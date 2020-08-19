Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection : Announcement on the Provision of Guarantee for the Loan Granted to Karamay Tianchuang Water Company Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Announcement on the Provision of Guarantee for the

Loan Granted to Karamay Tianchuang Water Company Limited

Reference is made to the announcement of the discloseable transaction dated 4 November 2016 and

the overseas regulatory announcement in relation to the guarantee for the loan granted to Karamay Tianchuang Water Company Limited* (克拉瑪依天創水務有限公司) ("Karamay Company") dated on 24 November 2017 (the "Announcements"). Terms used in this announcement shall have

the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

On 19 August 2020, the Board received temporary motion from TMICL, the controlling shareholder of the Company, requesting the Board to table the resolutions regarding the provision of guarantee for the loan granted to Karamay Company for consideration at the EGM.

The Board hereby announces that, on the same day, the Board considered and approved that the Company intended to provide a guarantee for the payment obligation of Karamay Company under the Loan Contract based on the 90% equity interests of Karamay Company held by the Company. The Company will enter into a guarantee contract with the Lender for the Guarantee.

As the gearing ratio of Karamay Company exceeded 70% as at the end of July 2020, pursuant to the Articles of Association, the Guarantee shall be subject to the consideration and approval of the Shareholders at the general meeting by way of special resolution. A notice of the EGM was dispatched to the Shareholders on 24 July 2020, and a supplemental notice of the EGM relating to the consideration of the resolution on the provision of guarantee by the Company for the loan granted to Karamay Company will be dispatched to the Shareholders on 20 August 2020.