall not include
the date of notice and the date of the meeting.
In principle, the general meeting is held in the Company. The general
meeting sets out the venue, and it is an on site meeting. The Company
shall provide convenience for shareholders to attend the general meeting
by various means, including providing internet voting platform and other
modern information technology means, as long as the general meeting
is legal and valid. Shareholders who attend the general meeting by the
aforementioned ways are regarded as present. A voting right can only choose
one way of the voting of on-the-spot voting, internet voting or others means.
The closing time of on site general meeting shall not be earlier than that of
the internet voting and others means.
Article 67 of
When the Company convene a general meeting, a notice in the form of
the amended
announcement or other form (if necessary) provided by the Articles of
Articles of
Association shall be given not less than 20 business days before the date of
Association:
meeting and when the Company convene an extraordinary general meeting, a
notice in the form of announcement or other form (if necessary) provided by
the Articles of Association shall be given not less than 15 natural days or not
less than 10 business days (whichever is longer) before the date of meeting
and inform the registered shareholders of the matters to be considered, the
date and place of the meeting. The business day set out in the Articles of
Association refers to any day on which the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
is open for the business of dealing in securities. Calculation of the above
commencement date and period shall not include the date of notice and the
date of the meeting.
In principle, the general meeting is held in the Company. The general
meeting sets out the venue, and it is an on site meeting. The Company
shall provide convenience for shareholders to attend the general meeting
by various means, including providing internet voting platform and other
modern information technology means, as long as the general meeting
is legal and valid. Shareholders who attend the general meeting by the
aforementioned ways are regarded as present. A voting right can only choose
one way of the voting of on-the-spot voting, internet voting or others means.
The closing time of on site general meeting shall not be earlier than that of
the internet voting and others means.
7
Article 71
Original
Notice of a general meeting shall be served on each shareholder, (regardless
Article 71:
whether they are entitled to vote thereat) by a personal delivery or pre-paid
mail or fax. The address or fax number of addressees shall refer to that in the
register of members. As for holders of domestic shares, the notice of general
meeting may be given by announcement.
The announcement referred to in the preceding paragraph shall be published
in one or several newspapers designated by the securities authority of the
State Council 20 business days before the date of annual general meeting
and 15 business days before the date of the extraordinary general meeting,
respectively. Once it is published, all shareholders of domestic shares shall
be deemed to have received the notice of the relevant general meeting.
Article 71 of
Notice of a general meeting shall be served on each shareholder, (regardless
the amended
whether they are entitled to vote thereat) by a personal delivery or pre-paid
Articles of
mail or fax. The address or fax number of addressees shall refer to that in the
Association:
register of members. As for holders of domestic shares, the notice of general
meeting may be given by announcement.
The announcement referred to in the preceding paragraph shall be published
in one or several newspapers designated by the securities authority of the
State Council not less than 20 business days before the date of annual general
meeting and not less than 15 natural days or not less than 10 business days
(whichever is longer) before the date of the extraordinary general meeting,
respectively. Once it is published, all shareholders of domestic shares shall
be deemed to have received the notice of the relevant general meeting.
Article 105
Original
A written notice of a class meeting in the form of announcement or other
Article 105:
form (if necessary) as provided by the Articles of Association shall be given
20 business days before the date of the class meeting to notify all of the
shareholders in the share register of the class of the matters to be considered,
the date and the place of the class meeting.
Article 105 of
A written notice of a class meeting in the form of announcement or other
the amended
form (if necessary) as provided by the Articles of Association shall be
Articles of
given with reference to the time limit of notice required in Article 71 of
Association:
the Articles of Association regarding the convening of the general meeting
before the date of the class meeting to notify all of the shareholders in the
share register of the class of the matters to be considered, the date and the
place of the class meeting.
8
Article 247 "Company Law"
Original
Company Law of the People's Republic of China adopted at the 5th Session
Article 247
of the Standing Committee of the 8th National People's Congress on
"Company
December 29, 1993 and implemented as of July 1, 1994; first amendment
Law":
adopted at the 13th Session of the Standing Committee of the 9th National
People's Congress on December 25, 1999; second amendment adopted at
the 11th Session of the Standing Committee of the 10th National People's
Congress on August 28, 2004; third amendment adopted at the 18th Session
of the Standing Committee of the 10th National People's Congress and
promulgated on October 27, 2005.
Article 247
Company Law of the People's Republic of China adopted at the 5th Session
"Company
of the Standing Committee of the 8th National People's Congress on
Law" of
December 29, 1993 and implemented as of July 1, 1994; first amendment
the amended
adopted at the 13th Session of the Standing Committee of the 9th National
Articles of
People's Congress on December 25, 1999; second amendment adopted at
Association:
the 11th Session of the Standing Committee of the 10th National People's
Congress on August 28, 2004; third amendment adopted at the 18th Session
of the Standing Committee of the 10th National People's Congress and
promulgated on October 27, 2005; fourth amendment adopted at the 6th
Session of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People's Congress
on December 28, 2013; fifth amendment adopted at the 6th Session of the
Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress and promulgated
on October 26, 2018.
Article 247 "Securities Law"
Original
Securities Law of the People's Republic of China, adopted at the 6th Meeting
Article 247
of the Standing Committee of the Ninth National People's Congress of the
"Securities
People's Republic of China on December 29, 1998, and implemented as of
Law":
July 1, 1999; first amendment adopted at the 11th Session of the Standing
Committee of the 10th National People's Congress on August 28, 2004;
second amendment adopted at the 18th Session of the Standing Committee of
the 10th National People's Congress and promulgated on October 27, 2005.
Article 247
Securities Law of the People's Republic of China, adopted at the 6th Meeting
"Securities
of the Standing Committee of the Ninth National People's Congress of the
Law" of
People's Republic of China on December 29, 1998, and implemented as of
the amended
July 1, 1999; first amendment adopted at the 11th Session of the Standing
Articles of
Committee of the 10th National People's Congress on August 28, 2004; first
Association:
amendment adopted at the 18th Session of the Standing Committee of the
10th National People's Congress on October 27, 2005; second amendment
adopted at the 3rd Session of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People's Congress on June 29, 2013; third amendment adopted at the 10th Session of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People's Congress on August 31, 2014; second amendment adopted at the 15th Session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress on December 28, 2019.
9
The numbering of original chapters, articles and cross-referenced articles will be renumbered and adjusted accordingly upon the proposed amendments to the above provisions of the Articles of Association. The English version of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are unofficial translation of their respective Chinese version. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.
The proposed amendment to the Articles of Association is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting by way of special resolution.
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING RULES
According to relevant regulations in the Company Law of the PRC, terms of the proposed amendment to the Articles of Association and the actual situation of the Company, the Board considered and approved the amendment to existing Shareholders Meeting Rules.
Details of the proposed amendments to the Shareholders Meeting Rules are set out below:
Article 2
Original
The general meeting shall be the authority of the Company and shall exercise
Article 2:
the following functions and powers according to laws:
(I)
to determine the business objectives and investment plans of the
Company;
(II)
to elect and replace directors and to decide on matters relating to the
remuneration of directors;
(III)
to elect and replace supervisors who are not the employee
representative and to determine matters relating to the remuneration
of the supervisors;
(IV)
to examine and approve the reports of the board;
(V)
to examine and approve the reports of the supervisory committee;
(VI)
to examine and approve the Company's annual budgets and final
accounts;
(VII)
to examine and approve the Company's profit distribution proposals
and loss recovery proposals;
(VIII)
to resolve on the increase or reduction of the Company's registered
capital;
(IX)
to resolve on the merger, division, dissolution, liquidation or
transformation of the Company;
(X)
to resolve on the issue of the Company's debt securities;
10
(XI)
to resolve on the proposal for appointment, removal or non-
reappointment of the Company's accounting firm;
(XII)
to amend the Articles of Association;
(XIII)
to consider motions raised by the shareholder(s) who individually or
jointly hold(s) more than 3% of the total equity of the Company;
(XIV)
to consider matters relating to the guarantees as stipulated in Rule 3
of this Shareholders Meeting Rules;
(XV)
to consider the Company's purchase or sale of major assets within
one year with the transaction amount exceeding 30% of the latest
audited total assets of the Company;
(XVI)
to consider and approve matters relating to the changes in the use of
proceeds from share offerings;
(XVII)
to consider share incentives schemes;
(XVIII) to resolve on other matters which, in accordance with the laws,
administrative regulations, department rules and Articles of
Association, must be approved by a general meeting.
Article 2 of
The general meeting shall be the authority of the Company and shall exercise
the amended
the following functions and powers according to laws:
Shareholders
Meeting Rules:
(I)
to determine the business objectives and investment plans of the
Company;
(II)
to elect and replace directors and to decide on matters relating to the
remuneration of directors;
(III)
to elect and replace supervisors who are not the employee
representative and to determine matters relating to the remuneration
of the supervisors;
(IV)
to examine and approve the reports of the board;
(V)
to examine and approve the reports of the supervisory committee;
(VI)
to examine and approve the Company's annual budgets and final
accounts;
(VII)
to examine and approve the Company's profit distribution proposals
and loss recovery proposals;
(VIII)
to resolve on the increase or reduction of the Company's registered
capital;
11
(IX)
to resolve on the merger, division, dissolution, liquidation or
transformation of the Company;
(X)
to resolve on the issue of the Company's debt securities;
(XI)
to resolve on the proposal for appointment, removal or non-
reappointment of the Company's accounting firm;
(XII)
to amend the Articles of Association;
(XIII)
to consider motions raised by the shareholder(s) who individually or
jointly hold(s) more than 3% of the total equity of the Company;
(XIV)
to consider matters relating to the guarantees as stipulated in Rule 3
of this Shareholders Meeting Rules;
(XV)
to consider the Company's purchase or sale of major assets within
one year with the transaction amount exceeding 30% of the latest
audited total assets of the Company;
(XVI)
to consider and approve matters relating to the changes in the use of
proceeds from share offerings;
(XVII)
to consider and approve employee stock ownership, share option
incentive, and other mid and long term incentive plans;
(XVIII) to resolve on other matters which, in accordance with the laws,
administrative regulations, department rules and Articles of
Association, must be approved by a general meeting.
Article 18
Original
When a company convenes a general meeting of shareholders, it shall issue
Article 18:
a written notice 45 days before the meeting is held to inform all registered
shareholders of the matters to be considered, the date and place of the
meeting. Shareholders who intend to attend the general meeting shall deliver
a written reply to the Company 20 days before the date of meeting.
Article 18 of
When the Company convene the annual general meeting, a notice in the form
the amended
of announcement or other form (if necessary) provided by the Articles of
Shareholders
Association shall be given not less than 20 business days before the date of
Meeting Rules:
meeting and when the Company convene an extraordinary general meeting,
a notice in the form of announcement or other form (if necessary) provided
by the Articles of Association shall be given not less than 15 natural days or
less than 10 business days (whichever is longer) before the date of meeting
and inform the registered shareholders of the matters to be considered, the
date and place of the meeting. The business day set out in the Articles of
Association refers to any day on which the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
is open for the business of dealing in securities. Calculation of the above commencement date and period shall not include the date of notice and the date of the meeting.
12
Article 19
Original
The notice of the general meeting shall meet the following requirements:
Article 19:
(I)
in written form;
(II)
specifying the venue, date and time of the meeting;
(III)
describing the matters to be discussed at the meeting;
(IV)
providing shareholders with materials and explanations necessary
for them to make sensible decisions in respect of the matters to be
discussed, including (but not limited to) specific terms and contract
(if any) for a proposed transaction, and a detailed explanation of
its reason and consequence where the Company proposes a merger,
share redemption, share capital restructuring or other form of
restructuring; Where the matters to be discussed require independent
directors to express their opinions, the notice shall also disclose the
independent directors' opinions and reasons;
(V)
where any Director, supervisor, general manager and other senior
management member have a material interest in respect of the
matters to be discussed, then the nature and extent of that interest
shall be disclosed; where the impact of the matters to be discussed
on such Director, supervisor, general manager and other senior
management personnel who are shareholders is different from the
impact on other shareholders of the same type, then that difference
shall be illustrated;
(VI)
containing the full text of any special resolution proposed to be
passed at the meeting;
(VII)
providing a clear text description stating that all shareholders
who have the right to attend and vote at the general meeting have
the right to entrust one or more proxies, who does not need to be
shareholders of the Company, to attend and vote at the meeting;
(VIII)
stating the deadline and place for the delivery of proxy letter of the
meeting;
(IX)
date of determining the shareholders who have the right to attend
the meeting (No change may be made in the register of members as
a result of a transfer of shares within 30 days prior to the date of
general meeting);
(X)
name and phone number of the contact person for the meeting
affairs.
13
Article 19 of
The
notice of the shareholders meeting shall meet the following
the amended
requirements:
Shareholders
Meeting Rules:
(I)
in written form;
(II)
specifying the venue, date and time of the meeting;
(III)
describing the matters to be discussed at the meeting;
(IV)
providing shareholders with materials and explanations necessary
for them to make sensible decisions in respect of the matters to be
discussed, including (but not limited to) specific terms and contract
(if any) for a proposed transaction, and a detailed explanation of
its reason and consequence where the Company proposes a merger,
share redemption, share capital restructuring or other form of
restructuring; Where the matters to be discussed require independent
directors to express their opinions, the notice shall also disclose the
independent directors' opinions and reasons;
(V)
where any Director, supervisor, general manager and other senior
management member have a material interest in respect of the
matters to be discussed, then the nature and extent of that interest
shall be disclosed; where the impact of the matters to be discussed
on such Director, supervisor, general manager and other senior
management personnel who are shareholders is different from the
impact on other shareholders of the same type, then that difference
shall be illustrated;
(VI)
containing the full text of any special resolution proposed to be
passed at the meeting;
(VII)
providing a clear text description stating that all shareholders
who have the right to attend and vote at the general meeting have
the right to entrust one or more proxies, who does not need to be
shareholders of the Company, to attend and vote at the meeting;
(VII)
stating the deadline and place for the delivery of proxy letter of the
meeting;
(IX)
date of determining the shareholders who have the right to attend
the meeting. (The date of determining the shareholders shall comply
with relevant laws, administrative regulations, departmental rules,
regulatory documents, and relevant stock exchanges or regulatory
agencies in the place where the company's shares are listed, once
the date of determining the shareholders is confirmed, it shall not be
changed);
(X)
name and phone number of the contact person for the meeting
affairs.
14
Article 20
Original
Notice of a general meeting shall be served on each shareholder, (regardless
Article 20:
whether they are entitled to vote thereat) by a personal delivery or pre-paid
mail. The address of addressees shall refer to that in the register of members.
As for holders of domestic shares, the notice of general meeting may be
given by announcement.
The announcement referred to in the preceding paragraph shall be published
in one or several newspapers designated by the securities authority of the
State Council within 45 to 50 days before the meeting Once it is published,
all shareholders of domestic shares shall be deemed to have received the
notice of the relevant general meeting.
Article 20 of
Notice of a general meeting shall be served on each shareholder, (regardless
the amended
whether they are entitled to vote thereat) by a personal delivery or pre-paid
Shareholders
mail. The address of addressees shall refer to that in the register of members.
Meeting Rules:
As for holders of domestic shares, the notice of general meeting may be
given by announcement.
The announcement referred to in the preceding paragraph shall be published
in one or several newspapers designated by the securities authority of the
State Council at least 20 business days before the date of annual general
meeting and at least 15 natural days or not less than 10 business days
(whichever is longer) before the date of the extraordinary general meeting,
respectively. Once it is published, all shareholders of domestic shares shall
be deemed to have received the notice of the relevant general meeting.
Article 25
Delete original
The Company shall calculate the number of voting shares represented
Article 25:
by shareholders who intend to attend the general meeting based upon
the written reply received 20 days before the date of the meeting. If the
number of voting shares represented by shareholders who intend to attend
the meeting amounts to half or above of the total number of voting shares
of the Company, the Company may convene a general meeting. Otherwise,
the Company shall within 5 days give the shareholders further notice of the
matters to be considered at the meeting as well as the date and venue of the
meeting by way of a public announcement. The Company may convene a
general meeting when such announcement is made.
Article 26
Original
Where the matters to be discussed require independent directors to express
Article 26:
their opinions, the notice shall also disclose the independent directors'
opinions and reasons.
15
The general meeting shall set out the venue, and it is an on site meeting.
The Company shall provide convenience for shareholders to attend the
general meeting by providing safe, economical, convenient network or other
methods. Shareholders who attend the general meeting by the aforementioned
ways are regarded as present.
Shareholders may attend the general meeting of shareholders in person and
exercise their voting rights, or entrust others to attend and exercise their
voting rights within the scope of authorization.
Article 25 of
In principle, the general meeting is held in the Company.
the amended
Shareholders
The general meeting shall set out the venue, and it is an on site meeting. The
Meeting Rules:
Company shall provide convenience for shareholders to attend the general
meeting by various means, including providing internet voting platform and
other modern information technology means, as long as the general meeting
is legal and valid. Shareholders who attend the general meeting by the
aforementioned ways are regarded as present. A voting right can only choose
one way of the voting of on-the-spot voting, internet voting or others means.
The closing time of on site general meeting shall not be earlier than that of
the internet voting and others means.
Shareholders may attend the general meeting of shareholders in person and
exercise their voting rights, or entrust others to attend and exercise their
voting rights within the scope of authorization.
Article 36
Original
If individual shareholders attend the meeting in person, they shall present
Article 36:
their share certificate (stock account card), identity card or other documents
that can prove their identity; if they entrust others to attend the meeting, they
should present their share certificate (stock account card), identity card or
other documents that can prove their identity and the proxy form.
Legal representatives or proxy appointed by legal representatives of the
corporate shareholders may attend the meeting. Legal representative
attending the meetings shall present the share certificate (stock account
card), his or her ID card, and valid certificate that can prove his or her
qualifications as a legal representative; while agent entrusted to attend the
meetings shall present the share certificate (stock account card), his or her ID
card, and written power of attorney legally issued by the legal representative
of such corporate shareholder.
16
Article 35 of
If individual shareholders attend the meeting in person, they shall present
the amended
their share certificate (stock account card), valid identity card or other
Shareholders
documents that can prove their identity; if they entrust others to attend the
Meeting Rules:
meeting, they should present their share certificate (stock account card),
valid identity card or other documents that can prove their identity and the
proxy form.
Legal representatives or proxy appointed by legal representatives of the
corporate shareholders may attend the meeting. Legal representative
attending the meetings shall present his or her ID card, and valid certificate
that can prove his or her qualifications as a legal representative; while agent
entrusted to attend the meetings shall present his or her ID card, and written
power of attorney legally issued by the legal representative of such corporate
shareholder.
Article 40
Original
The Board, independent non-executive Directors, and shareholders satisfying
Article 40:
relevant conditions required can solicit the voting rights at general meetings
from the shareholders of the Company. The voting rights shall be solicited
without payment of any compensation, and the information shall be fully
disclosed to the persons solicited. Public solicitation of voting rights from the
shareholders of the Company by solicitors shall be conducted in accordance
with the relevant implementation measures. The Company shall not impose
any restrictions on the minimum shareholding ratio for the solicitation of
voting rights.
The votes of medium and small investors shall be counted separately where
any major issue that affect the interests of medium and small investors is
considered at a general meeting. The results of separate vote counting shall
be publicly disclosed in a timely manner.
17
Article 39 of
The Board, independent non-executive Directors, and shareholders satisfying
the amended
relevant conditions required can solicit the voting rights at general meetings
Shareholders
from the shareholders of the Company. The voting rights shall be solicited
Meeting Rules:
without payment of any compensation, and information shall be fully
disclosed to the persons solicited. It is prohibited to solicit voting rights
from shareholders with any compensation or the similar. Public solicitation
of voting rights from the shareholders of the Company by solicitors shall be
conducted in accordance with the relevant implementation measures. The
Company and the convener of shareholders meeting shall not impose any
restrictions on the minimum shareholding ratio for the solicitation of voting
rights.
The votes of medium and small investors shall be counted separately where
any major issue that affect the interests of medium and small investors is
considered at a general meeting. The results of separate vote counting shall
be publicly disclosed in a timely manner.
Article 45
Original
The following matters shall be approved by a special resolution at a general
Article 45:
meeting:
(I)
Increase or decrease of the Company's share capital and issuance
of any type of stocks, warrants and other similar securities of the
Company;
(II)
Issuance of bonds of the Company;
(III)
Division, merger, dissolution, liquidation or change of corporate
form of the Company;
(IV)
Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association;
(V)
Where the assets purchased or sold or guarantee amount provided by
the Company exceed 30% of the Company's total assets audited for
its latest period;
(VI)
Equity incentive plans;
(VII)
Other matters that would have a significant impact on the Company
as determined at a general meeting by an ordinary resolution and
need to be approved by a special resolution.
Article 44 of
The following matters shall be approved by a special resolution at a general
the amended
meeting:
Shareholders
Increase or decrease of the Company's share capital and issuance
Meeting Rules:
(I)
of any type of stocks, warrants and other similar securities of the
Company;
(II)
Issuance of bonds of the Company;
18
(III)
Division, merger, dissolution, liquidation or change of corporate
form of the Company;
(IV)
Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association;
(V)
Where the assets purchased or sold or guarantee amount provided by
the Company exceed 30% of the Company's total assets audited for
its latest period;
(VI)
Mid-long term incentive plans such as employee stock ownership
and equity incentive plans;
(VII)
Other matters as required by laws, administrative regulations or the
Articles of Association, as well as those would have a significant
impact on the Company as determined at a general meeting by an
ordinary resolution and need to be approved by a special resolution.
Article 47
Original
Cumulative voting method may be applicable when electing directors and
Article 47:
supervisors who are not employee representatives at general meetings.
The "cumulative voting method" mentioned above means that the number of voting rights entitled to shareholders with respect to each share they held is equivalent to the number of directors or supervisors to be elected at the general meeting, and the voting rights owned by shareholders can be used collectively.
At a general meeting for election of directors and supervisors, the secretary of the Board shall explain to shareholders the specific content and voting rules of the cumulative voting method, and inform the number of voting rights per share in such meeting for election of directors and supervisors.
During the implementation of cumulative voting method, shareholders making their votes shall indicate on a ballot all the directors and supervisors they elected, and shall mark the number of voting rights they used for each director or supervisor they elected beside their respective names. A ballot shall be invalid if the total number of voting rights used by the shareholder on the ballot exceeds the number of voting rights legally owned by such shareholder. A ballot shall be valid if the total number of voting rights used by the shareholder on the ballot does not exceed the number of voting rights legally owned by such shareholder.
19
Article 46 of
Cumulative voting system shall apply when electing directors and supervisors
the amended
who are not employee representatives at general meetings.
Shareholders
The "cumulative voting system" means that the number of voting rights
Meeting Rules:
entitled to shareholders with respect to each share they held shall be equal to
the number of directors or supervisors to be elected at the general meeting,
and the voting rights owned by shareholders can be used collectively. The
Board shall disclose the resumes and basic information of candidate directors
and supervisors to shareholders.
The specific implementation methods for the cumulative voting system are
as follows:
(I)
Election of directors: make separate votes for candidates of non-
independent directors and independent directors, respectively.
When voting for election of non-independent directors, the number
of votes that a shareholders can cast is equal to the product of the
number of shares held by that shareholder multiplied by the number
of non-independent directors to be elected. A shareholder can cast
all of his or her votes collectively to one or several candidates who
will win or lose the election of non-independent directors in the
order as determined by the number of votes he or she got;
When voting for election of independent directors, the number
of votes that a shareholders can cast is equal to the product of
the number of shares held by that shareholder multiplied by the
number of independent directors to be elected. A shareholder can
cast all of his or her votes collectively to one or several candidates
of independent directors who will win or lose the election of
independent directors in the order as determined by the number of
votes he or she got. The votes in favor obtained by each elected
director shall not be less than half of the total number of shares held
by shareholders attending the general meeting with all voting rights.
(II)
Election of supervisors: When voting for election of supervisors by
shareholders, the number of votes that a shareholders can cast is
equal to the product of the number of shares held by that shareholder
multiplied by the number of supervisors to be elected. A shareholder can cast all of his or her votes collectively to one or several candidates who will win or lose the election of supervisors in the order as determined by the number of votes he or she got; The votes in favor obtained by each elected supervisor shall not be less than half of the total number of shares held by shareholders attending the general meeting with all voting rights.
20
(III)
If two or more candidates of directors and supervisors obtained
the same number of voting rights, and the number of such voting
rights is the minimum among those of the directors and supervisors
who should be elected, where the number of elected directors and
supervisors will exceed the number of directors and supervisors
to be elected by such general meeting due to that all of the above-
mentioned candidates of directors and supervisors with equal voting
rights are elected, re-election for such candidates shall be conducted
according to the above procedures until the number of directors
and supervisors that should be elected by the general meeting are
elected.
(IV)
At a general meeting for election of directors and supervisors, the
secretary of the Board shall explain to shareholders the specific
content and voting rules of the cumulative voting system, and inform
the number of voting rights per share in such meeting for election of
directors and supervisors.
(V)
During the implementation of cumulative voting system,
shareholders casting their votes shall indicate on a ballot all the
directors and supervisors they elected, and shall mark the number of
voting rights they casted for each director or supervisor they elected
beside their respective names. A ballot shall be invalid if the total
number of voting rights used by the shareholder on the ballot exceeds
the number of voting rights legally owned by such shareholder. A
ballot shall be valid if the total number of voting rights used by
the shareholder on the ballot does not exceed the number of voting
rights legally owned by such shareholder.
The cumulative voting system shall not be applicable if the Company
elects only one director or supervisor at a general meeting; and it
should be indicated whether the election of directors and supervisors
adopts the cumulative voting system at the notice of the general
meeting.
Article 51
Delete original
On a poll taken at a meeting, a shareholder (including his/her/its proxy) who
Article 51:
is entitled to two or more votes needs not cast all his/her/its votes in the
same way.
Article 56
Original
During business hours of the Company, shareholders may inspect the copies
Article 56:
of meeting minutes free of charge. If any shareholder wishes to obtain copy
of the minutes of meeting of the Company, the Company shall deliver such
copies within 7 days after receipt of reasonable fees.
21
Article 54 of
During business hours of the Company, shareholders may inspect the copies
the amended
of meeting minutes free of charge. If any shareholder wishes to obtain copy
Shareholders
of the minutes of meeting of the Company, the Company shall deliver such
Meeting Rules:
copy within 7 days after verification of the shareholder's identity and receipt
of reasonable fees. When shareholders inspect or request for the copy of the
minutes of meeting, they shall provide the relevant proof in accordance with
the Articles of Association.
Article 61
Original
Resolutions of the general meeting which violate laws or administrative
Article 61:
regulations shall be deemed invalid.
If the procedure of convening or the way of voting at the general meeting
violate laws, administrative regulations or the Articles of Association, or
the content of resolutions violates the Articles of Association, shareholders
shall have the right to request the people's court to revoke such resolutions
within 60 days since the date it was resolved. Shareholders of overseas-listed
foreign-invested shares shall settle the disputes in the manner set out in the
Articles of Association.
Article 59 of
Resolutions of the general meeting which violate laws or administrative
the amended
regulations shall be deemed invalid.
Shareholders
Meeting Rules:
Controlling shareholders and actual controllers of the Company shall not
restrict or obstruct small and medium-sized investors from legally exercising
their voting rights, and shall not damage the legitimate rights and interests of
the Company and such investors.
If the procedure of convening or the way of voting at the general meeting
violate laws, administrative regulations or the Articles of Association, or
the content of resolutions violates the Articles of Association, shareholders
shall have the right to request the people's court to revoke such resolutions
within 60 days since the date it was resolved. Shareholders of overseas-listed
foreign-invested shares shall settle the disputes in the manner set out in the
Articles of Association.
Article 62
Original
Result of resolutions of the general meeting shall be promptly announced.
Article 62:
The announcement shall include but not limited to the number of the
shareholders and proxies attending the meeting, the total number of voting
shares they held and its percentage over the total number of the Company's
voting shares, the way of voting, identity of the scrutinizers, the voting
results of each motion and details of each of the resolutions passed.
Where the stock exchange has more specific provisions and requirements on
the announcement of the resolutions of the general meeting, the Company
shall make an announcement pursuant thereto.
22
Article 60 of
Result of resolutions of the general meeting shall be promptly announced.
the amended
The announcement shall include but not limited to the number of the
Shareholders
shareholders and proxies attending the meeting, the total number of voting
Meeting Rules:
shares they held and its percentage over the total number of the Company's
voting shares, the way of voting, the voting results of each motion and
details of each of the resolutions passed.
Where the stock exchange has more specific provisions and requirements on
the announcement of the resolutions of the general meeting, the Company
shall make an announcement pursuant thereto.
Article 70
Original
A written notice of a class meeting shall be given 45 days before the date
Article 70:
of the class meeting to notify all of the shareholders in the share register of
the class of the matters to be considered, the date and the place of the class
meeting. Shareholders who intend to attend the class meeting shall deliver a
written reply to the Company 20 days before the date of the class meeting.
If the number of shares carrying voting rights at the class meeting
represented by the shareholders who intend to attend the meeting reaches
more than one half of the voting shares at the class meeting, the Company
may hold the class meeting; if not, the Company shall within five days notify
the shareholders again by public notice of the matters to be considered, the
date and the place for the class meeting. The Company may then hold the
class meeting after such publication of notice.
Article 68 of
A notice of a class meeting in the form of announcement or other form (if
the amended
necessary) as provided by the Articles of Association shall be given with
Shareholders
reference to Article 18 of the Shareholders Meeting Rules to notify all of the
Meeting Rules:
shareholders in the share register of the class of the matters to be considered,
the date and the place of the class meeting.
The numbering of original chapters, articles and cross-referenced articles of the Shareholders Meeting Rules will be renumbered and adjusted accordingly upon the proposed amendment to the above provisions of the Shareholders Meeting Rules. The English version of the proposed amendments to the Shareholders Meeting Rules are unofficial translation of their respective Chinese version. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.
The proposed amendment to the Shareholders Meeting Rules is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting by way of ordinary resolution.
GENERAL
The Extraordinary General Meeting will be convened for the purpose of, among other things, seeking for the Shareholders' approval for the amendments to the Articles of Association and the Shareholders Meeting Rules. Votes at the Extraordinary General Meeting will be taken by poll.
The notice of Extraordinary General Meeting has been dispatched to the Shareholders on 24 July 2020, and supplemental notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in relation to, among other things, proposed resolutions for considering and approving the amendments to the Articles of Association and the Shareholders Meeting Rules will be dispatched to the Shareholders on 20 August 2020. The circular containing, among other things, details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the Shareholders Meeting Rules will be dispatched to the Shareholders on 21 August 2020.
23
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
"Articles of Association"
"Board"
"Company"
the articles of association of the Company
the board of Directors
Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited, a joint stock limited company incorporated in the PRC whose A shares and H shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange respectively
"Directors"
the directors of the Company, including the independent non-
executive directors
"Extraordinary General
the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to
Meeting"
be held on September 7, 2020 for the purposes of, among other
things, seeking the Shareholders' approval for the amendments to
the Articles of Association and the Shareholders Meeting Rules
"Hong Kong"
"Listing Rules"
"PRC"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
The People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this announcement, excludes Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan
"Shareholder(s)"
"Shareholders Meeting Rules"
"Stock Exchange"
Tianjin, the PRC
19 August 2020
the shareholder(s) of the Company
the rules governing the Shareholders meeting (股東大會議事規
則) of the Company
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
By order of the Board
Liu Yujun
Chairman
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors: Mr. Liu
Yujun, Ms. Wang Jing and Mr. Niu Bo; three non-executive Directors: Mr. Gu Wenhui, Mr. Han
Wei and Mr. Si Xiaolong; and three independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Di Xiaofeng, Mr. Guo Yongqing and Mr. Wang Xiangfei.
Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 14:11:09 UTC
0
All news about TIANJIN CAPITAL ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION GROUP COMPANY LIMITED