TIANJIN CAPITAL ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(600874)
Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF STRATEGIC COMMITTEE

08/27/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1065)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

MEMBER OF STRATEGIC COMMITTEE

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited (the "Company") and all members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this announcement, and accept several and joint responsibilities for any false information, misleading statements or material omissions in this announcement.

On 27 August 2020, the Board received the application of resignation from Mr. Han Wei. Due to job rearrangement, Mr. Han Wei has tendered his resignation as non-executive Director. Since Mr. Han Wei would resign as the non-executive Director, he would also resign as the member of the Strategic Committee of the Board. Mr. Hai Wei confirmed that he does not have any disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The resignation of Mr. Han Wei shall become effective from 27 August 2020.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Han Wei for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Liu Yujun

Chairman

Tianjin, the PRC

27 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors: Mr. Liu

Yujun, Ms. Wang Jing and Mr. Niu Bo; two non-executive Directors: Mr. Gu Wenhui and Mr. Si

Xiaolong; and three independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Di Xiaofeng, Mr. Guo Yongqing and Mr. Wang Xiangfei.

Disclaimer

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 13:07:08 UTC
