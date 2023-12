Tianjin Guoan Mengguli New Materials Science & Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the research, development, production and sales of cathode materials for lithium batteries. The Company's main products are lithium cobalt oxide and ternary materials. The lithium cobalt oxide products include 4.4V, 4.35V, 4.45V and others. The ternary materials include Ni3 series, Ni5 series, Ni6 series and Ni8 series and other products. The Company primarily operates its businesses in the domestic market.

Sector Commodity Chemicals