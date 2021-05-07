Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RESPECT OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO TAIHUA GAS PROVISION CONTRACT AND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT TO THE 2020 GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT AND 2021 GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

天津津燃公用事業股份有限公司

TIANJIN JINRAN PUBLIC UTILITIES COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01265)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RESPECT OF

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

TAIHUA GAS PROVISION CONTRACT AND SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT TO

THE 2020 GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT AND 2021 GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Company Limited (the "Company") both dated 15 April 2021 in relation to continuing connected transactions in relation to Taihua Gas Provision Contract and the Supplemental Agreement. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Announcements unless the context otherwise requires.

It was disclosed in the Announcements that a circular (the "Circular") containing, inter alia, (i) further details of the Taihua Gas Provision Contract and the Supplemental Agreement, (ii) the advice from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders; (iii) the advice from the independent financial adviser of the Company to the Independent Board Committee and Independent Shareholders in relation to the Taihua Gas Provision Contract and the Supplemental Agreement; and (iv) the notice convening the EGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 6 May 2021. As more time is required for the Company to prepare and finalise the information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date not later than 9 June 2021.

By Order of the Board

Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Company Limited

Zhao Wei

Chairman

Tianjin, PRC, 6 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao Wei (Chairman), Ms. Tang Jie and Mr. Sun Liangchuan, three non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hou Shuang Jiang, Mr. Zhao Heng Hai and Mr. Zhang Jinlin, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhang Ying Hua, Mr. Yu Jian Jun and Mr. Guo Jia Li.