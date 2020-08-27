Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF STRATEGIC COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1065)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

MEMBER OF STRATEGIC COMMITTEE

On 27 August 2020, the Board received the application of resignation from Mr. Han Wei. Due to job rearrangement, Mr. Han Wei has tendered his resignation as non-executive Director. Since Mr. Han Wei would resign as the non-executive Director, he would also resign as the member of the Strategic Committee of the Board. Mr. Hai Wei confirmed that he does not have any disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The resignation of Mr. Han Wei shall become effective from 27 August 2020.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Han Wei for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

