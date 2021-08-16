Log in
    1265   CNE1000001C4

TIANJIN JINRAN PUBLIC UTILITIES COMPANY LIMITED

(1265)
Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities : CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO GAS PIPELINE LEASE AGREEMENT

08/16/2021 | 11:03am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 15:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 345 M 208 M 208 M
Net income 2020 -13,5 M -2,09 M -2,09 M
Net cash 2020 1 256 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2020 -55,0x
Yield 2020 12,4%
Capitalization 800 M 103 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,38x
Nbr of Employees 751
Free-Float 24,8%
Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TIANJIN JINRAN PUBLIC UTILITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Liang Chuan Sun General Manager & Executive Director
Quan Hong Wang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wei Zhao Chairman
Jia Li Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Ying Hua Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIANJIN JINRAN PUBLIC UTILITIES COMPANY LIMITED-8.33%104
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED15.70%30 593
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED52.72%25 171
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED17.82%14 450
UGI CORPORATION37.56%10 055
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.25%8 144